LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:03:44 pm
Danish outlet reporting we want Lindstrom.

Another name on the long short list...
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:03:44 pm
Danish outlet reporting we want Lindstrom.

Swiss Army knife player. Wouldn't mind one of those ...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Theres so many links that its really hard to get a true sense of our summer plans. Gravenberch, Mac Allister and Mount are the three strongest links but theres so many moving parts. Get the impression were pursuing multiple deals and will then pull the trigger - its obviously complicated though.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:00:33 pm
Swiss Army knife player. Wouldn't mind one of those ...


When I'm playing Football Manager I always have one of these in the squad. I could be the new Will Still.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:00:33 pm
Swiss Army knife player. Wouldn't mind one of those ...


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/sbywK5_dR8w&amp;ab_channel=Drejcek" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/sbywK5_dR8w&amp;ab_channel=Drejcek</a>
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:00:33 pm
Swiss Army knife player. Wouldn't mind one of those ...



No he's Danish
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 07:17:20 pm
Why? Hes perfect for us. Hendo is on his knees.
Mount is a replacement for Ox. He doesn't play on the right like Hendo.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:00:33 pm
Swiss Army knife player. Wouldn't mind one of those ...



When you've played 65 percent of your games in one position, I think that makes you the opposite of a Swiss Army knife player.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Obviously weve been strongly linked to quite a few players at this point. But does any of it really matter? Outside of Konate Im struggling to think of too many players weve been strongly linked to for 3-6 months then gone on to buy over the last 4-5 years. Personally I think itll be like most of our business and well only be linked to our true targets in the days/weeks before a deal is agreed.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 10:59:43 pm
When you've played 65 percent of your games in one position, I think that makes you the opposite of a Swiss Army knife player.

Even with the Swiss Army knife, you use the big blade more than 65% of the time. However, having all these other tools can be handy. So, I assume that you have never really used a Swiss Army knife on regular basis ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reportedly Rabiots signing for us, a free transfer.

Is he good enough, does he fulfil some of our midfield needs?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: LifelongRed,Sussex on Today at 11:19:25 pm
Reportedly Rabiots signing for us, a free transfer.

Is he good enough, does he fulfil some of our midfield needs?

Going from a "no dickheads" policy to signing Rabiot would be one hell of a u-turn.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 11:25:45 pm
Going from a "no dickheads" policy to signing Rabiot would be one hell of a u-turn.

To be fair, it is his mother who is the dickhead ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: Rosario on Today at 11:01:42 pm
Obviously weve been strongly linked to quite a few players at this point. But does any of it really matter? Outside of Konate Im struggling to think of too many players weve been strongly linked to for 3-6 months then gone on to buy over the last 4-5 years. Personally I think itll be like most of our business and well only be linked to our true targets in the days/weeks before a deal is agreed.
Think this is spot on to be honest. No doubt youll get the usual crowd shooting it down but imo i think youre right
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: Rosario on Today at 11:01:42 pm
Obviously weve been strongly linked to quite a few players at this point. But does any of it really matter? Outside of Konate Im struggling to think of too many players weve been strongly linked to for 3-6 months then gone on to buy over the last 4-5 years. Personally I think itll be like most of our business and well only be linked to our true targets in the days/weeks before a deal is agreed.

I think were very good at keeping negotiations quiet but more often that not our targets are known. Gakpo is an example - the news came from nowhere on Boxing Day, but hed been solidly linked by Dutch media. Diaz a bit like that too, deal came as a surprise but the local patch had all said he was someone we were monitoring albeit with a view to summer not January. Thiago was a proper saga lasting months, but the news wed agreed a deal came from nowhere. Virgil and Keita were the same, proper sagas but news of the agreements being reached were surprising.

Obviously theres exceptions. Fabinho and Jota being the main two - those were completely out the blue while being major deals. Tsimikas and Minamino kind of like that, albeit on a smaller scale. 

So my view is weve probably already been linked to who well sign, but the news of an agreement being reached will feel abrupt. Just very good at avoiding constant updates to the press on every stage of a negotiation, which is very unlike a lot of PL clubs. 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Since the whole VVD leak weve been pretty good at keeping local journos at arms length. When Joyce says were going for someone it usually means the deal is done and usually announced a day or two later. Its usually the foreign press that get wind of it first, and thats probably because its come from a representative of the player or the selling club. That being said I think on this instance, Im pretty sure well get Mount. By all accounts after Bellingham he was our next priority signing. Whoever else we get is anyones guess. Lots of names being thrown about.
