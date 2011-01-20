« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 675177 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20480 on: Today at 03:51:07 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 03:31:54 pm
£135 + add ons I'm hearing. Likely going to be closer to £150m all in. We'd be fools to get involved for anything north of £90m.

Agreed.  Gallagher at £85 million and £250K wages is a much better deal.  Hope we get that sealed.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20481 on: Today at 03:52:03 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 03:50:07 pm
And Diaz before.
They've spent a ton and wasted most of it, they are in bother if they go down.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20482 on: Today at 04:09:50 pm »
Is it true that the we are handing over the deed to Anfield as a makeweight in the Mount deal?


Will it be enough.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20483 on: Today at 04:12:16 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 02:41:03 pm
Completely different players though.

Mount is decent but he is a squad player.

No way I would pay more than £35-40 million.

Well there's no way you are picking up a young English international for 35m
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20484 on: Today at 04:13:27 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 04:12:16 pm
Well there's no way you are picking up a young English international for 35m

With a year left on his contract? It would be mental to pay more than that.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20485 on: Today at 04:21:43 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 04:13:27 pm
With a year left on his contract? It would be mental to pay more than that.

If any club can afford to run down a players contract it's Chelsea. If Mount becomes available then expect a couple of clubs to come sniffing as even at 50m that's a snip compared to what City paid for a similar player in Grealish.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20486 on: Today at 04:26:54 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 04:21:43 pm
If any club can afford to run down a players contract it's Chelsea

Can they though? Most reports are suggesting they'll fail profit and sustainability rules without significant sales
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20487 on: Today at 04:54:45 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 02:27:16 pm
Don't think it'll be a saga. Been well reported that it benefits Chelsea massively to make some domestic sales by the end of June, so they can be counted in their numbers for this financial year. Obviously doesn't guarantee they sell Mount by then, but makes it easier. My view is he either renews with Chelsea, which should happen quickly if so, or he refuses and makes it clear where he wants to move. They can't afford to let him hang around and go on a free, so the power is with the player for the most part.

Wouldn't worry about the numbers being floated in the media either. If he's demanding wages above the likes of Ali or Virgil, then we won't be signing him. So if we do pursue him, presumably it's because the numbers in the press aren't accurate.

Conversely, clubs will be well aware that we simply can't wait another summer to sign midfielders and ideally want any new players in early, so if we're committed to signing him it might be a case of waiting and seeing who blinks first. The worry would be that Chelsea seem run on the whims of the owner, so they might just refuse to sell for a reasonable fee out of spite.

Hopefully we have a few players for each position that we'd be happy to sign so we can react quickly to opportunities and get some good deals done early.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20488 on: Today at 05:00:28 pm »
Why is everyone so convinced we're all in for Mason Mount?, there's not a hope of us spending huge money on him, and that's what it would take, what with the ludicrous "English tax" that applies to domestic players.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20489 on: Today at 05:16:16 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 05:00:28 pm
Why is everyone so convinced we're all in for Mason Mount?, there's not a hope of us spending huge money on him, and that's what it would take, what with the ludicrous "English tax" that applies to domestic players.

It's all hypotheticals, like with any player. If the asking price really is £60m+ or if his wage demands really are £200k+/week I'm sure we'd move on. The "English tax" is only really a thing if a player has a few years on their contract and enough clubs involved for a bidding war, if Mount wants to come here and is willing to run down his contract then it comes down to what Chelsea would prefer, Mount for another season or whatever fee we're willing to pay.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20490 on: Today at 05:34:28 pm »
Again there is this mentality that we are paupers. We pay really really really high wages but they are incentivised, our total wage bill was circa £33m higher than Chelsea last season
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20491 on: Today at 05:47:29 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 04:21:43 pm
If any club can afford to run down a players contract it's Chelsea. If Mount becomes available then expect a couple of clubs to come sniffing as even at 50m that's a snip compared to what City paid for a similar player in Grealish.

They wont let his contract run down. They have FFP rules to try to meet.

Hes not even starting so clearly thats something to do around him not signing or entering talks about a new contract.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20492 on: Today at 05:49:27 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 03:25:23 pm
Surely a better club than Leeds will be after Ugarte

He's a massive fan of The Championship I heard.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20493 on: Today at 05:52:26 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 05:49:27 pm
He's a massive fan of The Championship I heard.

Leeds aint going down. There are at least three teams worse than them.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20494 on: Today at 06:05:14 pm »
Clarence
@My-T-Sharp
·
2h

Mason Mount will cost seventy-five million pounds when he signs for Liverpool. F.C.

Mason Mount will come out of retirement to play for LFC! He will cost seventy-six million pounds ! Mason Mount  always lied about his price tag! He lied about his cost all the time! One time, Frank Lampard came in here, and sat in this chair. I say, "Frank, you hang out with Mason Mount .... Just between me and you, how much will Mason Mount cost?" Know what Frank told me? He said "Hey, Mason Mount will cost a hundred thirty-seven million pounds ." A hundred and thirty-seven million pounds !.... FUCK YOU! FUCK YOU! AND FUCK YOU! Who's next?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20495 on: Today at 06:18:30 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 03:25:23 pm
Surely a better club than Leeds will be after Ugarte

Should let leeds bid to see a rough valuation and then we swoop in.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20496 on: Today at 06:21:23 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 06:05:14 pm
Clarence
@My-T-Sharp
·
2h

Mason Mount will cost seventy-five million pounds when he signs for Liverpool. F.C.

Mason Mount will come out of retirement to play for LFC! He will cost seventy-six million pounds ! Mason Mount  always lied about his price tag! He lied about his cost all the time! One time, Frank Lampard came in here, and sat in this chair. I say, "Frank, you hang out with Mason Mount .... Just between me and you, how much will Mason Mount cost?" Know what Frank told me? He said "Hey, Mason Mount will cost a hundred thirty-seven million pounds ." A hundred and thirty-seven million pounds !.... FUCK YOU! FUCK YOU! AND FUCK YOU! Who's next?

He beat Connor Gallaghers ass.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20497 on: Today at 06:23:04 pm »
Some links to Khephren Thuram.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20498 on: Today at 06:27:08 pm »
Chelsea can ask whatever they want, and they probably think theyre entitled to it because of their own horrible spending, but they arent gonna get it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20499 on: Today at 06:28:41 pm »
Quote from: djschembri on Today at 12:16:12 pm
Why? City play Stones in CM/RB role and we are basically copying that formation. Gomez is very similar to Stones.
Naturally, you would play Thiago to partner Gomez rather than Fabinho.

Stones is a far better player than Gomez.

Gomez errors at RB or CB far too common.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20500 on: Today at 06:29:08 pm »
Quote from: Beninger on Today at 06:27:08 pm
Chelsea can ask whatever they want, and they probably think theyre entitled to it because of their own horrible spending, but they arent gonna get it.
they just think in figures with one zero more, and they think that's normal.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20501 on: Today at 06:29:10 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:23:04 pm
Some links to Khephren Thuram.

Quote
One name to re-emerge in conversations of late has been that of Khephren Thuram, the Nice and France midfielder. Chelsea and Liverpool have also been watching the 22-year-old.

Source seems to be a throwaway comment in a Newcastle article on the Daily Mail unless you've seen something more substantial.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20502 on: Today at 06:29:40 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:23:04 pm
Some links to Khephren Thuram.


How many?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20503 on: Today at 06:31:17 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20504 on: Today at 06:41:46 pm »
Quote from: Beninger on Today at 06:27:08 pm
Chelsea can ask whatever they want, and they probably think theyre entitled to it because of their own horrible spending, but they arent gonna get it.

And deservedly so. Like Drogba said, they lack class, a far cry from thr days when they had him, Mourinho and Abrahmovic there.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20505 on: Today at 06:50:11 pm »
Guardian journo.

Quote
Mason Mount looks increasingly likely to join Liverpool. [@JacobSteinberg]
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20506 on: Today at 06:50:41 pm »
Jacob Steinberg once again mentioning Mount to Liverpool

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/apr/19/todd-boehly-chelsea-frank-lampard?CMP=share_btn_tw

"Mason Mount looks increasingly likely to join Liverpool"
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20507 on: Today at 06:50:58 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 04:12:16 pm
Well there's no way you are picking up a young English international for 35m
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 03:31:54 pm
£135 + add ons I'm hearing.

£135 + add ons according to JasonF's sources. Pretty decent value, as long as the add ons are reasonable.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20508 on: Today at 06:51:06 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20509 on: Today at 06:52:13 pm »
Mount is basically our Hendo replacement.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20510 on: Today at 06:52:29 pm »
Steinberg is a West Ham fan on the Chelsea beat isnt he?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20511 on: Today at 06:52:35 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20512 on: Today at 06:53:12 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20513 on: Today at 06:54:25 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:52:13 pm
Mount is basically our Hendo replacement.

Prime Henderson was a great athlete with strength and running power who could dominate his whole flank and easily play right back if needs be.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20514 on: Today at 06:56:40 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 06:52:35 pm
Nagelsmann to Chelsea probably.

That's not significant news mate. Hes' the favourite for that job.  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20515 on: Today at 06:58:20 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:56:40 pm
That's not significant news mate. Hes' the favourite for that job.  ;D

Tim Steidten to Liverpool then?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20516 on: Today at 06:58:44 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 06:29:40 pm

How many?

there's only one Khephren Thuram!
there's only one Khephren Thuram!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20517 on: Today at 06:59:45 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 06:52:35 pm
Nagelsmann to Chelsea probably.
London skateboard futures are trending higher ....
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20518 on: Today at 07:00:55 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20519 on: Today at 07:02:14 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:58:20 pm
Tim Steidten to Liverpool then?

Ian Doyle says that he's not under consideration

Quote
I've been told he is not someone who is under consideration by Liverpool at this present time. It's become rather clear, though, the new sporting director won't be as much involved in this summer's deals as the outgoing Julian Ward.
