« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 506 507 508 509 510 [511]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 672132 times)

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,076
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20400 on: Today at 10:26:18 am »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 10:24:08 am
Gakpo coming in didn't help Carvalho, I think there are now too many senior attacking players in the squad for him to get a chance.  Would make total sense for him to go out on loan for a season to a Prem side.

I dont think there are too many players, its just that there are too many who do the thing Carvalho does. Next season with Gakpo, Nunez, Jota, Diaz and Salah, there is definitely space for one more attacker. But we need an attacker that is a winger rather than an inside forward.
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,023
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20401 on: Today at 10:26:22 am »
Pretty sure 99% of football fans could predict that we'd be looking to loan out Carvalho.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,768
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20402 on: Today at 10:28:26 am »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 10:23:48 am
Crucially, neither do Dortmund, and Bellingham's saying 'I'll just stay another year', which means quite a dent in the potential incoming fee.

Agree totally .

Logged

Offline rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,768
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20403 on: Today at 10:29:10 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 10:26:22 am
Pretty sure 99% of football fans could predict that we'd be looking to loan out Carvalho.
No brainier imo
Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,253
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20404 on: Today at 10:30:49 am »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 10:23:48 am
Crucially, neither do Dortmund, and Bellingham's saying 'I'll just stay another year', which means quite a dent in the potential incoming fee.

I don't think Madrid can do it and they are still well stocked in that department.

And I do think agents and football people will have a private idea that Man City are getting cooked by the PL in the next two years. Will be very interesting to note (if I'm right) whether major talents join City this summer.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,624
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20405 on: Today at 10:31:18 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 08:52:28 am
https://www.goal.com/en-gb/lists/liverpool-bellingham-alternative-bayern-munich-flop-gravenberch-midfield-solution/blt62f44c670175ba0f#cs3c228f9ee6be3a96

Seems like Gravenberch will be an early summer signing

All the noises at the moment say Tuchel wants to keep him and they have no intention to sell.

Guess it comes down to how much the player and agent push for a move.
Logged

Online Adam_LFC

  • Boring.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,141
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20406 on: Today at 10:34:03 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:26:18 am
I dont think there are too many players, its just that there are too many who do the thing Carvalho does. Next season with Gakpo, Nunez, Jota, Diaz and Salah, there is definitely space for one more attacker. But we need an attacker that is a winger rather than an inside forward.

Who can you name who is a left sided 'winger' of good enough quality for us? It seems that style of player has died out.
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,012
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20407 on: Today at 10:36:29 am »
Sign Vinicius!!
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,076
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20408 on: Today at 10:37:18 am »
Quote from: Adam_LFC on Today at 10:34:03 am
Who can you name who is a left sided 'winger' of good enough quality for us? It seems that style of player has died out.

;D
Logged

Online Mozology

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 983
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20409 on: Today at 10:48:11 am »
Would Mount and Gravenberch even start for us, that's a lot of money for two players to sit on the bench.
Logged

Offline Aldo1988

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 529
  • Superduperfan & Whopper
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20410 on: Today at 10:49:45 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:26:18 am
I dont think there are too many players, its just that there are too many who do the thing Carvalho does. Next season with Gakpo, Nunez, Jota, Diaz and Salah, there is definitely space for one more attacker. But we need an attacker that is a winger rather than an inside forward.

I think the role that would suit him is the deep lying forward, and this season we now have Gakpo and Bobby for that position.  Not sure what style Jurgen will go with, maybe Cody and Darwin will be used centrally (and Carvalho will be loaned out)?
Logged
"You know those presents he got, baby Jesus. Were they for Christmas or his birthday?"

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,740
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20411 on: Today at 10:54:06 am »
A sure thing.

Quote
Report: Liverpool and Newcastle interested in Perr Schuurs

Premier League sides Liverpool and Newcastle United are interested in Torino star Perr Schuurs, according to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio.

Di Marzio reported that Liverpools interest is nothing new. Newcastle are now the latest team to be monitoring the player.

No offer has been put in for him yet but apparently the Magpies are intent on making one. Tuttosport has revealed that the Serie A club want £35million, to £44million for the defender.

The centre-back is having an amazing season in Italy and no doubt he might start to get a lot more clubs interested in signing him.

Schuurs was only recently signed by Torino last summer. He is a key player as he has managed to feature in 26 games. He has also managed a goal and two assists. The centre back helped the club keep five clean sheets.

Before playing for Torino, the 23 year old played for Ajax, where he also gained valuable experience playing in Europe.

It is no shock to see a young defender with potential interest Liverpool and Newcastle. The Magpies are battling for a European spot and need squad depth. Meanwhile, some of Liverpools defensive stars are getting older. It would be good to have a player to learn off them and then ready to replace them when needed.

In a strange turn of events, we could see Newcastle finish in a European spot and Liverpool miss out. Schuurs has been hailed as a great Dutch talent. He will no doubt have reasons for wanting to end up at either side.

With Newcastles owners very wealthy, they could easily outbid Liverpool if needed, so it will be interested to see if either club make an offer.

https://tbrfootball.com/report-liverpool-and-newcastle-interested-in-perr-schuurs/

Nice little return for Torino if they decide to cash in. Bought for 9m fee + 2.3m in add ons back in August 2022.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,363
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20412 on: Today at 10:58:28 am »
Quote from: Mozology on Today at 10:48:11 am
Would Mount and Gravenberch even start for us, that's a lot of money for two players to sit on the bench.

Mount would, yes.
Logged

Online royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 252,920
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20413 on: Today at 10:59:02 am »
Schuurs and Botman would be a wise move for the barcodes. Bit like the Vertonghen/Alderweireld/Sanches business for Spurs.
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Online stewy17

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,361
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20414 on: Today at 11:11:18 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:20:54 pm
Fjørtoft is mad for us signing Bellingham :lmao

https://twitter.com/janaagefjortoft/status/1648402053314805768?s=61&t=IBM61bzNciP9yNB3C-HiEg

So Jan Aage is saying that Mount/Gravenberch/Mac Allister/Barella are all smokescreens for Bellingham? Quite the tactical manoeuvre from the reds if true  ;D
Logged

Online royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 252,920
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20415 on: Today at 11:12:04 am »
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 11:11:18 am
So Jan Aage is saying that Mount/Gravenberch/Mac Allister/Barella are all smokescreens for Bellingham? Quite the tactical manoeuvre from the reds if true  ;D

It's Roman Weidenfeller who's saying that isn't it?
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,277
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20416 on: Today at 11:17:31 am »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 10:31:18 am
All the noises at the moment say Tuchel wants to keep him and they have no intention to sell.

Guess it comes down to how much the player and agent push for a move.

What is reassuring is that after making the decision to abandon the plan to sign the player that weve been planning to sign for 2 years that effective plans were clearly in place to ensure that the alternatives we wished to sign instead were definitely available.
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,643
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20417 on: Today at 11:20:49 am »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 10:31:18 am
All the noises at the moment say Tuchel wants to keep him and they have no intention to sell.

Guess it comes down to how much the player and agent push for a move.

Why keep an unhappy player? There's no benefit. Then again Tuchel was chelsea manager and the team was full of them.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,375
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20418 on: Today at 11:33:02 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 11:17:31 am
What is reassuring is that after making the decision to abandon the plan to sign the player that weve been planning to sign for 2 years that effective plans were clearly in place to ensure that the alternatives we wished to sign instead were definitely available.
If you're looking for reassurance from journalists who know snippets at best of what is actually happening of course you're going to be disappointed. Who knows what is actually happening behind the scenes.

 Also we are still only in April. The supposed point in abandoning Bellingham now is to give us loads of time to lock these deals in. And we should be going for the best players possible,  even if its not entirely easy. If we've had interest in Gravenbach for some time and he might be available, seems like a sensible target at this stage to try and get done. Doesn't mean we will let it turn into a prolonged chase.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:35:29 am by B0151? »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 506 507 508 509 510 [511]   Go Up
« previous next »
 