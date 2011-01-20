Honestly missed that in their 1/2 billion spending spree.
Liverpool have held talks with former Bayer Leverkusen transfer chief Tim Steidten as their search for a new sporting director continues. [@dmlynch]
We also signed a right back last summer, Calvin Ramsay and young Conor Bradley is a huge talent just ask Bolton Wanderers supporters.
I've tried to stay away from this thread for the last days following the Jude news last week, but what do we all reckon the odds are of him actually staying another year at Dortmund like some have said? I think he has two years left on his contract after this, so if it got down to 12 months surely his price would drop a little bit, they couldn't lose him on a free you'd think considering he was obviously brought in to sell on for a big profit.Would be a fucking hero if he waited another year for us, to be honest
Surely our number 1 target should be caicedo, hes a machine will reportedly cost £75mil not cheap I know, hes 21 hes basically a young Kante, rarely injured its a no brainer he is exactly what we need.
So are you saying we save our money again?
Timber, Inacio, Lavia, Gravenberch, Mount or Mac Allister. Theres my somewhat realistic summer which IMO addresses the bulk of our issues.
Never encouraging when all the Dutch on social media are asking if he's going to Everton Been pretty poor this season apparently. Can't win anything in the air so not sure where he's meant to fit.
Op basis van de laatste weken kan hij inderdaad misschien net mee bij Everton in de Championship.Based on the last few weeks, he may indeed just be able to join Everton in the Championship.
Tranmere Rovers op basis van dit seizoenTranmere Rovers based on this season
News just in. Timber lacks a certain something, says Klopp.
It's not really about what we do, just wondering what he wants to do.We can't wait any more though, we need three in this summer. Only way I imagine we get him now is if he runs his contract down in 2025 and we add him then on a free. Very unrealistic though as I think Dortmund punt him this summer or next summer.
I can see him staying out for a season then BVD agree to sell him next summer or he signs a new contract with a realise clause in it.Next season with a year left will be looking at 60-70m and if so of course we will be then firmly in the mix to get him no matter who we sign in the summer.
He will cost more than £60-70m.
We dont need creative midfielders.Many of our goals are from pressing.Its why we need ball winners, We saw our attack will create and we have Trent & Robertson, Diaz will create chances too & Salah & Gakpo are creators. Jota too has improved in this regard.Caicedo would be great.Bellingham would have been perfect
I'd be surprised if we go after Inacio and Lavia because we haven't been linked, and even more so with Lavia and Gravenberch together as they are two projects to work on (with Lavia needing a lot of work to be done for him to grow into a player we need him to be)
