What is reassuring is that after making the decision to abandon the plan to sign the player that weve been planning to sign for 2 years that effective plans were clearly in place to ensure that the alternatives we wished to sign instead were definitely available.



If you're looking for reassurance from journalists who know snippets at best of what is actually happening of course you're going to be disappointed. Who knows what is actually happening behind the scenes.Also we are still only in April. The supposed point in abandoning Bellingham now is to give us loads of time to lock these deals in. And we should be going for the best players possible, even if its not entirely easy. If we've had interest in Gravenbach for some time and he might be available, seems like a sensible target at this stage to try and get done. Doesn't mean we will let it turn into a prolonged chase.