Told yous. Bile duct is on the table here.



I'm hoping it's true. It seems the biggest links right now are Mount, Mac Allister, and Gravenberch. With the latter being significantly cheaper than the other two who are touted at £60m each.If we baulked at £130m for Bellingham, perhaps the budget is roughly that and we want 2 CMs. Mount and Mac Allister would take up the budget. But so would Gravenberch and Bellingham if Dortmund were willing to come down to a more sensible £100m. Gravenberch rumours are picking up steam now so maybe that's a good sign for Bellingham.It's the hope that kills you!