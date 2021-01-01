£135 + add ons I'm hearing. Likely going to be closer to £150m all in. We'd be fools to get involved for anything north of £90m.
And Diaz before.
Completely different players though. Mount is decent but he is a squad player. No way I would pay more than £35-40 million.
Well there's no way you are picking up a young English international for 35m
With a year left on his contract? It would be mental to pay more than that.
If any club can afford to run down a players contract it's Chelsea
Don't think it'll be a saga. Been well reported that it benefits Chelsea massively to make some domestic sales by the end of June, so they can be counted in their numbers for this financial year. Obviously doesn't guarantee they sell Mount by then, but makes it easier. My view is he either renews with Chelsea, which should happen quickly if so, or he refuses and makes it clear where he wants to move. They can't afford to let him hang around and go on a free, so the power is with the player for the most part.Wouldn't worry about the numbers being floated in the media either. If he's demanding wages above the likes of Ali or Virgil, then we won't be signing him. So if we do pursue him, presumably it's because the numbers in the press aren't accurate.
Why is everyone so convinced we're all in for Mason Mount?, there's not a hope of us spending huge money on him, and that's what it would take, what with the ludicrous "English tax" that applies to domestic players.
