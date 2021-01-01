« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023

killer-heels

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #20440 on: Today at 12:53:52 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 12:52:38 pm
Dont see that happen.

Hes a Chelsea fan holding out for mega money. Family all close to him as well.

He is a Portsmouth fan.


tubby

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #20441 on: Today at 12:54:35 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 12:52:38 pm
Dont see that happen.

Hes a Chelsea fan holding out for mega money. Family all close to him as well.

He's a Portsmouth fan.



TepidT2O

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #20442 on: Today at 12:56:06 pm
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 11:59:15 am
If Joe Gomez is sold, Timber makes sense, as he covers FB and CB.

Also, creates a litttle Dutch enclave in the squad with Virgil, Cody and Ryan Gravenberch.


I very much doubt Gomez  will be sold. Hes a club trained player along with Trent, Curtis and Kelleher..






Nick110581

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #20443 on: Today at 12:57:39 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:54:35 pm
He's a Portsmouth fan.

Who has played for Chelsea since he is 8/9. He has huge affection for them.

Zero chance we pay him that money. Hes not worth it for starters.



AndyMuller

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #20444 on: Today at 01:02:40 pm
Mount will stay put I reckon.


AmanShah21

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #20445 on: Today at 01:37:24 pm
Our wages are highly incentivized. I think players make like 30-50% bonus over their basic pay when we have a successful season, so its not a simple one to one. I think it boils down to the package and if he is being paid at the right level with the team. His biggest issue at Chelsea is that they havent given him the wage reflecting his contributions, so it makes him feel expendable.

I like him as a player and would like him here, but not at any price. Great player, but not great enough to break the bank for. There are plenty in the market at similar levels with more value if not home grown.


RyanBabel19

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #20446 on: Today at 01:43:40 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 12:18:53 pm
Exc: NUFC will not shatter wage structure for likes of Declan Rice & Mason Mount...
💰 Enquiry made for Mount but £80m fee & wages £250k+ make it "unrealistic" say sources, likewise for Rice
➕ But budget will get "huge" boost if top 4
✍️ FULL STORY...
https://twitter.com/CraigHope_DM/status/1648632054534352896

reliable Newcastle journallist.

a Mount deal wont get done early in the window anyway.
He is probably going to cost at least 50m & on huge wages,

It just doesnt look a smart deal at all.

Mounts fee goes up every time a journalist mentions him :lmao

80 million is laughable


Higgins79

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #20447 on: Today at 01:49:44 pm
Chelsea have to offload a lot of players by the end of June. If Mount turns down a new deal, they'll do business at a reasonable price because they will have to shift him. Also, he was an academy graduate so his transfer fee would appear as almost 100% profit on the balance sheet, which helps Chelsea balance the books and therefore should help clubs negotiate a decent price. But I still think he'll sign a deal.


Nick110581

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #20448 on: Today at 01:52:21 pm
Quote from: Higgins79 on Today at 01:49:44 pm
Chelsea have to offload a lot of players by the end of June. If Mount turns down a new deal, they'll do business at a reasonable price because they will have to shift him. Also, he was an academy graduate so his transfer fee would appear as almost 100% profit on the balance sheet, which helps Chelsea balance the books and therefore should help clubs negotiate a decent price. But I still think he'll sign a deal.

The fee might reduce but his wage demands might not.

He does not warrant a wage in excess of Trent, Ali, VVD



Chris~

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #20449 on: Today at 01:55:35 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 01:52:21 pm
The fee might reduce but his wage demands might not.

He does not warrant a wage in excess of Trent, Ali, VVD
There's no way of knowing if that's true though. Paper reports on wages are clearly way out from relaity


Clint Eastwood

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #20450 on: Today at 01:55:50 pm
Yeah if the fee goes north of £50m, I'd hope that we would moved on. It's also not worth waiting for the latter stages of the transfer window hoping that it comes down for the same reason why we've moved on from Bellingham. I can see it being a bit of a saga though, I can imagine him being Klopp's main target.


clinical

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #20451 on: Today at 01:56:08 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 01:43:40 pm
Mounts fee goes up every time a journalist mentions him :lmao

80 million is laughable

With £80m for him and £50m for Gallagher they now want £130m for the pair :lmao




killer-heels

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #20452 on: Today at 01:59:14 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:56:08 pm
With £80m for him and £50m for Gallagher they now want £130m for the pair :lmao

That would have been Brendan's Bellingham alternatives if he still managed us.


clinical

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #20453 on: Today at 02:01:52 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:59:14 pm
That would have been Brendan's Bellingham alternatives if he still managed us.

Nailed on. You couldn't get a more nailed on signing for Liverpool than Gallagher if Rodgers was here. Good character, shite at footy.




slaphead

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #20454 on: Today at 02:03:53 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 12:25:51 pm
No chance he comes here

He wants mad money and not worth it

He may want mad money to stay at Chelsea, if he goes elsewhere that may all totally change. If he moves, his agent could well be asking for a smaller wage but a % of the transfer fee as a signing bonus or something.


newterp

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #20455 on: Today at 02:14:04 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 10:26:22 am
Pretty sure 99% of football fans could predict that we'd be looking to loan out Carvalho.

Romano says he's been "told" that Carvalho is leaving - not sure if that means loan or sale.

I guess a sale could probably get us 15m-20m.


Barefoot Doctor

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #20456 on: Today at 02:27:16 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 01:55:50 pm
Yeah if the fee goes north of £50m, I'd hope that we would moved on. It's also not worth waiting for the latter stages of the transfer window hoping that it comes down for the same reason why we've moved on from Bellingham. I can see it being a bit of a saga though, I can imagine him being Klopp's main target.

Don't think it'll be a saga. Been well reported that it benefits Chelsea massively to make some domestic sales by the end of June, so they can be counted in their numbers for this financial year. Obviously doesn't guarantee they sell Mount by then, but makes it easier. My view is he either renews with Chelsea, which should happen quickly if so, or he refuses and makes it clear where he wants to move. They can't afford to let him hang around and go on a free, so the power is with the player for the most part.

Wouldn't worry about the numbers being floated in the media either. If he's demanding wages above the likes of Ali or Virgil, then we won't be signing him. So if we do pursue him, presumably it's because the numbers in the press aren't accurate.


Aldo1988

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #20457 on: Today at 02:34:17 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:14:04 pm
Romano says he's been "told" that Carvalho is leaving - not sure if that means loan or sale.

I guess a sale could probably get us 15m-20m.

I'm sure he gets all his transfer inside knowledge from here.



Fordy

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #20458 on: Today at 02:34:29 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 01:52:21 pm
The fee might reduce but his wage demands might not.

He does not warrant a wage in excess of Trent, Ali, VVD

He won't. He's only on 80k per week now. The point he is making to Chelsea is that hes been there since 8 or 9 and want what they are paying others that are coming in. Doesn't mean he wants 300k from his next club. It's a matter of principle for him and rightly so.


Kopenhagen

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #20459 on: Today at 02:38:39 pm
£80m for Mount plus his massive wage demands. The outlay would be just insanity. There's no chance we pay it.

Mac Allister looks like the alternative target.




CraigDS

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #20460 on: Today at 02:39:23 pm
Can't believe they want £90m for Mount.

