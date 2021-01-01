« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 509 510 511 512 513 [514]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 675179 times)

Online LifelongRed,Sussex

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 185
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20520 on: Today at 07:03:17 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:58:20 pm
Tim Steidten to Liverpool then?

Ian Doyle poured cold water on that link today in a Liverpool Echo Q&A:

IanDoyle
6 HRS AGO
Reply to SMagic1606
I've been told he is not someone who is under consideration by Liverpool at this present time.
Logged

Online rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,769
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20521 on: Today at 07:09:56 pm »
Disappointing if Mount is who were looking at .
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 509 510 511 512 513 [514]   Go Up
« previous next »
 