Ive thought this throughout the season and Ive not slated the forwards. Were just quality centre midfield reinforcements away from cutting it at the very top again. Perhaps a CB too.
Some people were too quick to knock Salah, Gakpo. They were sucked back to help, as the team with an antiquated midfield were out powered, the team fighting rearguard actions.
Bajcetic and reinforcements starting, Hendo and Fabinho on the bench, tentatively I think Klopp will work his coaching and tactical magic.
Weve had our worst season in an age, yet still taken teams apart, done the double over Newcastle, won at WHL, taken winning machine Arsenal apart for an hour only Ramsdale preventing a heavy defeat, beat ManC, won at Villa Park, destroyed media darlings ManU.
Anyone else here optimistic?