Fabinho should be sold. The reasons to are overwhelming. Not one compelling reason to argue against it. Would be lunacy to keep him.



one is, to keep him just to piss you off.The lack of grace spoken about some of players here and elsewhere on RAWK says more about the authors than the player.Whether time is up for Fab is fair debate...but a bit of respect for a guy who has been pivotal to our wonderful past five years ,at times holding a crumbling midfield or defence together.Ask yourself before typing. would I say these same words to Jurgen Klopp if I was face to face with him.Tbf such tone is nothing new..I saw great servants of the club..Cally..Nichol ripped into in post match pubs as their careers where on decline...of course no anominty of the Internet then.By all means debate..but all of you show a bit of respect to anyone who brought you so much joy and served our club so well.