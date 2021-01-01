« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 680463 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20640 on: Today at 12:55:36 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 12:48:02 pm
Thiago is only contracted to the end of next year. Hopefully gets a short extension but if not, hell need replacing. If thats not on the cards the plan could be just phased out, which may see Fabinho kept longer which actually makes more sense looking at their ages.

I cant see Henderson doing anything other than seeing out his 2025 contract. Fabinho is then contracted to 2026 compared to Thiagos 2024z

no point in extending Thiago - he's not going to take a wage cut. As amazing as he is - he's only going to be available 50% of the time. I feel like it would be wiser to use him this coming season - and then take  the savings of 10m and apply it to another midfielder. in the summer of 2024.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20641 on: Today at 12:57:43 pm »
Most summers it feels like were always one signing short of what the fanbase thinks we should be (not necessarily a bad thing). So Im expecting 2 midfielders and a CB. Although I think we need 3 midfielders. But if Fabinho is staying we will probably only get 2.
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20642 on: Today at 12:57:55 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:55:36 pm
no point in extending Thiago - he's not going to take a wage cut. As amazing as he is - he's only going to be available 50% of the time. I feel like it would be wiser to use him this coming season - and then take  the savings of 10m and apply it to another midfielder. in the summer of 2024.

Think that makes sense as well. Bellingham in 2024 at a reduced rate after staying a year at Dortmund and losing his home grown status would be ideal haha.

Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 12:57:43 pm
Most summers it feels like were always one signing short of what the fanbase thinks we should be (not necessarily a bad thing). So Im expecting 2 midfielders and a CB. Although I think we need 3 midfielders. But if Fabinho is staying we will probably only get 2.

Precisely my thinking.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20643 on: Today at 12:59:00 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 12:35:37 pm
We could sign three midfielders this summer and still need to add 1 or 2 more the following year.

Which is why it was baffling to not sign at least one last summer. I'd imagine 4-5 midfielders could be signed over the next 3 windows
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20644 on: Today at 12:59:27 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:18:37 am
2 midfielders and 1 CB would be a poor summer. 3 outfield signings are not enough. You would have thought anyone advocating for this would have learnt their lesson.


Agreed.

We're losing 3 midfielders, plus it's clear Fabinho is no longer good enough so needs replacing.

Of the remaining midfielders, you have both Henderson & Thiago over 30 and susceptible to injury.

Elliot and Jones are decent/good, but don't have the sort of top quality at this stage (question marks whether they will ever have that). Bajcetic looks a serious talent, but is still young and developing.

3 new midfielders (including one DM) are a must.

A new CB also required to replace Matip (pity Sepp VDB had that injury set-back so we can't really judge his suitability/readiness to step up)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20645 on: Today at 01:00:14 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 12:59:00 pm
Which is why it was baffling to not sign at least one last summer. I'd imagine 4-5 midfielders could be signed over the next 3 windows
and which is why we are the big rebuild stage instead of the add 1-2 and keep the machine purring stage.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20646 on: Today at 01:00:25 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:55:36 pm
no point in extending Thiago - he's not going to take a wage cut. As amazing as he is - he's only going to be available 50% of the time. I feel like it would be wiser to use him this coming season - and then take  the savings of 10m and apply it to another midfielder. in the summer of 2024.
I'd keep Thiago around for another year, for his football and also his mentoring / relationship with Baj.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20647 on: Today at 01:02:53 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 12:35:37 pm
We could sign three midfielders this summer and still need to add 1 or 2 more the following year.

Basically agrees with me, since Im signing we need 4 in the next 2 years and 5 over the next 3, and youre saying we need 4 maybe 5 over the next 2.

Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:59:27 pm

Agreed.

We're losing 3 midfielders, plus it's clear Fabinho is no longer good enough so needs replacing.

Of the remaining midfielders, you have both Henderson & Thiago over 30 and susceptible to injury.

Elliot and Jones are decent/good, but don't have the sort of top quality at this stage (question marks whether they will ever have that). Bajcetic looks a serious talent, but is still young and developing.

3 new midfielders (including one DM) are a must.

A new CB also required to replace Matip (pity Sepp VDB had that injury set-back so we can't really judge his suitability/readiness to step up)

I dont think the staff agree with you on Fabinho. The rest is sensible, although Id imagine itll be 2 midfielders and Milner getting another 1 year extension as a break glass option.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20648 on: Today at 01:03:12 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 12:48:02 pm
Thiago is only contracted to the end of next year. Hopefully gets a short extension but if not, hell need replacing. If thats not on the cards the plan could be just phased out, which may see Fabinho kept longer which actually makes more sense looking at their ages.

I cant see Henderson doing anything other than seeing out his 2025 contract. Fabinho is then contracted to 2026 compared to Thiagos 2024z
I'd extend Thiago for a year and use him as a rotation player because of his fitness issues. Hendo should be phased put and Fab should be moved on and replaced asap.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20649 on: Today at 01:08:51 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 01:02:53 pm

I dont think the staff agree with you on Fabinho.

I genuinely don't think we know what they think and won't until the summer
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20650 on: Today at 01:08:56 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 01:03:12 pm
I'd extend Thiago for a year and use him as a rotation player because of his fitness issues. Hendo should be phased put and Fab should be moved on and replaced asap.

I think thats what happens. But that will likely be Thiago and Henderson slowly phased out before going in 2025 with Fabinho sold next summer whilst he has a couple of years left so he provides cover and continuity next year before being cashed in on.


Heard rumours of Carvalho being sold this summer. If that were to happen what fee do we think hed go for, and would be happy to cash in on him?

I personally didnt see and still dont see how he fits the playing style of the squad, so being able to turn a quick profit and maybe fund that additional purchase could be a good bit of business.

Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 01:08:51 pm
I genuinely don't think we know what they think and won't until the summer


Thats fair. Just basing it on my interpretation of Klopps quotes on him, usage of him, history of dealing with players and all, I dont see Fabinho being anywhere but Liverpool next year. Think we would have got a better idea had Bajcetic stayed fit.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20651 on: Today at 01:12:33 pm »
Fabinho should be sold. The reasons to are overwhelming. Not one compelling reason to argue against it. Would be lunacy to keep him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20652 on: Today at 01:13:11 pm »
2 midfielders this summer, one next summer when Thiago leaves on a bosmon, another when Henderson leaves on a bosmon the summer after, and another when Fabinho leaves on a bosmon the summer after. But who knows, maybe Fabinho fancies a change this summer and we'll bring in 3 midfielders.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20653 on: Today at 01:14:50 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 01:12:33 pm
Fabinho should be sold. The reasons to are overwhelming. Not one compelling reason to argue against it. Would be lunacy to keep him.

His form has picked up considerably since his low point in January and hes played in some top performances and good results against notable sides. To suggest there is no chance he could even be a squad player next year is lunacy.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20654 on: Today at 01:16:36 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 01:14:50 pm
His form has picked up considerably since his low point in January and hes played in some top performances and good results against notable sides. To suggest there is no chance he could even be a squad player next year is lunacy.

We need money, hes getting on in years, high earner, terrible season. Tough decisions need to be made, but this one isnt.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20655 on: Today at 01:19:35 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 01:14:50 pm
His form has picked up considerably since his low point in January and hes played in some top performances and good results against notable sides. To suggest there is no chance he could even be a squad player next year is lunacy.
What top performances?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20656 on: Today at 01:19:53 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 01:14:50 pm
His form has picked up considerably since his low point in January and hes played in some top performances and good results against notable sides. To suggest there is no chance he should even be a squad player next year is lunacy.

He has improved as has the whole team but his decline goes beyond being off form imo,i'd sell Fab if we get a good offer and wouldn't want to keep him as a backup at close to £200k/week with our resources.
Think he'll either be still our starting 6 or he leaves before next season starts.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20657 on: Today at 01:22:53 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 01:14:50 pm
His form has picked up considerably since his low point in January and hes played in some top performances and good results against notable sides. To suggest there is no chance he could even be a squad player next year is lunacy.

His form hasnt picked up considerably, he was still the poorest performer against Arsenal.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20658 on: Today at 01:27:09 pm »
Klopp won't sell Fabinho despite that it should definitely happen. Klopp doesn't like introducing that many new players. We'd need up to 4 midfielders if he's sold.

It should happen but it won't.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20659 on: Today at 01:27:55 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 01:16:36 pm
We need money, hes getting on in years, high earner, terrible season. Tough decisions need to be made, but this one isnt.

Not saying we shouldnt sell him but we dont have to. Hes our youngest first choice midfielder, so age shouldnt be a factor.

Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 01:19:35 pm
What top performances?

Played full games in wins against Man City twice, Napoli and the high scoring wins against Man Utd, Rangers and Bournemouth. Id also throw in the Arsenal home game too as theyre a top opponent this season. These are signs he clearly can be part of a successful squad.

Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 01:19:53 pm
He has improved as has the whole team but his decline goes beyond being off form imo,i'd sell Fab if we get a good offer and wouldn't want to keep him as a backup at close to £200k/week with our resources.
Think he'll either be still our starting 6 or he leaves before next season starts.

The wages are definitely the strongest argument for selling him.

Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:22:53 pm
His form hasnt picked up considerably, he was still the poorest performer against Arsenal.

If he was anywhere near the levels he was in January there is no chance we get anything against Arsenal. He might not be at his best but he has improved considerably.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20660 on: Today at 01:29:48 pm »
For me if we truely want to be ruthless and try and reinvent this next Klopp side Fab and Matip should be sold and moved on this summer. Get 3 midfielders in and a CB this summer then replace Thiago whos contract expires and start looking at players who can eventually takeover for Mo, Virg, Hendo and Robbo starting next summer over the following 12-18 months.
