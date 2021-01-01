« previous next »
Offline PeterTheRed

  Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20240 on: Today at 09:11:10 am »
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,262
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20240 on: Today at 09:11:10 am »
I still like the idea of getting a quality left-sided central defender this summer. Virgil is turning 32 this summer, and even if he keeps his high level, he is righ-footed so he can be combined with both Konate and the new CD ...
Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,832
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20241 on: Today at 09:12:40 am »
If we're looking at the French league for midfielders, ideally Kephram, we could also maybe pick up a defender from there too. I know the ex-Newcastle centre back is having a good season there.

We could make this Summer one Thuram Memba
Online Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,475
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20242 on: Today at 09:14:40 am »
Isn't it more that we need a taller, quick player that can cover Robertson's role in this new system, ie Robertson plays a left centre back/wing back. Konate is perfect for the opposite side, though maybe cover for him too as he has had issues with injuries.

We are linked to Colwil and Meijer, both look ideal for that LCB/LWB position.
Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,191
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20243 on: Today at 09:23:24 am »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 08:59:33 am
It's the alternative approach to our summer business, and I think probably the more realistic one given the cost of RBs.

Get a v strong RB, a CB and two top mids.

Elliot gets some more minutes in the front three to replace Bobby (at least for next season), three from Hendo, Trent, Thiago, Fab, Jones and two new mids, and a couple of new faces in the back line. And Trent can still get games at RB.

He is but it would be a hugely risky approach against big sides. What he's shown is his excellent midfield attributes, which have raised the prospect of him being used more conventionally as a midfielder.

I think Elliot would be great in the position Hendo has been playing the last couple of games, with Trent behind holding and giving more protection Elliot's primary focus is to get wide and create width, allowing Salah to come central. More like a #10 than a #8.
Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,176
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20244 on: Today at 09:28:44 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:11:10 am
I still like the idea of getting a quality left-sided central defender this summer. Virgil is turning 32 this summer, and even if he keeps his high level, he is righ-footed so he can be combined with both Konate and the new CD ...
Klopp has not yet played him on the right side at Liverpool, Can do it yes(it also a little different role wise, Dont expect him too much but If there left sided CB they like who can learn his role and get some playing time to help Virgil play less it would be good.
Online Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,613
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20245 on: Today at 09:30:31 am »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Today at 09:14:40 am
Isn't it more that we need a taller, quick player that can cover Robertson's role in this new system, ie Robertson plays a left centre back/wing back. Konate is perfect for the opposite side, though maybe cover for him too as he has had issues with injuries.

We are linked to Colwil and Meijer, both look ideal for that LCB/LWB position.

Are we 100% going with this system though ?

If Trent is injured we are screwed.

Im not sure of it long term it seems it is a difficult system to master and it was only Leeds big clubs could pick holes in it if not done correctly.
Offline peachybum

  • orangeyface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,993
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20246 on: Today at 09:33:16 am »
Quote from: Legs on Today at 09:30:31 am
Are we 100% going with this system though ?

If Trent is injured we are screwed.

Is Milner staying? Seems to be a good replacement as RB/DM Hybrid. And isn't Ramsey suppose to be very good on the ball as well.

It might be a good position for Fabinho too given he started as a right back.
Online Wool

  • eBack
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,945
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20247 on: Today at 09:33:34 am »
Rumours flying about in Dutch media that Timbers GF has been looking for a house in Liverpool.
Offline peachybum

  • orangeyface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,993
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20248 on: Today at 09:39:13 am »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 08:59:33 am
He is but it would be a hugely risky approach against big sides. What he's shown is his excellent midfield attributes, which have raised the prospect of him being used more conventionally as a midfielder.

Why? Using a RB/DM Hybrid and the left back staying in a back three actually gives more protection against counters when you turn over the ball as you have 5 men in those position instead of just 3. And when we don't have the ball it's a 433 like normal.
Online Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,475
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20249 on: Today at 09:39:22 am »
Quote from: Wool on Today at 09:33:34 am
Rumours flying about in Dutch media that Timbers GF has been looking for a house in Liverpool.

I mean, that is the defensive midfielder, right back and centre back cover done in one signing.
Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,771
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20250 on: Today at 09:40:55 am »
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 09:39:13 am
Why? Using a RB/DM Hybrid and the left back staying in a back three actually gives more protection against counters when you turn over the ball as you have 5 men in those position instead of just 3. And when we don't have the ball it's a 433 like normal.

Plus we did it against Arsenal last week so...
Online Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,475
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20251 on: Today at 09:40:57 am »
Quote from: Legs on Today at 09:30:31 am
Are we 100% going with this system though ?

If Trent is injured we are screwed.

Im not sure of it long term it seems it is a difficult system to master and it was only Leeds big clubs could pick holes in it if not done correctly.

I think Tsimikas will move on this summer so someone more centre back that can cover left back might be needed anyway.
Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,630
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20252 on: Today at 09:43:58 am »
Quote from: Wool on Today at 09:33:34 am
Rumours flying about in Dutch media that Timbers GF has been looking for a house in Liverpool.

He could be ideal for this new formation.
Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,000
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20253 on: Today at 09:45:07 am »
Quote from: Wool on Today at 09:33:34 am
Rumours flying about in Dutch media that Timbers GF has been looking for a house in Liverpool.

Never encouraging when all the Dutch on social media are asking if he's going to Everton  ;D Been pretty poor this season apparently. Can't win anything in the air so not sure where he's meant to fit.
Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,330
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20254 on: Today at 09:53:18 am »
Quote from: Wool on Today at 09:33:34 am
Rumours flying about in Dutch media that Timbers GF has been looking for a house in Liverpool.

Someone alert the height police lads
Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,176
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20255 on: Today at 09:53:42 am »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 08:59:33 am

He is but it would be a hugely risky approach against big sides. What he's shown is his excellent midfield attributes, which have raised the prospect of him being used more conventionally as a midfielder.
It put up like 4 Xg vs Arsenal
Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,176
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20256 on: Today at 09:55:43 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 09:53:18 am
Someone alert the height police lads
If he signed as a backup more for Trent makes tons of sense practically with this set up if be a CB, Not sure that the type of CB Klopp going for
Online Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,186
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20257 on: Today at 10:05:25 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 09:55:43 am
If he signed as a backup more for Trent makes tons of sense practically with this set up if be a CB, Not sure that the type of CB Klopp going for

Think he'd cost a good 40-50m, if he's signed can't see it been as back-up.
Online Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,613
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20258 on: Today at 10:05:57 am »
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 09:33:16 am
Is Milner staying? Seems to be a good replacement as RB/DM Hybrid. And isn't Ramsey suppose to be very good on the ball as well.

It might be a good position for Fabinho too given he started as a right back.

Milner/Fab mmmm they arent quick enough to cover the ground imo plus you'd question if any should still be here next year.

Not sure on Ramsey not seen much of him he may get a loan move and possible Connor Bradley comes back as he plays RB/CM.
Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 103,225
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20259 on: Today at 10:13:31 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 09:12:40 am
If we're looking at the French league for midfielders, ideally Kephram, we could also maybe pick up a defender from there too. I know the ex-Newcastle centre back is having a good season there.

We could make this Summer one Thuram Memba

Sensational.
Online royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 252,915
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20260 on: Today at 10:16:46 am »
Quote from: Wool on Today at 09:33:34 am
Rumours flying about in Dutch media that Timbers GF has been looking for a house in Liverpool.

Think he's being framed here.
Online royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 252,915
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20261 on: Today at 10:17:55 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 09:12:40 am
If we're looking at the French league for midfielders, ideally Kephram, we could also maybe pick up a defender from there too. I know the ex-Newcastle centre back is having a good season there.

We could make this Summer one Thuram Memba

:wellin

Online Redric1970

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,465
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20262 on: Today at 10:23:49 am »
Surely our number 1 target should be caicedo, hes a machine will reportedly cost £75mil not cheap I know, hes 21 hes basically a young Kante, rarely injured its a no brainer he is exactly what we need.
Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,615
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20263 on: Today at 10:26:17 am »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 10:23:49 am
Surely our number 1 target should be caicedo, hes a machine will reportedly cost £75mil not cheap I know, hes 21 hes basically a young Kante, rarely injured its a no brainer he is exactly what we need.

Is he though?  Where would he play in the formation we used against Leeds?  Fabinho basically just sat in, which isn't Caicedo's game.  And he's not creative enough on the ball to play one of the two 10 positions in the midfield.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,496
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20264 on: Today at 10:26:26 am »
Quote from: Wool on Today at 09:33:34 am
Rumours flying about in Dutch media that Timbers GF has been looking for a house in Liverpool.

Hmmm, there may be something going down then
Offline jboy14

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 618
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20265 on: Today at 10:29:11 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:26:17 am
Is he though?  Where would he play in the formation we used against Leeds?  Fabinho basically just sat in, which isn't Caicedo's game.  And he's not creative enough on the ball to play one of the two 10 positions in the midfield.

In the formation we played yesterday Caicedo would play in Henderson's position.
Online Redric1970

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,465
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20266 on: Today at 10:29:27 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:26:17 am
Is he though?  Where would he play in the formation we used against Leeds?  Fabinho basically just sat in, which isn't Caicedo's game.  And he's not creative enough on the ball to play one of the two 10 positions in the midfield.

We need legs in midfield someone with an engine I personally think hes exact what we need, fab and hendo are at the end of there careers, I think caicedo help us get our press back.
Online Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,613
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20267 on: Today at 10:35:30 am »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 10:29:27 am
We need legs in midfield someone with an engine I personally think hes exact what we need, fab and hendo are at the end of there careers, I think caicedo help us get our press back.

Yeah he would walk into our side for sure.

We dont know if the tactic last night is here for a while or just to get us through the season.
Online Redric1970

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,465
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20268 on: Today at 10:42:56 am »
Quote from: Legs on Today at 10:35:30 am
Yeah he would walk into our side for sure.

We dont know if the tactic last night is here for a while or just to get us through the season.

Who knows buddy, caicedo though ticks every box hes 21 hes been brilliant in the premier league, rarely if ever injured, monster of an engine. The biggest compliment I can pay him is he looks like a young kante without the injuries, we do not want to let him end up at one of our rivals.
Online Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,613
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20269 on: Today at 10:50:24 am »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 10:42:56 am
Who knows buddy, caicedo though ticks every box hes 21 hes been brilliant in the premier league, rarely if ever injured, monster of an engine. The biggest compliment I can pay him is he looks like a young kante without the injuries, we do not want to let him end up at one of our rivals.

I agree he looks class.

Arsenal seem favourites unless Chelsea want to add him to their other 483 CMs they have.
Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,299
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20270 on: Today at 10:53:21 am »
It'll be interesting if the recent tactical tweaks affect our summer targets because presumably we'd target different players if this system is going to be something we stick with. For example if Tsimikas moves on, we'd likely target a more hybrid LB/CB to replace him rather than someone more attacking.

If the tactical tweak is part of a longer term plan it might also explain why we're looking at more attacking midfield types rather than players who excel deeper, as we could really do with someone new to take over the role Henderson has operated in. That said, unless we're confident that Fabinho will come back stronger after a decent rest we do presumably need to look for options there too, though again maybe a more hybrid CB/RB/DM type makes the most sense there.
Online RedBlakey

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 749
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20271 on: Today at 10:54:32 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 09:12:40 am
If we're looking at the French league for midfielders, ideally Kephram, we could also maybe pick up a defender from there too. I know the ex-Newcastle centre back is having a good season there.

We could make this Summer one Thuram Memba
Outstanding work
Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,354
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20272 on: Today at 10:57:03 am »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Today at 09:14:40 am
Isn't it more that we need a taller, quick player that can cover Robertson's role in this new system, ie Robertson plays a left centre back/wing back. Konate is perfect for the opposite side, though maybe cover for him too as he has had issues with injuries.

We are linked to Colwil and Meijer, both look ideal for that LCB/LWB position.

Gvardiol is the one, surely? Although he's not going to move this summer, could see us trying to get him in a year.

On Timber, think I've said before I could see him being a serious target. Really versatile.
Online paddysour

  • likes balls
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,280
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20273 on: Today at 11:05:14 am »
I think there's a serious over estimation of how many players we need this summer. This season has been a bit of a clusterfuck of issues - Nunez can't link the play centrally, the tactical tweaks left us massively exposed in the middle, and the squad players aren't good/reliable enough to give us options to fix the issues.

Gakpo has sorted the link issue, he's a bona-fide Firmino replacement. And with the Trent tweak last night, did Fabinho look old and past it? No, we suddenly gained compactness and the whole midfield looked more like their old selves. We've got Milner, Ox, Keita, and Arthur leaving in the summer. The notion seems to be we need Bellingham, Caicedo, and Mount to compete again. Sure, that would be an amazing window. But realistically the CMs leaving have been paid £400k a week and have played 2100 minutes this season. Fabinho alone is nearing 3000 minutes.

If we get just one reliable CM in the Gini mould I would immediately make us certs for top four again. We don't need a complete rebuild in an all or nothing style. Arsenal have gone from 5th to top of the table adding just Jesus and Saliba. With the former spending most of the season injured. They consistently start Xhaka - but we can't compete with Fabinho or Thiago?

A galactico style spree would be great fun, but it's not over if we don't have it. We need to trim the fat and get rid of the injury prone players, so we can have a settled team each week and not need to rely on young guys like Elliot or Bajectic so much.

Rhys Williams, Sepp van den Berg, Nathaniel Phillips, and Joel Matip can be replaced by one defender.
Firmino is already replaced by Gakpo.
Adrian and his 90minutes played can be replaced by a youngster.
And as mentioned; James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita, and Arthur Melo can be replaced by one player.

If it was me I'd spend the budget on Jude, and sign a CB on a freebie like N'Dicka.

Thiago/Cujo - Fabinho/Henderson - Bellingham/Elliot. With Bajectic for the cup games. That's enough players. If Bellingham is off the table then sign 2 CMs and accelerate the Thiago or Henderson phase out. We're good enough either way for me.
Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,733
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20274 on: Today at 11:08:34 am »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Today at 09:39:22 am
I mean, that is the defensive midfielder, right back and centre back cover done in one signing.

There's also Malo Gusto from Lyon who can cover right-back, right-midfielder or centre-back.
Online Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,623
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20275 on: Today at 11:10:24 am »
Liverpool have held talks with former Bayer Leverkusen transfer chief Tim Steidten as their search for a new sporting director continues. [@dmlynch]
Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,000
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20276 on: Today at 11:12:15 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 11:08:34 am
There's also Malo Gusto from Lyon who can cover right-back, right-midfielder or centre-back.

Doubt Chelsea will sell him already
Online paisley1977

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,408
  • Bob an ordinary man of extraordinary greatness.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20277 on: Today at 11:14:16 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 08:47:22 am
Do we need a new rightback with how well Trent is doing when moved into this position?

Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 09:08:09 am
Van Den Berg could the answer. Idk if got the experience that been wanted for him or at the spot in the development for it but may be a solution.
Gomez can help also too.
Yea he starting at RB and coming in.

We also signed a right back last summer, Calvin Ramsay and young Conor Bradley is a huge talent just ask Bolton Wanderers  supporters.
