In theory if the tactics being used stay this way through next year the transfer targets don't necessarily need to be all that much different. We still need someone that can play better than Fabinho and Henderson doesn't really have the legs to be occupying the RW space, you'd still want to upgrade both spots. With that said I've been pretty dismissive of thinking we needed to really spend money on a CB but if this stays as is then I'd say we'd want to get probably 2 with one of them being probably pretty expensive.



You'd never want to move Virgil to the LB spot even though it's in effect a CB position and while I don't think you'd want to move on from Robbo even if his new role takes away some of the things he does best I definitely think you'd want to move on from Tsimikas and get more of a CB/LB hybrid. Because of Chelsea spending stupid money on Cucarella I could see this as being somewhat expensive to procure though as this is a pretty limited area recruitment wise but I think it would be the biggest potential issue especially if Robbo were to have an injury or loss of form. Would have nobody else that could do this well and would have to switch tactics again.



The other thing would be that any injury to Konate meaning major minutes to Gomez or Matip seems unideal considering that RCB spot is now the lynchpin of the defense. I wouldn't really spend anything to fix this at the moment considering our pressing needs elsewhere but having another option would be nice considering how inconsistent both of them have been this year.