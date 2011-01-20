« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 665644 times)

Online DelTrotter

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20280 on: Today at 11:30:07 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 11:22:53 am
Honestly missed that in their 1/2 billion spending spree.

 ;D It's easily done, I was watching Vasco v Flamengo the other week and saw this midfielder who looked quality and full of running so googled to how old he was etc ready to send my scouting report to the club if he wasn't ancient and of course he'd already been signed by Chelsea months ago and was on loan, was that Andrey Santos guy. They must have about 200 players, bit of a farce.
Offline MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20281 on: Today at 11:31:05 am »
We dont need creative midfielders.
Many of our goals are from pressing.

Its why we need ball winners, We saw our attack will create and we have Trent & Robertson, Diaz will create chances too & Salah & Gakpo are creators. Jota too has improved in this regard.
Caicedo would be great.
Bellingham would have been perfect
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20282 on: Today at 11:34:21 am »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 11:10:24 am
Liverpool have held talks with former Bayer Leverkusen transfer chief Tim Steidten as their search for a new sporting director continues. [@dmlynch]

He was linked a few months ago. I think it will be him or Mitchell.
Online disgraced cake

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20283 on: Today at 11:34:42 am »
I've tried to stay away from this thread for the last days following the Jude news last week, but what do we all reckon the odds are of him actually staying another year at Dortmund like some have said? I think he has two years left on his contract after this, so if it got down to 12 months surely his price would drop a little bit, they couldn't lose him on a free you'd think considering he was obviously brought in to sell on for a big profit.

Would be a fucking hero if he waited another year for us, to be honest  ;D
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20284 on: Today at 11:36:38 am »
Quote from: paisley1977 on Today at 11:14:16 am
We also signed a right back last summer, Calvin Ramsay and young Conor Bradley is a huge talent just ask Bolton Wanderers  supporters.


Ramsay looked good before getting injured. I think either might get a look-in next year as a back-up rather than buying a new RB
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20285 on: Today at 11:40:02 am »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 11:34:42 am
I've tried to stay away from this thread for the last days following the Jude news last week, but what do we all reckon the odds are of him actually staying another year at Dortmund like some have said? I think he has two years left on his contract after this, so if it got down to 12 months surely his price would drop a little bit, they couldn't lose him on a free you'd think considering he was obviously brought in to sell on for a big profit.

Would be a fucking hero if he waited another year for us, to be honest  ;D

So are you saying we save our money again?
Offline lamonti

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20286 on: Today at 11:45:31 am »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 10:23:49 am
Surely our number 1 target should be caicedo, hes a machine will reportedly cost £75mil not cheap I know, hes 21 hes basically a young Kante, rarely injured its a no brainer he is exactly what we need.

Him and another aggressive tackling running midfielder. Trent can do all the passing stuff.
Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,415
  • Seis Veces
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20287 on: Today at 11:49:53 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:40:02 am
So are you saying we save our money again?

It's not really about what we do, just wondering what he wants to do.

We can't wait any more though, we need three in this summer. Only way I imagine we get him now is if he runs his contract down in 2025 and we add him then on a free. Very unrealistic though as I think Dortmund punt him this summer or next summer.
Online disgraced cake

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20288 on: Today at 11:54:20 am »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 11:10:24 am
Liverpool have held talks with former Bayer Leverkusen transfer chief Tim Steidten as their search for a new sporting director continues. [@dmlynch]

Has found some very good players for Leverkusen. Seems like most of the DOF links have been from German sides. Merely an observation.
Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20289 on: Today at 11:56:26 am »
Timber, Inacio, Lavia, Gravenberch, Mount or Mac Allister.

Theres my somewhat realistic summer which IMO addresses the bulk of our issues.
Offline Schmidt

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20290 on: Today at 11:57:50 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 11:56:26 am
Timber, Inacio, Lavia, Gravenberch, Mount or Mac Allister.

Theres my somewhat realistic summer which IMO addresses the bulk of our issues.

I'd be surprised if we go beyond three major signings. Two midfielders and a defender seems the most likely outcome.
Offline Red Cactii

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20291 on: Today at 12:02:12 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 09:45:07 am
Never encouraging when all the Dutch on social media are asking if he's going to Everton  ;D Been pretty poor this season apparently. Can't win anything in the air so not sure where he's meant to fit.

They dont miss, thats for sure:

Quote
Op basis van de laatste weken kan hij inderdaad misschien net mee bij Everton in de Championship.

Based on the last few weeks, he may indeed just be able to join Everton in the Championship.
Quote
Tranmere Rovers op basis van dit seizoen

Tranmere Rovers based on this season
Offline Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20292 on: Today at 12:05:15 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 11:56:26 am
Timber, Inacio, Lavia, Gravenberch, Mount or Mac Allister.

Theres my somewhat realistic summer which IMO addresses the bulk of our issues.

News just in. Timber lacks a certain something, says Klopp.
Online Tobelius

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20293 on: Today at 12:09:12 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 12:05:15 pm
News just in. Timber lacks a certain something, says Klopp.

Another one for the transfer log to keep an eye on.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20294 on: Today at 12:23:09 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 11:56:26 am
Timber, Inacio, Lavia, Gravenberch, Mount or Mac Allister.

Theres my somewhat realistic summer which IMO addresses the bulk of our issues.

I'd be surprised if we go after Inacio and Lavia because we haven't been linked, and even more so with Lavia and Gravenberch together as they are two projects to work on (with Lavia needing a lot of work to be done for him to grow into a player we need him to be)
Online dirkster

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20295 on: Today at 12:27:27 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 11:56:26 am
Timber, Inacio, Lavia, Gravenberch, Mount or Mac Allister.

Theres my somewhat realistic summer which IMO addresses the bulk of our issues.
Ugarte, Gravenberch and MacAllister would be great too
Online Fordy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20296 on: Today at 12:31:02 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 11:49:53 am
It's not really about what we do, just wondering what he wants to do.

We can't wait any more though, we need three in this summer. Only way I imagine we get him now is if he runs his contract down in 2025 and we add him then on a free. Very unrealistic though as I think Dortmund punt him this summer or next summer.

I can see him staying out for a season then BVD agree to sell him next summer or he signs a new contract with a realise clause in it.

Next season with a year left will be looking at 60-70m and if so of course we will be then firmly in the mix to get him no matter who we sign in the summer.
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20297 on: Today at 12:33:22 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 12:31:02 pm
I can see him staying out for a season then BVD agree to sell him next summer or he signs a new contract with a realise clause in it.

Next season with a year left will be looking at 60-70m and if so of course we will be then firmly in the mix to get him no matter who we sign in the summer.

He will cost more than £60-70m.
Online Fordy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20298 on: Today at 12:35:55 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:33:22 pm
He will cost more than £60-70m.

Not with a year left he wouldnt .
Online disgraced cake

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20299 on: Today at 12:41:25 pm »
I still think in that scenario they could ask for 75-90 million. 100 or more would be nuts. Especially if it makes it clear he wants to leave. Surely the club themselves would want to sell with a year left as he was brought in to flip for big money.
Online LifelongRed,Sussex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20300 on: Today at 12:42:11 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 11:31:05 am
We dont need creative midfielders.
Many of our goals are from pressing.

Its why we need ball winners, We saw our attack will create and we have Trent & Robertson, Diaz will create chances too & Salah & Gakpo are creators. Jota too has improved in this regard.
Caicedo would be great.
Bellingham would have been perfect

This.

Plenty of creativity in the team and squad.

We simply need an centre-mid engine room to win the duals, protect the defence, transition. 
Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20301 on: Today at 12:43:56 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 12:23:09 pm
I'd be surprised if we go after Inacio and Lavia because we haven't been linked, and even more so with Lavia and Gravenberch together as they are two projects to work on (with Lavia needing a lot of work to be done for him to grow into a player we need him to be)

Agree it's an imperfect list. I'd want someone more established as a 6, but I imagine we do like Lavia and he's homegrown which is helpful.

I do think we've actually been linked to Inacio in Portuguese media, along with Antonio Silva.
