Obviously weve been strongly linked to quite a few players at this point. But does any of it really matter? Outside of Konate Im struggling to think of too many players weve been strongly linked to for 3-6 months then gone on to buy over the last 4-5 years. Personally I think itll be like most of our business and well only be linked to our true targets in the days/weeks before a deal is agreed.
I think were very good at keeping negotiations quiet but more often that not our targets are known. Gakpo is an example - the news came from nowhere on Boxing Day, but hed been solidly linked by Dutch media. Diaz a bit like that too, deal came as a surprise but the local patch had all said he was someone we were monitoring albeit with a view to summer not January. Thiago was a proper saga lasting months, but the news wed agreed a deal came from nowhere. Virgil and Keita were the same, proper sagas but news of the agreements being reached were surprising.
Obviously theres exceptions. Fabinho and Jota being the main two - those were completely out the blue while being major deals. Tsimikas and Minamino kind of like that, albeit on a smaller scale.
So my view is weve probably already been linked to who well sign, but the news of an agreement being reached will feel abrupt. Just very good at avoiding constant updates to the press on every stage of a negotiation, which is very unlike a lot of PL clubs.