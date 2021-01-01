« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023

Did we find out what that big news coming out of Germany was? I know the tweet said in the next few days but theres always someone that ruins the surprise nice and early.
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 10:19:56 am
Did we find out what that big news coming out of Germany was? I know the tweet said in the next few days but theres always someone that ruins the surprise nice and early.

You'd think it'll be Nagelsmann's new club really eh?
Quote from: RMG on Today at 12:12:58 am
Surely clubs will know Chelsea need to sell tho so will just haggle for a good price?

No way we are paying a fee of 60m for Mount.

Even if they need to sell they are not going to give him away plus we might not give 60m but someone will. Chelsea spent 60m on cucurella ffs anyone thinking Mount is available for 30-40m is in cuckoo land
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 09:39:53 am
Some of you might find this interesting on Bellingham

https://www.espn.co.uk/sports/insider/soccer/insider/story/_/id/36224511/why-jude-bellingham-earned-hype-where-go-next?platform=amp

It explains why hes such an outlier  but also poses the really interesting question how much are midfielders really worth

Good that.

Also i just posted in the Chelsea thread that I still think Enzo Fernandez is really good.
