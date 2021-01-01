I think there's a serious over estimation of how many players we need this summer. This season has been a bit of a clusterfuck of issues - Nunez can't link the play centrally, the tactical tweaks left us massively exposed in the middle, and the squad players aren't good/reliable enough to give us options to fix the issues.



Gakpo has sorted the link issue, he's a bona-fide Firmino replacement. And with the Trent tweak last night, did Fabinho look old and past it? No, we suddenly gained compactness and the whole midfield looked more like their old selves. We've got Milner, Ox, Keita, and Arthur leaving in the summer. The notion seems to be we need Bellingham, Caicedo, and Mount to compete again. Sure, that would be an amazing window. But realistically the CMs leaving have been paid £400k a week and have played 2100 minutes this season. Fabinho alone is nearing 3000 minutes.



If we get just one reliable CM in the Gini mould I would immediately make us certs for top four again. We don't need a complete rebuild in an all or nothing style. Arsenal have gone from 5th to top of the table adding just Jesus and Saliba. With the former spending most of the season injured. They consistently start Xhaka - but we can't compete with Fabinho or Thiago?



A galactico style spree would be great fun, but it's not over if we don't have it. We need to trim the fat and get rid of the injury prone players, so we can have a settled team each week and not need to rely on young guys like Elliot or Bajectic so much.



Rhys Williams, Sepp van den Berg, Nathaniel Phillips, and Joel Matip can be replaced by one defender.

Firmino is already replaced by Gakpo.

Adrian and his 90minutes played can be replaced by a youngster.

And as mentioned; James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita, and Arthur Melo can be replaced by one player.



If it was me I'd spend the budget on Jude, and sign a CB on a freebie like N'Dicka.



Thiago/Cujo - Fabinho/Henderson - Bellingham/Elliot. With Bajectic for the cup games. That's enough players. If Bellingham is off the table then sign 2 CMs and accelerate the Thiago or Henderson phase out. We're good enough either way for me.

