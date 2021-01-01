« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 03:31:54 pm
£135 + add ons I'm hearing. Likely going to be closer to £150m all in. We'd be fools to get involved for anything north of £90m.

Agreed.  Gallagher at £85 million and £250K wages is a much better deal.  Hope we get that sealed.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: clinical on Today at 03:50:07 pm
And Diaz before.
They've spent a ton and wasted most of it, they are in bother if they go down.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Is it true that the we are handing over the deed to Anfield as a makeweight in the Mount deal?


Will it be enough.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 02:41:03 pm
Completely different players though.

Mount is decent but he is a squad player.

No way I would pay more than £35-40 million.

Well there's no way you are picking up a young English international for 35m
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 04:12:16 pm
Well there's no way you are picking up a young English international for 35m

With a year left on his contract? It would be mental to pay more than that.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 04:13:27 pm
With a year left on his contract? It would be mental to pay more than that.

If any club can afford to run down a players contract it's Chelsea. If Mount becomes available then expect a couple of clubs to come sniffing as even at 50m that's a snip compared to what City paid for a similar player in Grealish.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 04:21:43 pm
If any club can afford to run down a players contract it's Chelsea

Can they though? Most reports are suggesting they'll fail profit and sustainability rules without significant sales
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 02:27:16 pm
Don't think it'll be a saga. Been well reported that it benefits Chelsea massively to make some domestic sales by the end of June, so they can be counted in their numbers for this financial year. Obviously doesn't guarantee they sell Mount by then, but makes it easier. My view is he either renews with Chelsea, which should happen quickly if so, or he refuses and makes it clear where he wants to move. They can't afford to let him hang around and go on a free, so the power is with the player for the most part.

Wouldn't worry about the numbers being floated in the media either. If he's demanding wages above the likes of Ali or Virgil, then we won't be signing him. So if we do pursue him, presumably it's because the numbers in the press aren't accurate.

Conversely, clubs will be well aware that we simply can't wait another summer to sign midfielders and ideally want any new players in early, so if we're committed to signing him it might be a case of waiting and seeing who blinks first. The worry would be that Chelsea seem run on the whims of the owner, so they might just refuse to sell for a reasonable fee out of spite.

Hopefully we have a few players for each position that we'd be happy to sign so we can react quickly to opportunities and get some good deals done early.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Why is everyone so convinced we're all in for Mason Mount?, there's not a hope of us spending huge money on him, and that's what it would take, what with the ludicrous "English tax" that applies to domestic players.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 05:00:28 pm
Why is everyone so convinced we're all in for Mason Mount?, there's not a hope of us spending huge money on him, and that's what it would take, what with the ludicrous "English tax" that applies to domestic players.

It's all hypotheticals, like with any player. If the asking price really is £60m+ or if his wage demands really are £200k+/week I'm sure we'd move on. The "English tax" is only really a thing if a player has a few years on their contract and enough clubs involved for a bidding war, if Mount wants to come here and is willing to run down his contract then it comes down to what Chelsea would prefer, Mount for another season or whatever fee we're willing to pay.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Again there is this mentality that we are paupers. We pay really really really high wages but they are incentivised, our total wage bill was circa £33m higher than Chelsea last season
