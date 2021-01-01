Ox Chamberlin mark 2. The ultimate squad filler type player and not the huge step up we need in that position.



Useful if we got him for 30-35m but the price rumours are insane.



I think he'd be a significant upgrade on Henderson.Loads seem to be on a downer on Mount because of this past season. But personally I'd be more worried if he'd gone off the boil while Chelsea were performing well. Instead, their whole team has become a shambles. He's on his third manager this season, how can anyone be at their best when that's happening and every day you go into the dressing room there's new faces? Genuinely they're a mess. Thiago Silva was going in two-footed on the owners this week, which underlines how bad it is there.I also think the price rumours are fine. If Mount was on the market last summer, he'd have cost an exorbitant fee as Chelsea's best player for consecutive seasons and one who has come up the ranks. Assuming we can get the fee down to around £50m and don't go crazy on wages, it's a good deal IMO. Said it before, but we spent £35m and £120k a week for Ox six years ago - so I think Mount at say £50m and £180k a week is comparable when you consider how things have changed financially since 2017. Will he cost more than that, in terms of fee and wages? Yeah maybe - but we're not going to just pay anything. So if we're in for him, it's because there's value to be had.