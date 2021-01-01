Ive thought this throughout the season and Ive not slated the forwards. Were just quality centre midfield reinforcements away from cutting it at the very top again. Perhaps a CB too.



Some people were too quick to knock Salah, Gakpo. They were sucked back to help, as the team with an antiquated midfield were out powered, the team fighting rearguard actions.



Bajcetic and reinforcements starting, Hendo and Fabinho on the bench, tentatively I think Klopp will work his coaching and tactical magic.



Weve had our worst season in an age, yet still taken teams apart, done the double over Newcastle, won at WHL, taken winning machine Arsenal apart for an hour only Ramsdale preventing a heavy defeat, beat ManC, won at Villa Park, destroyed media darlings ManU.



Anyone else here optimistic?



Yes i've thought the same for most of the season, we didn't need 6-7 new players like some people were suggesting just a revamp in midfield, two high class midfielders particularly a number 6, and a CB to replace Matip and we should be good to challenge again next season imo.The home form has still been great, thats always a solid base to start from, 2-3 new midfielders will rejuvenate the whole team, we saw how we were able to counter press today all of a sudden because of the energy of Jones and the tactical tweak to Trents role, we still have a good platform to build from, our attackers are still up there with the very best in the league also.