Yeah if the fee goes north of £50m, I'd hope that we would moved on. It's also not worth waiting for the latter stages of the transfer window hoping that it comes down for the same reason why we've moved on from Bellingham. I can see it being a bit of a saga though, I can imagine him being Klopp's main target.



Don't think it'll be a saga. Been well reported that it benefits Chelsea massively to make some domestic sales by the end of June, so they can be counted in their numbers for this financial year. Obviously doesn't guarantee they sell Mount by then, but makes it easier. My view is he either renews with Chelsea, which should happen quickly if so, or he refuses and makes it clear where he wants to move. They can't afford to let him hang around and go on a free, so the power is with the player for the most part.Wouldn't worry about the numbers being floated in the media either. If he's demanding wages above the likes of Ali or Virgil, then we won't be signing him. So if we do pursue him, presumably it's because the numbers in the press aren't accurate.