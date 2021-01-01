« previous next »
Offline Fordy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20200 on: Yesterday at 10:58:48 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:49:31 pm
Right which of you c*nts were selling jones in the summer again?

Me and I still would.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20201 on: Yesterday at 11:00:30 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on Yesterday at 10:58:48 pm
Me and I still would.
As ever Fordy, your football knowledge is insane :lmao
Offline disgraced cake

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20202 on: Yesterday at 11:05:06 pm »
Imagine the two/three midfielders we sign in the summer are real quality. Just the dream, really. Move on the deadwood, Henderson becoming more of a squad option, Thiago giving us 25 league games, Jones staying fit and most crucially Fabinho coming back to form. That'll take care of so many of our problems. Less pressure on the attack/defence.

Might all be wishful thinking with the current names we have that I mentioned there, but if it's not and we can find the signings we're after then we're going to be right back up there I feel.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20203 on: Yesterday at 11:09:28 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 10:41:07 pm
Rice Rice baby....

As I've already mentioned above, I'd love for us to sign Rice, but I feel that he would be better fit for the defensive midfield role in our setup. For the right-sided central midfield spot, we would need someone who can cover for Trent in defence, but who can also provide some attacking threat down the right side, once Mo cuts in. Someone mentioned a young version of Henderson, and that could be the answer ...
Offline Skeeve

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20204 on: Yesterday at 11:10:56 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 10:17:06 pm
You have a point but City also play with 4 cbs in recent  times, it makes more sense to me to add an extra athlete who can press and progress the ball, we don't need to copy City to the exact tee.

More to the point, we shouldn't try to copy a club that have far more money to implement a particular system than us, the way we can beat the cheats is by our system and squad working better than theirs, despite costing less.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20205 on: Yesterday at 11:20:07 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 10:17:06 pm
You have a point but City also play with 4 cbs in recent  times, it makes more sense to me to add an extra athlete who can press and progress the ball, we don't need to copy City to the exact tee.

I have watched some Man City games recently, and they are certainly not using Stones as the 4th central defender, but more like an inverted fullback or even like a midfielder. It seems that Guardiola sees him as a better fit for this role than Walker and Lewis ...
Offline tubby

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20206 on: Yesterday at 11:21:07 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:20:07 pm
I have watched some Man City games recently, and they are certainly not using Stones as the 4th central defender, but more like an inverted fullback or even like a midfielder. It seems that Guardiola sees him as a better fit for this role than Walker and Lewis ...

They play Stones as a 6 in a double-pivot these days.
Offline lionel_messias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20207 on: Yesterday at 11:21:10 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:09:28 pm
As I've already mentioned above, I'd love for us to sign Rice, but I feel that he would be better fit for the defensive midfield role in our setup. For the right-sided central midfield spot, we would need someone who can cover for Trent in defence, but who can also provide some attacking threat down the right side, once Mo cuts in. Someone mentioned a young version of Henderson, and that could be the answer ...

I think Rice has the ability to get forward too, so could play that '8' role and sometimes cover
for Trent. Rice and Stefan either side of Fabinho would be potentially very good.

Then I'm buying young cover for Fab (Lavia?) and there's money left over for Gvardiol.
Online RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20208 on: Yesterday at 11:35:56 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 02:36:09 pm
For how long we've been linked with Fabinho, before we've signed him?
I think it was 1 day or 2
Online PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20209 on: Yesterday at 11:37:08 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 11:21:10 pm
I think Rice has the ability to get forward too, so could play that '8' role and sometimes cover
for Trent. Rice and Stefan either side of Fabinho would be potentially very good.

Then I'm buying young cover for Fab (Lavia?) and there's money left over for Gvardiol.

Oh, I am sure that Rice can play that No.8 role, but like I said, I think that he could be a really great defensive midfielder in our setup, or the lone pivot, as some people call the role. Watching some of West Ham's games recently, I was surprised to see how much ground he covers, even though he doesn't look particularly mobile ...

Online RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20210 on: Yesterday at 11:38:01 pm »
Quote from: skipper757 on Yesterday at 03:18:16 pm
Bayern posturing?  If Gravenberch is set on leaving, then he can push for it.  Obviously no easy contract or release clause situation but still do-able if all parties can come to a conclusion.
Gravenberch Agent is Team Raiola, pretty sure Balotelli the last player to be signed from that agency for Liverpool. Granted didnt sign much from mendes till Fabinho
Online PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20211 on: Yesterday at 11:38:36 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 11:35:56 pm
I think it was 1 day or 2

That's what I thought ...
Offline LifelongRed,Sussex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20212 on: Yesterday at 11:43:51 pm »
Ive thought this throughout the season and Ive not slated the forwards.  Were just quality centre midfield reinforcements away from cutting it at the very top again.  Perhaps a CB too.

Some people were too quick to knock Salah, Gakpo.  They were sucked back to help, as the team with an antiquated midfield were out powered, the team fighting rearguard actions.

Bajcetic and reinforcements starting, Hendo and Fabinho on the bench, tentatively I think Klopp will work his coaching and tactical magic.

Weve had our worst season in an age, yet still taken teams apart, done the double over Newcastle, won at WHL, taken winning machine Arsenal apart for an hour only Ramsdale preventing a heavy defeat, beat ManC, won at Villa Park, destroyed media darlings ManU.

Anyone else here optimistic?
Online PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20213 on: Yesterday at 11:48:06 pm »
Quote from: LifelongRed,Sussex on Yesterday at 11:43:51 pm
Ive thought this throughout the season and Ive not slated the forwards.  Were just quality centre midfield reinforcements away from cutting it at the very top again.  Perhaps a CB too.

Some people were too quick to knock Salah, Gakpo.  They were sucked back to help, as the team with an antiquated midfield were out powered, the team fighting rearguard actions.

Bajcetic and reinforcements starting, Hendo and Fabinho on the bench, tentatively I think Klopp will work his coaching and tactical magic.

Weve had our worst season in an age, yet still taken teams apart, done the double over Newcastle, won at WHL, taken winning machine Arsenal apart for an hour only Ramsdale preventing a heavy defeat, beat ManC, won at Villa Park, destroyed media darlings ManU.

Anyone else here optimistic?

Well, I am always optimistic, so I am not some criteria ...
Online RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20214 on: Yesterday at 11:48:49 pm »
Gravenberch more of a 8 type but him playing Fabinho role with Trent as the playmaker would make sense. He can also play as an 8 next to Bajcetic and Fabinho too.
Idk if Bellingham still on the table or not but with this set up with no Thiago could play with Jones or Elliott, Mount would fit either of those roles also there.
Gravenberch more more of Gini type MFer with the size to play 6. Bellingham, Mount types are best playing btw the lines. Jones can play between the lines and also deeper where he can dictate the game(He hasnt 100% developed that either but yea)
Offline Coolie High

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20215 on: Yesterday at 11:49:27 pm »
Quote from: LifelongRed,Sussex on Yesterday at 11:43:51 pm
Ive thought this throughout the season and Ive not slated the forwards.  Were just quality centre midfield reinforcements away from cutting it at the very top again.  Perhaps a CB too.

Some people were too quick to knock Salah, Gakpo.  They were sucked back to help, as the team with an antiquated midfield were out powered, the team fighting rearguard actions.

Bajcetic and reinforcements starting, Hendo and Fabinho on the bench, tentatively I think Klopp will work his coaching and tactical magic.

Weve had our worst season in an age, yet still taken teams apart, done the double over Newcastle, won at WHL, taken winning machine Arsenal apart for an hour only Ramsdale preventing a heavy defeat, beat ManC, won at Villa Park, destroyed media darlings ManU.

Anyone else here optimistic?

Yes i've thought the same for most of the season, we didn't need 6-7 new players like some people were suggesting just a revamp in midfield, two high class midfielders particularly a number 6, and a CB to replace Matip and we should be good to challenge again next season imo.

The home form has still been great, thats always a solid base to start from, 2-3 new midfielders will rejuvenate the whole team, we saw how we were able to counter press today all of a sudden because of the energy of Jones and the tactical tweak to Trents role, we still have a good platform to build from, our attackers are still up there with the very best in the league also.
Offline Coolie High

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20216 on: Yesterday at 11:50:43 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 11:48:49 pm
Gravenberch more of a 8 type but him playing Fabinho role with Trent as the playmaker would make sense. He can also play as an 8 next to Bajcetic and Fabinho too.
Idk if Bellingham still on the table or not but with this set up with no Thiago could play with Jones or Elliott, Mount would fit either of those roles also there.
Gravenberch more more of Gini type MFer with the size to play 6. Bellingham, Mount types are best playing btw the lines. Jones can play between the lines and also deeper where he can dictate the game(He hasnt 100% developed that either but yea)

Get a ball winning 6 to replace Fabinho, thats incredibly important for the summer, not an 8, a 6.
Offline Redric1970

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20217 on: Yesterday at 11:56:31 pm »
Caicedo, barella, rice would be the the dream I know there is 0 chance as your probably looking at £80mil, £80mil, £60mil but that would be a cracking trio to sign.
Online RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20218 on: Yesterday at 11:58:29 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 11:50:43 pm
Get a ball winning 6 to replace Fabinho, thats incredibly important for the summer, not an 8, a 6.
It legit will take half of the season for the 6 to get up to speed. I think more worth just getting somebody if the data show they good enough Like gravenberch who can do both roles and get Bajcetic healthy and more ready for PL level football on a week in and week out base. Bajcetic too me is the fabinho replacement imo. Gravenberch can play both roles.
Gravenberch played this role next too Kimmich before even though he hasnt played a ton before.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20219 on: Today at 12:04:24 am »
Echoing something Miguel Delaney was ruminating on during the Second Captains podcast, I wonder if this summer we'll go away from the idea of looking for a perfect ready made player in a position and willing to go back to the way we were  a few years ago (with the exception of Alisson and VDV): seeing the potential and the fit, not minding mistakes, because we're willing to to develop the player.
Offline LifelongRed,Sussex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20220 on: Today at 12:08:12 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:37:08 pm
Oh, I am sure that Rice can play that No.8 role, but like I said, I think that he could be a really great defensive midfielder in our setup, or the lone pivot, as some people call the role. Watching some of West Ham's games recently, I was surprised to see how much ground he covers, even though he doesn't look particularly mobile ...



My instinct is Rice wont be joining us, media gossip throughout suggests Arsenal.

Its the London thing.  Plus in the same way the club wont spend £132m on JB, I dont think theyll invest £100m on 5 years older Rice.  Newcastle meant to be keen too, the only effect will be to inflate the fee paid.
Offline Skeeve

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20221 on: Today at 12:09:20 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 12:04:24 am
Echoing something Miguel Delaney was ruminating on during the Second Captains podcast, I wonder if this summer we'll go away from the idea of looking for a perfect ready made player in a position and willing to go back to the way we were  a few years ago (with the exception of Alisson and VDV): seeing the potential and the fit, not minding mistakes, because we're willing to to develop the player.

Developing a signing to get more out of them once they join us would be fine, but the fit should definitely be right from the outset and not being a project that needs to be moulded to fit in and accordingly take longer to settle.
Offline rawcusk8

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20222 on: Today at 12:33:41 am »
Whatever happened to Lobo? Not seen him on post for a while
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20223 on: Today at 01:00:22 am »
Night shifts at McNasty's mate.
Offline red mongoose

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20224 on: Today at 01:11:38 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 12:04:24 am
Echoing something Miguel Delaney was ruminating on during the Second Captains podcast, I wonder if this summer we'll go away from the idea of looking for a perfect ready made player in a position and willing to go back to the way we were  a few years ago (with the exception of Alisson and VDV): seeing the potential and the fit, not minding mistakes, because we're willing to to develop the player.

I wonder if that Alex Scott from Bristol could be this type of signing, and mold him into that 13-14 Hendo role.
Offline Machae

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20225 on: Today at 01:54:40 am »
Right, we ain't fucking selling Nunez. He's our mad bad bastard

Also, I'm not seeing further links to my boy Kephren which I'm feeling quite sad about. Him, Barella and anyone else would be exquisite
Online PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20226 on: Today at 06:24:19 am »
Quote from: LifelongRed,Sussex on Today at 12:08:12 am
My instinct is Rice wont be joining us, media gossip throughout suggests Arsenal.

Its the London thing.  Plus in the same way the club wont spend £132m on JB, I dont think theyll invest £100m on 5 years older Rice.  Newcastle meant to be keen too, the only effect will be to inflate the fee paid.

As Jurgen has explained so well the other day, most often the media don't have the slightest clue about these things, especially about the prices ...
Online Hedley Lamarr

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20227 on: Today at 06:30:46 am »
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 01:11:38 am
I wonder if that Alex Scott from Bristol could be this type of signing, and mold him into that 13-14 Hendo role.

Absolutely no chance.  I like Scott, but to me he'd be an alternative to Mount.  He has played the Thiago role a couple of times, but it clips his wings a bit, his natural instincts are to be closer to the goal.
