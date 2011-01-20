I've tried to stay away from this thread for the last days following the Jude news last week, but what do we all reckon the odds are of him actually staying another year at Dortmund like some have said? I think he has two years left on his contract after this, so if it got down to 12 months surely his price would drop a little bit, they couldn't lose him on a free you'd think considering he was obviously brought in to sell on for a big profit.Would be a fucking hero if he waited another year for us, to be honest