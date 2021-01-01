« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023

farawayred

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #20560 on: Yesterday at 09:36:44 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:03:44 pm
Danish outlet reporting we want Lindstrom.

Another name on the long short list...
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #20561 on: Yesterday at 10:00:33 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:03:44 pm
Danish outlet reporting we want Lindstrom.

Swiss Army knife player. Wouldn't mind one of those ...

Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #20562 on: Yesterday at 10:04:43 pm
Theres so many links that its really hard to get a true sense of our summer plans. Gravenberch, Mac Allister and Mount are the three strongest links but theres so many moving parts. Get the impression were pursuing multiple deals and will then pull the trigger - its obviously complicated though.
67CherryRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #20563 on: Yesterday at 10:05:22 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:00:33 pm
Swiss Army knife player. Wouldn't mind one of those ...


When I'm playing Football Manager I always have one of these in the squad. I could be the new Will Still.
Capon Debaser

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #20564 on: Yesterday at 10:06:34 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:00:33 pm
Swiss Army knife player. Wouldn't mind one of those ...


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/sbywK5_dR8w&amp;ab_channel=Drejcek" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/sbywK5_dR8w&amp;ab_channel=Drejcek</a>
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #20565 on: Yesterday at 10:14:42 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:00:33 pm
Swiss Army knife player. Wouldn't mind one of those ...



No he's Danish
MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #20566 on: Yesterday at 10:57:53 pm
Quote from: Fordy on Yesterday at 07:17:20 pm
Why? Hes perfect for us. Hendo is on his knees.
Mount is a replacement for Ox. He doesn't play on the right like Hendo.
FlashGordon

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #20567 on: Yesterday at 10:59:43 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:00:33 pm
Swiss Army knife player. Wouldn't mind one of those ...



When you've played 65 percent of your games in one position, I think that makes you the opposite of a Swiss Army knife player.
Rosario

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #20568 on: Yesterday at 11:01:42 pm
Obviously weve been strongly linked to quite a few players at this point. But does any of it really matter? Outside of Konate Im struggling to think of too many players weve been strongly linked to for 3-6 months then gone on to buy over the last 4-5 years. Personally I think itll be like most of our business and well only be linked to our true targets in the days/weeks before a deal is agreed.
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #20569 on: Yesterday at 11:15:17 pm
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 10:59:43 pm
When you've played 65 percent of your games in one position, I think that makes you the opposite of a Swiss Army knife player.

Even with the Swiss Army knife, you use the big blade more than 65% of the time. However, having all these other tools can be handy. So, I assume that you have never really used a Swiss Army knife on regular basis ...
LifelongRed,Sussex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #20570 on: Yesterday at 11:19:25 pm
Reportedly Rabiots signing for us, a free transfer.

Is he good enough, does he fulfil some of our midfield needs?
Too early for flapjacks?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #20571 on: Yesterday at 11:25:45 pm
Quote from: LifelongRed,Sussex on Yesterday at 11:19:25 pm
Reportedly Rabiots signing for us, a free transfer.

Is he good enough, does he fulfil some of our midfield needs?

Going from a "no dickheads" policy to signing Rabiot would be one hell of a u-turn.
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #20572 on: Yesterday at 11:27:59 pm
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Yesterday at 11:25:45 pm
Going from a "no dickheads" policy to signing Rabiot would be one hell of a u-turn.

To be fair, it is his mother who is the dickhead ...
Capon Debaser

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #20573 on: Yesterday at 11:32:29 pm
Quote from: Rosario on Yesterday at 11:01:42 pm
Obviously weve been strongly linked to quite a few players at this point. But does any of it really matter? Outside of Konate Im struggling to think of too many players weve been strongly linked to for 3-6 months then gone on to buy over the last 4-5 years. Personally I think itll be like most of our business and well only be linked to our true targets in the days/weeks before a deal is agreed.
Think this is spot on to be honest. No doubt youll get the usual crowd shooting it down but imo i think youre right
Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #20574 on: Yesterday at 11:33:50 pm
Quote from: Rosario on Yesterday at 11:01:42 pm
Obviously weve been strongly linked to quite a few players at this point. But does any of it really matter? Outside of Konate Im struggling to think of too many players weve been strongly linked to for 3-6 months then gone on to buy over the last 4-5 years. Personally I think itll be like most of our business and well only be linked to our true targets in the days/weeks before a deal is agreed.

I think were very good at keeping negotiations quiet but more often that not our targets are known. Gakpo is an example - the news came from nowhere on Boxing Day, but hed been solidly linked by Dutch media. Diaz a bit like that too, deal came as a surprise but the local patch had all said he was someone we were monitoring albeit with a view to summer not January. Thiago was a proper saga lasting months, but the news wed agreed a deal came from nowhere. Virgil and Keita were the same, proper sagas but news of the agreements being reached were surprising.

Obviously theres exceptions. Fabinho and Jota being the main two - those were completely out the blue while being major deals. Tsimikas and Minamino kind of like that, albeit on a smaller scale. 

So my view is weve probably already been linked to who well sign, but the news of an agreement being reached will feel abrupt. Just very good at avoiding constant updates to the press on every stage of a negotiation, which is very unlike a lot of PL clubs. 
amir87

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #20575 on: Yesterday at 11:38:28 pm
Since the whole VVD leak weve been pretty good at keeping local journos at arms length. When Joyce says were going for someone it usually means the deal is done and usually announced a day or two later. Its usually the foreign press that get wind of it first, and thats probably because its come from a representative of the player or the selling club. That being said I think on this instance, Im pretty sure well get Mount. By all accounts after Bellingham he was our next priority signing. Whoever else we get is anyones guess. Lots of names being thrown about.
RMG

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #20576 on: Today at 12:09:29 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:27:59 pm
To be fair, it is his mother who is the dickhead ...

Remember reading a news article about her. I'm sure it said PSG wanted to keep him but they hated dealing with her.

He's from Paris as well I think.
RMG

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #20577 on: Today at 12:12:58 am
Quote from: fowlermagic on Yesterday at 08:51:52 pm
Well there was talk in here a while back that Bellingham would cost us around 80m. So how far off was that figure from the most recent valuation bandied around by the transfer mongers? 40m at least so if we are now talking about Mount around 40m then the "actual" might be closer to 60m. 60m  but who really knows as some peeps think Chelsea are worried about the FFP🙈🙈🙈I don't think any of the top sides give a rats about the financial consequences of the bending of rules

Surely clubs will know Chelsea need to sell tho so will just haggle for a good price?

No way we are paying a fee of 60m for Mount.
Garlicbread

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #20578 on: Today at 12:59:12 am
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3cxV1ohqfcc

Honestly I'm coming around on the idea of Mount.
Lone Star Red

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #20579 on: Today at 01:06:08 am
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 12:59:12 am
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3cxV1ohqfcc

Honestly I'm coming around on the idea of Mount.

Welcome to the team. Glad to have you!
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #20580 on: Today at 01:41:00 am
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:52:13 pm
Mount is basically our Hendo replacement.
I could live with that, they do have similarities, nicely coiffured hair for instance.
Djozer

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #20581 on: Today at 02:17:38 am
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 12:59:12 am
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3cxV1ohqfcc

Honestly I'm coming around on the idea of Mount.
He's a class player, think he'd be good for us. Works hard, technically sound as fuck, scores. Vaguely think he started off as a cm before ending up mostly playing in forward positions, so think he good be good as one of the 8s in whatever formation we end up with, homegrown which is always useful. The money sounds a bit crazy, but if we could do it for £40m or so I think it'd be a great signing. Big if, obviously, and I still retain some kind of hope that it's all smoke and mirrors and we'll get Bellingham somehow.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #20582 on: Today at 02:19:19 am
Quote from: LifelongRed,Sussex on Yesterday at 11:19:25 pm
Reportedly Rabiots signing for us, a free transfer.

Is he good enough, does he fulfil some of our midfield needs?



No surprise there. ::)
newterp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #20583 on: Today at 02:25:19 am
Is the stuff surrounding Graverbach being for sale / not for sale mainly due to the fact that Bayern believes they are too good for players to want to leave - but of course it's all cool when they want to unsettle and get players from other teams?
Garlicbread

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #20584 on: Today at 02:29:15 am
Quote from: Djozer on Today at 02:17:38 am
He's a class player, think he'd be good for us. Works hard, technically sound as fuck, scores. Vaguely think he started off as a cm before ending up mostly playing in forward positions, so think he good be good as one of the 8s in whatever formation we end up with, homegrown which is always useful. The money sounds a bit crazy, but if we could do it for £40m or so I think it'd be a great signing. Big if, obviously, and I still retain some kind of hope that it's all smoke and mirrors and we'll get Bellingham somehow.

The price tag is mental. So hopefully the club can get him for the best price possible if he's one of the main targets.
