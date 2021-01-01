Obviously weve been strongly linked to quite a few players at this point. But does any of it really matter? Outside of Konate Im struggling to think of too many players weve been strongly linked to for 3-6 months then gone on to buy over the last 4-5 years. Personally I think itll be like most of our business and well only be linked to our true targets in the days/weeks before a deal is agreed.



I think were very good at keeping negotiations quiet but more often that not our targets are known. Gakpo is an example - the news came from nowhere on Boxing Day, but hed been solidly linked by Dutch media. Diaz a bit like that too, deal came as a surprise but the local patch had all said he was someone we were monitoring albeit with a view to summer not January. Thiago was a proper saga lasting months, but the news wed agreed a deal came from nowhere. Virgil and Keita were the same, proper sagas but news of the agreements being reached were surprising.Obviously theres exceptions. Fabinho and Jota being the main two - those were completely out the blue while being major deals. Tsimikas and Minamino kind of like that, albeit on a smaller scale.So my view is weve probably already been linked to who well sign, but the news of an agreement being reached will feel abrupt. Just very good at avoiding constant updates to the press on every stage of a negotiation, which is very unlike a lot of PL clubs.