Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
General Football and Sport
»
Topic:
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« previous
next »
Print
Pages:
1
...
509
510
511
512
513
[
514
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023 (Read 675179 times)
LifelongRed,Sussex
Main Stander
Posts: 185
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
«
Reply #20520 on:
Today
at 07:03:17 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on
Today
at 06:58:20 pm
Tim Steidten to Liverpool then?
Ian Doyle poured cold water on that link today in a Liverpool Echo Q&A:
IanDoyle
6 HRS AGO
Reply to SMagic1606
I've been told he is not someone who is under consideration by Liverpool at this present time.
Logged
rocco
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 36,769
⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
«
Reply #20521 on:
Today
at 07:09:56 pm »
Disappointing if Mount is who were looking at .
Logged
Print
Pages:
1
...
509
510
511
512
513
[
514
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
General Football and Sport
»
Topic:
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Page created in 0.013 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.48]
SMF 2.0.19
|
SMF © 2021
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2