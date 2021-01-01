« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023

newterp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 12:55:36 pm
mikey_LFC on Today at 12:48:02 pm
Thiago is only contracted to the end of next year. Hopefully gets a short extension but if not, hell need replacing. If thats not on the cards the plan could be just phased out, which may see Fabinho kept longer which actually makes more sense looking at their ages.

I cant see Henderson doing anything other than seeing out his 2025 contract. Fabinho is then contracted to 2026 compared to Thiagos 2024z

no point in extending Thiago - he's not going to take a wage cut. As amazing as he is - he's only going to be available 50% of the time. I feel like it would be wiser to use him this coming season - and then take  the savings of 10m and apply it to another midfielder. in the summer of 2024.
Clint Eastwood

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 12:57:43 pm
Most summers it feels like were always one signing short of what the fanbase thinks we should be (not necessarily a bad thing). So Im expecting 2 midfielders and a CB. Although I think we need 3 midfielders. But if Fabinho is staying we will probably only get 2.
mikey_LFC

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 12:57:55 pm
newterp on Today at 12:55:36 pm
no point in extending Thiago - he's not going to take a wage cut. As amazing as he is - he's only going to be available 50% of the time. I feel like it would be wiser to use him this coming season - and then take  the savings of 10m and apply it to another midfielder. in the summer of 2024.

Think that makes sense as well. Bellingham in 2024 at a reduced rate after staying a year at Dortmund and losing his home grown status would be ideal haha.

Clint Eastwood on Today at 12:57:43 pm
Most summers it feels like were always one signing short of what the fanbase thinks we should be (not necessarily a bad thing). So Im expecting 2 midfielders and a CB. Although I think we need 3 midfielders. But if Fabinho is staying we will probably only get 2.

Precisely my thinking.
rafathegaffa83

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 12:59:00 pm
Barefoot Doctor on Today at 12:35:37 pm
We could sign three midfielders this summer and still need to add 1 or 2 more the following year.

Which is why it was baffling to not sign at least one last summer. I'd imagine 4-5 midfielders could be signed over the next 3 windows
Nobby Reserve

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 12:59:27 pm
killer-heels on Today at 11:18:37 am
2 midfielders and 1 CB would be a poor summer. 3 outfield signings are not enough. You would have thought anyone advocating for this would have learnt their lesson.


Agreed.

We're losing 3 midfielders, plus it's clear Fabinho is no longer good enough so needs replacing.

Of the remaining midfielders, you have both Henderson & Thiago over 30 and susceptible to injury.

Elliot and Jones are decent/good, but don't have the sort of top quality at this stage (question marks whether they will ever have that). Bajcetic looks a serious talent, but is still young and developing.

3 new midfielders (including one DM) are a must.

A new CB also required to replace Matip (pity Sepp VDB had that injury set-back so we can't really judge his suitability/readiness to step up)
newterp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 01:00:14 pm
rafathegaffa83 on Today at 12:59:00 pm
Which is why it was baffling to not sign at least one last summer. I'd imagine 4-5 midfielders could be signed over the next 3 windows
and which is why we are the big rebuild stage instead of the add 1-2 and keep the machine purring stage.
SamLad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 01:00:25 pm
newterp on Today at 12:55:36 pm
no point in extending Thiago - he's not going to take a wage cut. As amazing as he is - he's only going to be available 50% of the time. I feel like it would be wiser to use him this coming season - and then take  the savings of 10m and apply it to another midfielder. in the summer of 2024.
I'd keep Thiago around for another year, for his football and also his mentoring / relationship with Baj.
mikey_LFC

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 01:02:53 pm
Barefoot Doctor on Today at 12:35:37 pm
We could sign three midfielders this summer and still need to add 1 or 2 more the following year.

Basically agrees with me, since Im signing we need 4 in the next 2 years and 5 over the next 3, and youre saying we need 4 maybe 5 over the next 2.

Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:59:27 pm

Agreed.

We're losing 3 midfielders, plus it's clear Fabinho is no longer good enough so needs replacing.

Of the remaining midfielders, you have both Henderson & Thiago over 30 and susceptible to injury.

Elliot and Jones are decent/good, but don't have the sort of top quality at this stage (question marks whether they will ever have that). Bajcetic looks a serious talent, but is still young and developing.

3 new midfielders (including one DM) are a must.

A new CB also required to replace Matip (pity Sepp VDB had that injury set-back so we can't really judge his suitability/readiness to step up)

I dont think the staff agree with you on Fabinho. The rest is sensible, although Id imagine itll be 2 midfielders and Milner getting another 1 year extension as a break glass option.
MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 01:03:12 pm
mikey_LFC on Today at 12:48:02 pm
Thiago is only contracted to the end of next year. Hopefully gets a short extension but if not, hell need replacing. If thats not on the cards the plan could be just phased out, which may see Fabinho kept longer which actually makes more sense looking at their ages.

I cant see Henderson doing anything other than seeing out his 2025 contract. Fabinho is then contracted to 2026 compared to Thiagos 2024z
I'd extend Thiago for a year and use him as a rotation player because of his fitness issues. Hendo should be phased put and Fab should be moved on and replaced asap.
JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 01:08:51 pm
mikey_LFC on Today at 01:02:53 pm

I dont think the staff agree with you on Fabinho.

I genuinely don't think we know what they think and won't until the summer
mikey_LFC

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 01:08:56 pm
MonsLibpool on Today at 01:03:12 pm
I'd extend Thiago for a year and use him as a rotation player because of his fitness issues. Hendo should be phased put and Fab should be moved on and replaced asap.

I think thats what happens. But that will likely be Thiago and Henderson slowly phased out before going in 2025 with Fabinho sold next summer whilst he has a couple of years left so he provides cover and continuity next year before being cashed in on.


Heard rumours of Carvalho being sold this summer. If that were to happen what fee do we think hed go for, and would be happy to cash in on him?

I personally didnt see and still dont see how he fits the playing style of the squad, so being able to turn a quick profit and maybe fund that additional purchase could be a good bit of business.

JackWard33 on Today at 01:08:51 pm
I genuinely don't think we know what they think and won't until the summer


Thats fair. Just basing it on my interpretation of Klopps quotes on him, usage of him, history of dealing with players and all, I dont see Fabinho being anywhere but Liverpool next year. Think we would have got a better idea had Bajcetic stayed fit.
Gerry Attrick

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 01:12:33 pm
Fabinho should be sold. The reasons to are overwhelming. Not one compelling reason to argue against it. Would be lunacy to keep him.
Too early for flapjacks?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 01:13:11 pm
2 midfielders this summer, one next summer when Thiago leaves on a bosmon, another when Henderson leaves on a bosmon the summer after, and another when Fabinho leaves on a bosmon the summer after. But who knows, maybe Fabinho fancies a change this summer and we'll bring in 3 midfielders.
mikey_LFC

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 01:14:50 pm
Gerry Attrick on Today at 01:12:33 pm
Fabinho should be sold. The reasons to are overwhelming. Not one compelling reason to argue against it. Would be lunacy to keep him.

His form has picked up considerably since his low point in January and hes played in some top performances and good results against notable sides. To suggest there is no chance he could even be a squad player next year is lunacy.
Gerry Attrick

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 01:16:36 pm
mikey_LFC on Today at 01:14:50 pm
His form has picked up considerably since his low point in January and hes played in some top performances and good results against notable sides. To suggest there is no chance he could even be a squad player next year is lunacy.

We need money, hes getting on in years, high earner, terrible season. Tough decisions need to be made, but this one isnt.
MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 01:19:35 pm
mikey_LFC on Today at 01:14:50 pm
His form has picked up considerably since his low point in January and hes played in some top performances and good results against notable sides. To suggest there is no chance he could even be a squad player next year is lunacy.
What top performances?
Tobelius

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 01:19:53 pm
mikey_LFC on Today at 01:14:50 pm
His form has picked up considerably since his low point in January and hes played in some top performances and good results against notable sides. To suggest there is no chance he should even be a squad player next year is lunacy.

He has improved as has the whole team but his decline goes beyond being off form imo,i'd sell Fab if we get a good offer and wouldn't want to keep him as a backup at close to £200k/week with our resources.
Think he'll either be still our starting 6 or he leaves before next season starts.
killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 01:22:53 pm
mikey_LFC on Today at 01:14:50 pm
His form has picked up considerably since his low point in January and hes played in some top performances and good results against notable sides. To suggest there is no chance he could even be a squad player next year is lunacy.

His form hasnt picked up considerably, he was still the poorest performer against Arsenal.
clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 01:27:09 pm
Klopp won't sell Fabinho despite that it should definitely happen. Klopp doesn't like introducing that many new players. We'd need up to 4 midfielders if he's sold.

It should happen but it won't.
mikey_LFC

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 01:27:55 pm
Gerry Attrick on Today at 01:16:36 pm
We need money, hes getting on in years, high earner, terrible season. Tough decisions need to be made, but this one isnt.

Not saying we shouldnt sell him but we dont have to. Hes our youngest first choice midfielder, so age shouldnt be a factor.

MD1990 on Today at 01:19:35 pm
What top performances?

Played full games in wins against Man City twice, Napoli and the high scoring wins against Man Utd, Rangers and Bournemouth. Id also throw in the Arsenal home game too as theyre a top opponent this season. These are signs he clearly can be part of a successful squad.

Tobelius on Today at 01:19:53 pm
He has improved as has the whole team but his decline goes beyond being off form imo,i'd sell Fab if we get a good offer and wouldn't want to keep him as a backup at close to £200k/week with our resources.
Think he'll either be still our starting 6 or he leaves before next season starts.

The wages are definitely the strongest argument for selling him.

killer-heels on Today at 01:22:53 pm
His form hasnt picked up considerably, he was still the poorest performer against Arsenal.

If he was anywhere near the levels he was in January there is no chance we get anything against Arsenal. He might not be at his best but he has improved considerably.
Rosario

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 01:29:48 pm
For me if we truely want to be ruthless and try and reinvent this next Klopp side Fab and Matip should be sold and moved on this summer. Get 3 midfielders in and a CB this summer then replace Thiago whos contract expires and start looking at players who can eventually takeover for Mo, Virg, Hendo and Robbo starting next summer over the following 12-18 months.
MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 01:33:11 pm
mikey_LFC on Today at 01:08:56 pm
Heard rumours of Carvalho being sold this summer. If that were to happen what fee do we think hed go for, and would be happy to cash in on him?
We'd get at least twice what we paid because of his age and experience in a tough league.
MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 01:33:18 pm
mikey_LFC on Today at 01:27:55 pm
Not saying we shouldnt sell him but we dont have to. Hes our youngest first choice midfielder, so age shouldnt be a factor.

Played full games in wins against Man City twice, Napoli and the high scoring wins against Man Utd, Rangers and Bournemouth. Id also throw in the Arsenal home game too as theyre a top opponent this season. These are signs he clearly can be part of a successful squad.

The wages are definitely the strongest argument for selling him.

If he was anywhere near the levels he was in January there is no chance we get anything against Arsenal. He might not be at his best but he has improved considerably.
Fabinho was not a top performer is any of those games
Jon Flanagan was part of Liverpool team that won lots of games didnt mean he had a long term future
Fabinho is far too slow at doing everything now
He has improved last 2 week. If a club is willing to pay 20-30m you take the money
Clint Eastwood

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 01:35:59 pm
Gerry Attrick on Today at 01:12:33 pm
Fabinho should be sold. The reasons to are overwhelming. Not one compelling reason to argue against it. Would be lunacy to keep him.
Has Klopp ever sold such a highly regarded player after a single poor season? At Liverpool or Dortmund?

Im not disagreeing, I do think we should sell him but I can imagine Klopp would be less cut throat with him.
MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 01:36:13 pm
clinical on Today at 01:27:09 pm
Klopp won't sell Fabinho despite that it should definitely happen. Klopp doesn't like introducing that many new players. We'd need up to 4 midfielders if he's sold.

It should happen but it won't.
He needs to break his rule. Fab is looking well off it. 2/3 seconds behind play.
MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 01:36:52 pm
Clint Eastwood on Today at 01:35:59 pm
Has Klopp ever sold such a highly regarded player after a single poor season? At Liverpool or Dortmund?

Im not disagreeing, I do think we should sell him but I can imagine Klopp would be less cut throat with him.
This is more than a poor season. He has declined physically and he's so slow these days. He looks like an ex-pro that retired years ago. The game is just too quick for him both on and off-the-ball and he offers little or no protection these days. He can't run, can't turn, dwells on the ball and he tend to make late tackles.

You'll be surprised by how much we'll improve when we replace him with a young, dynamic 6.
Caston

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 01:54:37 pm
Football can be a ruthless sport and once a player starts to lose physical attributes in a really important position you should hope the management have plans to replace said player. Fabinho is not a young player whos going through patchy form, hes 30 in October and is showing massive signs of his legs going, there shouldnt be room for sentiment if we want to challenge next season. We should absolutely be signing a younger, mobile 6 this summer. Fabinho lost his place to Bajcetic until we had injuries and Fabinho has had to come back in, but its still an issue.
Lynndenberries

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 01:56:09 pm
Its a shame he turns 29 in May, but Laporte wouldve been a good signing if we plan on changing our shape the way we have recently.
BER

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 01:57:16 pm
Fabinho only leaves if he wants away to a sunnier climate. Still has way more to offer than players we've made no effort to shift over the last few years.
Nobby Reserve

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 01:57:32 pm
MonsLibpool on Today at 01:36:52 pm
This is more than a poor season. He has declined physically and he's so slow these days. He looks like an ex-pro that retired years ago. The game is just too quick for him both on and off-the-ball and he offers little or no protection these days. He can't run, can't turn, dwells on the ball and he tend to make late tackles.

You'll be surprised by how much we'll improve when we replace him with a young, dynamic 6.


We shouldn't be the ones paying him to decline.

Besides, I'd say he has a lot still to offer in a league that isn't so manic. He could play another 3/4/5 years in Spain or Italy.

As others have said, £20-30m offer and we should be taking it.

Failure to do so means Klopp's words about not being "too loyal" are just hollow soundbites.

mikey_LFC

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 02:17:55 pm
MD1990 on Today at 01:33:18 pm
Fabinho was not a top performer is any of those games
Jon Flanagan was part of Liverpool team that won lots of games didnt mean he had a long term future
Fabinho is far too slow at doing everything now
He has improved last 2 week. If a club is willing to pay 20-30m you take the money

You cant compare the two. Fabinho whatever happens is in the centre of the park for those games most on the edge. Without him playing well those performances cannot happen. They were top performances as a team and your DM will always be crucial to that.

Nobby Reserve on Today at 01:57:32 pm

We shouldn't be the ones paying him to decline.

Besides, I'd say he has a lot still to offer in a league that isn't so manic. He could play another 3/4/5 years in Spain or Italy.

As others have said, £20-30m offer and we should be taking it.

Failure to do so means Klopp's words about not being "too loyal" are just hollow soundbites.

Klopp isnt too loyal. There might be downsides to his level of loyalty but the upsides out do them completely. He needs his team to give everything for him on the pitch, he needs a culture of trust and to do that he requires his players to be seen as more than commodities to be ditched at the first opportunity. Without his level of loyalty, we have nowhere close to the level of success weve had.
LifelongRed,Sussex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 02:20:25 pm
Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:59:27 pm

Agreed.

We're losing 3 midfielders, plus it's clear Fabinho is no longer good enough so needs replacing.

Of the remaining midfielders, you have both Henderson & Thiago over 30 and susceptible to injury.

Elliot and Jones are decent/good, but don't have the sort of top quality at this stage (question marks whether they will ever have that). Bajcetic looks a serious talent, but is still young and developing.

3 new midfielders (including one DM) are a must.

A new CB also required to replace Matip (pity Sepp VDB had that injury set-back so we can't really judge his suitability/readiness to step up)

In total agreement with this and I think we'll acquire three quality centre-midfielders (or similar).

I do think Bajcetic will feature a lot next season.  He's the real deal, next to two early/mid-20's stars, he's shine.       
Draex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 02:25:03 pm
https://www.goal.com/en-gb/lists/liverpool-bellingham-alternative-bayern-munich-flop-gravenberch-midfield-solution/blt62f44c670175ba0f

The list of players being touted for a summer move to Anfield is getting longer by the day, it seems. You can cross Jude Bellingham off it, for now at least, but in Mason Mount, Matheus Nunes, Conor Gallagher, Alexis Mac Allister, Moises Caicedo, Teun Koopmeiners, Jesper Lindstrom, Youri Tielemans, Declan Rice, Jacob Ramsey, Nicolo Barella, Gavi, Ruben Neves and Gabri Veiga there are plenty of other names to look out for. And thats just on Page One.

A rehash of pretty much various reports - I like the links for Ramsey, I think he's an exceptional talent.
tubby

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 02:28:40 pm
Ramsey is very good but I think he'll stick with Villa now they're flying and he's playing consistently.
Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 02:31:42 pm
JackWard33 on Today at 12:40:10 pm
Increasingly a good centre back signing is critical this summer
When you watch us in the last couple of games with Trent vacating the back line when we have the ball the burden on both centre backs is huge
Guardioal's antidote to this is to play 3 centre backs (effectively, two of which are very quick) ours is to have a freak athlete in Konate playing RCB ... but either way we need another top quality centre back if that's how we're going to play... I mean we probably need on either way
I doubt we sign Timber because he's not good in the air - but he's incredibly quick and could probably play either RCB or understudy Trent in that system - either way our CBs have been well below the standard needed (apart from Konate) so it feels like we need a first XI level signing there

I think you can make the argument we should buy two defenders, although I expect itll only be one. I do think Timber makes sense due to his versatility. Obviously in an ideal world hed be better in the air but if the idea was for him to cover multiple positions - RB, RCB and potentially some midfield bits - then itd be alright.

But equally think we need another left-sided defender too. If were going at points to three at the back when Trent pushes into midfield, then you can see why wed be so keen on someone like Gvardiol although I think the cost this summer would be prohibitive.
Draex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 02:36:19 pm
tubby on Today at 02:28:40 pm
Ramsey is very good but I think he'll stick with Villa now they're flying and he's playing consistently.

I think they will drop out of Europe places and we might have a chance.
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 02:37:31 pm
Gerry Attrick on Today at 01:12:33 pm
Fabinho should be sold. The reasons to are overwhelming. Not one compelling reason to argue against it. Would be lunacy to keep him.

Yeah, we should swap him for Dempsey ...
stewy17

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 02:48:39 pm
I really hope all these names are just bollocks and smokescreens otherwise it absolutely stinks of United/Chelsea scatter gunning.

I'm baffled by the listing of names to be honest. It's not how we've gone about things for the past 5 years, makes me very nervous.
Nobby Reserve

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 02:49:53 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 02:25:03 pm
https://www.goal.com/en-gb/lists/liverpool-bellingham-alternative-bayern-munich-flop-gravenberch-midfield-solution/blt62f44c670175ba0f

The list of players being touted for a summer move to Anfield is getting longer by the day, it seems. You can cross Jude Bellingham off it, for now at least, but in Mason Mount, Matheus Nunes, Conor Gallagher, Alexis Mac Allister, Moises Caicedo, Teun Koopmeiners, Jesper Lindstrom, Youri Tielemans, Declan Rice, Jacob Ramsey, Nicolo Barella, Gavi, Ruben Neves and Gabri Veiga there are plenty of other names to look out for. And thats just on Page One.

A rehash of pretty much various reports - I like the links for Ramsey, I think he's an exceptional talent.


Ramsey is still too unproven. Don't know enough about Veiga. Of the rest, I'd only be excited about signing Barella or Gavi. I'd be amazed/gutted if we signed Gallagher, Tielemans or Neves.



Online lionel_messias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20679 on: Today at 02:53:22 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 01:57:32 pm

We shouldn't be the ones paying him to decline.

Besides, I'd say he has a lot still to offer in a league that isn't so manic. He could play another 3/4/5 years in Spain or Italy.

As others have said, £20-30m offer and we should be taking it.

Failure to do so means Klopp's words about not being "too loyal" are just hollow soundbites.



Fabinho should be sold, yup. He is already apparently in terminal decline and actually, he might enjoy the next 3-4 years more in Italy or Spain.

That's the ruthless thing to do because if you can get us a young, hungry number 6, that would be so influential to our immediate future.
