LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #20360 on: Yesterday at 09:53:39 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 09:52:28 pm
Gallagher is not good enough for us.

agreed!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #20361 on: Yesterday at 09:58:58 pm
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 08:43:50 pm
to be honest i think its odd that theres now talk hes staying after we pull out. I think hes working with us

Same here, Cap. It's still on.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #20362 on: Yesterday at 10:06:13 pm
I still think we'll get him. Klopp wants the players in early so I feel this is why a bid went in a few weeks ago. Hopefully Bellingham's camp speak to Dortmund and state he wants to move to us and we settle on £100m + add ons.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #20363 on: Yesterday at 10:43:41 pm
Is it too late to point out that Timber is best in the 4 4 by 2 system?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #20364 on: Yesterday at 10:45:21 pm
Quote from: Ipcress on Yesterday at 10:43:41 pm
Is it too late to point out that Timber is best in the 4 4 by 2 system?

if a tree falls in the forest and no one is around to see it, does it make a bad pun?



:)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #20365 on: Yesterday at 10:52:29 pm
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 10:45:21 pm
if a tree falls in the forest and no one is around to see it, does it make a bad pun?



:)

Treemendous question.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #20366 on: Yesterday at 10:55:07 pm
Quote from: Ipcress on Yesterday at 10:52:29 pm
Treemendous question.


Grrr...you've beaten this tree pun thing to a pulp.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #20367 on: Yesterday at 11:38:27 pm
Sign Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #20368 on: Yesterday at 11:54:44 pm
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 08:43:50 pm
to be honest i think its odd that theres now talk hes staying after we pull out. I think hes working with us

I mentioned this a few pages back. I would not be surprised if we have some hidden agreement with the Bellingham camp that he stays a year longer then we buy him for 80. He'd still only be 20? So still enough time to bide his time rather than jumping into a club that isn't right for him
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #20369 on: Today at 01:04:48 am
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 10:55:07 pm
Grrr...you've beaten this tree pun thing to a pulp.

Will definitely need some treatment. Should fit right in.
 
As opposed to going against the grain.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #20370 on: Today at 06:07:29 am
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 11:54:44 pm
I mentioned this a few pages back. I would not be surprised if we have some hidden agreement with the Bellingham camp that he stays a year longer then we buy him for 80. He'd still only be 20? So still enough time to bide his time rather than jumping into a club that isn't right for him

The risk you take is while Bellingham is at Dortmund hes constantly exposed to Dortmundness. Its a very serious condition these days that can serious side effects through a players career.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #20371 on: Today at 07:08:14 am
Quote from: Ipcress on Yesterday at 10:52:29 pm
Treemendous question.


Some people really going out on a limb with these tree puns!!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #20372 on: Today at 07:33:15 am
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #20373 on: Today at 07:54:19 am
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 07:08:14 am
Some people really going out on a limb with these tree puns!!

Ahh,these rumours sprouted from out of nowhere,doubt he leaves Ajax yet.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #20374 on: Today at 08:02:56 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 06:07:29 am
The risk you take is while Bellingham is at Dortmund hes constantly exposed to Dortmundness. Its a very serious condition these days that can serious side effects through a players career.

To be fair, Lewandowski was exposed to Dortmundness for 4 years, and it didn't hurt his career ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #20375 on: Today at 08:05:22 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 08:02:56 am
To be fair, Lewandowski was exposed to Dortmundness for 4 years, and it didn't hurt his career ...

Dortmundness has only been a serious medical condition since Jurgen Klopp left.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #20376 on: Today at 08:52:28 am
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #20377 on: Today at 08:54:29 am
https://twitter.com/Liddellpool/status/1648594485297704965

Not a great source,
But can see Carvalho leaving probably on loan to raise his value.
I dont think Klopp rates him at all
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #20378 on: Today at 09:02:59 am
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 08:54:29 am
https://twitter.com/Liddellpool/status/1648594485297704965

Not a great source,
But can see Carvalho leaving probably on loan to raise his value.
I dont think Klopp rates him at all

He might go for a loan but I doubt "klopp doesn't rate him", he's come into a completely dysfunctional side as a player who needs to learn the defensive side of the team. Still a top talent.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #20379 on: Today at 09:03:04 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 09:52:28 pm
Gallagher is not good enough for us.

Is he even good enough for the blues? That's more of a debate. few month purple patch at Palace is what some seem to remember. He's done nothing since and in the second half of the season at Palace was also average at best. 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #20380 on: Today at 09:12:42 am
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 07:54:19 am
Ahh,these rumours sprouted from out of nowhere,doubt he leaves Ajax yet.

Wood you axcept they started out as lumberjack puns and branched out into Tree puns? Some say it's a matter of beleaf.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #20381 on: Today at 09:27:45 am
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 07:33:15 am
Told yous. Bile duct is on the table here.
Personally I think its most likely the briefings are correct and were out.

But hey, maybe a glimmer of a sliver of hope???
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #20382 on: Today at 09:30:55 am
Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 09:14:10 pm
Whats in it for Bellingham? If he just waits it out, he will get a bumper wage offer and can go anywhere he desires. Whatever, Dortmund will offer him, will be a pittance compared to what he can earn at Madrid or PL clubs.

Dortmund will flog him to the highest bidder.

It doesn't work like that . They can only sell him to where he wants to go and that's only to Liverpool . Whether he moves this summer or next is the only question
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #20383 on: Today at 09:31:35 am
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 07:33:15 am
Told yous. Bile duct is on the table here.

I'm hoping it's true. It seems the biggest links right now are Mount, Mac Allister, and Gravenberch. With the latter being significantly cheaper than the other two who are touted at £60m each.

If we baulked at £130m for Bellingham, perhaps the budget is roughly that and we want 2 CMs.  Mount and Mac Allister would take up the budget. But so would Gravenberch and Bellingham if Dortmund were willing to come down to a more sensible £100m. Gravenberch rumours are picking up steam now so maybe that's a good sign for Bellingham.

It's the hope that kills you!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #20384 on: Today at 09:33:08 am
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:03:04 am
Is he even good enough for the blues? That's more of a debate. few month purple patch at Palace is what some seem to remember. He's done nothing since and in the second half of the season at Palace was also average at best.

I think he's a mid table player but I've not seen very much of him. Great for a team that'll struggle for goals if they're only relying on their forwards and who value his ability to arrive late in the box from breaks.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #20385 on: Today at 09:39:08 am
Carvalho probably should go on loan. Has barely got a look in for months, and you question where he's going to get a chance beyond the cup games next season. Wouldn't surprise me if he's sold either, although it'd be a shame.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #20386 on: Today at 09:41:26 am
I wonder if we'd use Carvalho as a sweetener in any deal for Mac Allister. Either on loan or exchange. It would be a really good move for him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #20387 on: Today at 09:43:08 am
The Carvalho thing is really weird, the way we're playing now with two 10s is perfect for his skillset but he's not anywhere near getting a look in.  Does feel like something is up.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #20388 on: Today at 09:51:31 am
If Klopp intends to play different 11s in the PL and the group stages of the Europa league (or Europa Conference League)/early rounds of the League Cup and FA Cup, we might not be aiming to have 22 senior players and instead give game time to the likes of Carvalho and Ramsay in those competitions. Between the start of the season and the end of January when a loan/permanent move could be considered, there are probably 10+ starts in those competitions plus any PL appearances that they might make. Next season could turn out to be a good development period for some of the younger players.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #20389 on: Today at 09:53:40 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:20:54 pm
Fjørtoft is mad for us signing Bellingham :lmao

https://twitter.com/janaagefjortoft/status/1648402053314805768?s=61&t=IBM61bzNciP9yNB3C-HiEg
I can't see why he'd be saying it if he doesn't have some belief in it? I do now ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #20390 on: Today at 09:57:00 am
Very odd the reports of letting Carvalho go permanently. He has been decent to good anytime he has played. Can only think it might be an attitude or work rate issue?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #20391 on: Today at 10:02:06 am
We could do with another proper winger especially in this new shape.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #20392 on: Today at 10:06:51 am
Quote from: Adam_LFC on Today at 09:57:00 am
Very odd the reports of letting Carvalho go permanently. He has been decent to good anytime he has played. Can only think it might be an attitude or work rate issue?

Apparently Romano just meant on loan, which feels right.

Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:02:06 am
We could do with another proper winger especially in this new shape.

Can never have too many. With Firmino going and Carvalho probably not in the squad next year, it would definitely be beneficial. Question is whether we're able to do that along with the work we need to do in midfield and defence.
