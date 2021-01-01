« previous next »
« Reply #20320 on: Today at 02:32:37 pm »
Trent's performance last night will have put the Lavia chat to bed I'd say.
« Reply #20321 on: Today at 02:33:21 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 02:20:19 pm
Nice to see Florentino Luis get a mention in Neil Jones' latest piece:

It will be fascinating to see who Liverpool do end up bringing in. Name after name has been linked in recent weeks, and GOAL understands that the list of potential signings, drawn up long ago, is a long one, featuring the likes of Mason Mount, Alexis Mac Allister, Moises Caicedo, Matheus Nunes, Ryan Gravenberch, Teun Koopmeiners and Florentino Luis, among many others.

https://www.goal.com/en-gb/lists/trent-alexander-arnold-midfield-maestro-liverpool-future-brighter/blt33c5df35e4b31305#cs12459aa7272d8ce4

Florentino Luis - Yay! A proper 6 being targeted

Teun Koopmeiners -hmmmmmm, really not sure on that one
« Reply #20322 on: Today at 02:35:42 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 02:20:19 pm
Nice to see Florentino Luis get a mention in Neil Jones' latest piece:

It will be fascinating to see who Liverpool do end up bringing in. Name after name has been linked in recent weeks, and GOAL understands that the list of potential signings, drawn up long ago, is a long one, featuring the likes of Mason Mount, Alexis Mac Allister, Moises Caicedo, Matheus Nunes, Ryan Gravenberch, Teun Koopmeiners and Florentino Luis, among many others.

https://www.goal.com/en-gb/lists/trent-alexander-arnold-midfield-maestro-liverpool-future-brighter/blt33c5df35e4b31305#cs12459aa7272d8ce4

Thought we wanted pace in midfield?
« Reply #20323 on: Today at 02:38:40 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 02:20:19 pm
Nice to see Florentino Luis get a mention in Neil Jones' latest piece:

It will be fascinating to see who Liverpool do end up bringing in. Name after name has been linked in recent weeks, and GOAL understands that the list of potential signings, drawn up long ago, is a long one, featuring the likes of Mason Mount, Alexis Mac Allister, Moises Caicedo, Matheus Nunes, Ryan Gravenberch, Teun Koopmeiners and Florentino Luis, among many others.

https://www.goal.com/en-gb/lists/trent-alexander-arnold-midfield-maestro-liverpool-future-brighter/blt33c5df35e4b31305#cs12459aa7272d8ce4
Name every midfielder whois half-decent and you'll get one or two right :D
« Reply #20324 on: Today at 02:48:01 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 02:38:40 pm
Name every midfielder whois half-decent and you'll get one or two right :D

One positive to the ridiculous list of names we're associated with is that we don't need to get trapped in a bidding war with a club that has more sense than money (or just an effectively infinite amount of money).

Get a deal wrapped up for a player early or move on if multiple teams start competing for him. Then when our business is done, kick back and bid on players we have no interest in buying to drive up the price.
« Reply #20325 on: Today at 02:51:22 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 11:34:42 am
I've tried to stay away from this thread for the last days following the Jude news last week, but what do we all reckon the odds are of him actually staying another year at Dortmund like some have said? I think he has two years left on his contract after this, so if it got down to 12 months surely his price would drop a little bit, they couldn't lose him on a free you'd think considering he was obviously brought in to sell on for a big profit.

Would be a fucking hero if he waited another year for us, to be honest  ;D

I honestly think that if the reports of him only really wanting to come to us are genuine, all that has to happen for us to get him this summer is for both us and him say that we're more than prepared to wait until he's out of contract and do it for free. I mean he'll still only be 21 so it's not a threat that would seem hollow in any way.

Not saying that that will happen but I think it's not a bad idea.
« Reply #20326 on: Today at 02:51:27 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 01:20:09 pm

At least Frenkie De Jong shouts have quietened down

Not sure if you are saying that's a good thing or not but he'd legit be one of our best players if he came here. 
« Reply #20327 on: Today at 02:53:29 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 02:20:19 pm
Nice to see Florentino Luis get a mention in Neil Jones' latest piece:

It will be fascinating to see who Liverpool do end up bringing in. Name after name has been linked in recent weeks, and GOAL understands that the list of potential signings, drawn up long ago, is a long one, featuring the likes of Mason Mount, Alexis Mac Allister, Moises Caicedo, Matheus Nunes, Ryan Gravenberch, Teun Koopmeiners and Florentino Luis, among many others.

https://www.goal.com/en-gb/lists/trent-alexander-arnold-midfield-maestro-liverpool-future-brighter/blt33c5df35e4b31305#cs12459aa7272d8ce4

We have a transfer list and it includes every midfielder in Europe.
« Reply #20328 on: Today at 02:54:41 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:00:53 pm
Mongy and I are drinking from the same well.

Wirtz and Diaby confirmed. Spongeworthy.
« Reply #20329 on: Today at 03:16:04 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 02:53:29 pm
We have a transfer list and it includes every midfielder in Europe.

I will try to find an interview from Rafa some 15 years ago, where he clearly admitted that the club's shortlist for any position that is to be improved is at least 10 names long. We as fans usually go by the names fed to the journos by the clubs and the agents, but that is always just a small part of the big picture ...
« Reply #20330 on: Today at 03:53:01 pm »
I'm struggling with the concept that because we're not linked with someone it means we aren't looking for a player of that style. Do people want the club to publish a list and the price they'd be willing to pay for them all? Being linked with a player means nothing other than some journalist having a guess most of the time.
« Reply #20331 on: Today at 04:37:45 pm »
Quote from: Macc77 on Today at 03:53:01 pm
Do people want the club to publish a list and the price they'd be willing to pay for them all?
That would be quite handy aye.
« Reply #20332 on: Today at 05:04:50 pm »
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 02:54:41 pm
Wirtz and Diaby confirmed. Spongeworthy.

Excellent Seinfeld reference
« Reply #20333 on: Today at 05:07:26 pm »
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 02:54:41 pm
Wirtz and Diaby confirmed. Spongeworthy.

Quote from: Original on Today at 05:04:50 pm
Excellent Seinfeld reference


;D Might nick that.
« Reply #20334 on: Today at 06:16:18 pm »
« Reply #20335 on: Today at 06:16:50 pm »
In theory if the tactics being used stay this way through next year the transfer targets don't necessarily need to be all that much different. We still need someone that can play better than Fabinho and Henderson doesn't really have the legs to be occupying the RW space, you'd still want to upgrade both spots. With that said I've been pretty dismissive of thinking we needed to really spend money on a CB but if this stays as is then I'd say we'd want to get probably 2 with one of them being probably pretty expensive.

You'd never want to move Virgil to the LB spot even though it's in effect a CB position and while I don't think you'd want to move on from Robbo even if his new role takes away some of the things he does best I definitely think you'd want to move on from Tsimikas and get more of a CB/LB hybrid. Because of Chelsea spending stupid money on Cucarella I could see this as being somewhat expensive to procure though as this is a pretty limited area recruitment wise but I think it would be the biggest potential issue especially if Robbo were to have an injury or loss of form. Would have nobody else that could do this well and would have to switch tactics again.

The other thing would be that any injury to Konate meaning major minutes to Gomez or Matip seems unideal considering that RCB spot is now the lynchpin of the defense. I wouldn't really spend anything to fix this at the moment considering our pressing needs elsewhere but having another option would be nice considering how inconsistent both of them have been this year.
« Reply #20336 on: Today at 06:33:59 pm »
« Reply #20337 on: Today at 06:34:25 pm »
« Reply #20338 on: Today at 07:19:33 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 06:16:50 pm
In theory if the tactics being used stay this way through next year the transfer targets don't necessarily need to be all that much different. We still need someone that can play better than Fabinho and Henderson doesn't really have the legs to be occupying the RW space, you'd still want to upgrade both spots. With that said I've been pretty dismissive of thinking we needed to really spend money on a CB but if this stays as is then I'd say we'd want to get probably 2 with one of them being probably pretty expensive.

You'd never want to move Virgil to the LB spot even though it's in effect a CB position and while I don't think you'd want to move on from Robbo even if his new role takes away some of the things he does best I definitely think you'd want to move on from Tsimikas and get more of a CB/LB hybrid. Because of Chelsea spending stupid money on Cucarella I could see this as being somewhat expensive to procure though as this is a pretty limited area recruitment wise but I think it would be the biggest potential issue especially if Robbo were to have an injury or loss of form. Would have nobody else that could do this well and would have to switch tactics again.

The other thing would be that any injury to Konate meaning major minutes to Gomez or Matip seems unideal considering that RCB spot is now the lynchpin of the defense. I wouldn't really spend anything to fix this at the moment considering our pressing needs elsewhere but having another option would be nice considering how inconsistent both of them have been this year.
We cant really expect Konate to stay fit all year.
We need another very fast CB at a high level.

Probably a right footed CB that can play on the right & left,
« Reply #20339 on: Today at 07:25:21 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 11:10:24 am
Liverpool have held talks with former Bayer Leverkusen transfer chief Tim Steidten as their search for a new sporting director continues. [@dmlynch]
It's good that we're actively searching.
« Reply #20340 on: Today at 07:37:58 pm »
Forgetting fees for a second, is it conceivable that wed try for both Mac Allister and Mount?
« Reply #20341 on: Today at 07:47:59 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 07:37:58 pm
Forgetting fees for a second, is it conceivable that wed try for both Mac Allister and Mount?

Cant see that it would be as theyd play v similar positions for us
« Reply #20342 on: Today at 07:52:43 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 02:51:27 pm
Not sure if you are saying that's a good thing or not but he'd legit be one of our best players if he came here. 

I'll start a rumour
« Reply #20343 on: Today at 08:17:26 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 07:37:58 pm
Forgetting fees for a second, is it conceivable that wed try for both Mac Allister and Mount?

Reckon its likely either/or going by the role they would probably play
« Reply #20344 on: Today at 08:20:54 pm »
Fjørtoft is mad for us signing Bellingham :lmao

Quote
Dortmund - legend Roman Weidenfeller just now in Sky Germany: - I am convinced that Liverpool will come back to Dortmund and ask about Bellingham again

https://twitter.com/janaagefjortoft/status/1648402053314805768?s=61&t=IBM61bzNciP9yNB3C-HiEg
« Reply #20345 on: Today at 08:22:40 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 07:37:58 pm
Forgetting fees for a second, is it conceivable that wed try for both Mac Allister and Mount?

Surely it's one or the other? Particularly as we need a 6
