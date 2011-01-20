Don't think it'll be a saga. Been well reported that it benefits Chelsea massively to make some domestic sales by the end of June, so they can be counted in their numbers for this financial year. Obviously doesn't guarantee they sell Mount by then, but makes it easier. My view is he either renews with Chelsea, which should happen quickly if so, or he refuses and makes it clear where he wants to move. They can't afford to let him hang around and go on a free, so the power is with the player for the most part.



Wouldn't worry about the numbers being floated in the media either. If he's demanding wages above the likes of Ali or Virgil, then we won't be signing him. So if we do pursue him, presumably it's because the numbers in the press aren't accurate.



Conversely, clubs will be well aware that we simply can't wait another summer to sign midfielders and ideally want any new players in early, so if we're committed to signing him it might be a case of waiting and seeing who blinks first. The worry would be that Chelsea seem run on the whims of the owner, so they might just refuse to sell for a reasonable fee out of spite.Hopefully we have a few players for each position that we'd be happy to sign so we can react quickly to opportunities and get some good deals done early.