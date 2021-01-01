« previous next »
Offline Samie

  Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20120 on: Today at 05:03:01 pm »
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 05:00:12 pm
Whats with the leaks? Is it part of our masterplan? I really hope so, othwerwise we might end up like proper mugs.

 :P

Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 04:55:07 pm
Its as if some of you have never witnessed a transfer deal before.
Offline Norse Red

  Forever Red!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20121 on: Today at 05:09:34 pm »
Been linked with Gravenberch. Isn't he overated as fuck?
Wasn't he seen as the new Dutch wonderkid, like 4 years ago or something?

Just move Trent to midtfield. To bad Jones doesn't suit a deeper role on the midtfield.
I dont think Gravenberch is the answer to our needs in midtfield.
Offline Samie

  Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20122 on: Today at 05:11:47 pm »
Well done he's 20.
Offline Aldo1988

  Superduperfan & Whopper
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20123 on: Today at 05:20:09 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:11:47 pm
Well done he's 20.

This is going to whoosh some people :)
Offline Scouser-Tommy

  Allez, Allez, Allez...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20124 on: Today at 05:23:09 pm »
Quote from: Norse Red on Today at 05:09:34 pm
To bad Jones doesn't suit a deeper role on the midtfield.
I dont think Gravenberch is the answer to our needs in midtfield.
Its not really, hes simply not a good enough footballer in any position to be starting for us and definitely isnt an answer to our midfield needs.
Offline Aldo1988

  Superduperfan & Whopper
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20125 on: Today at 05:25:49 pm »
Quote from: Scouser-Tommy on Today at 05:23:09 pm
Its not really, hes simply not a good enough footballer in any position to be starting for us and definitely isnt an answer to our midfield needs.

Jones, Gravenberch or both?
Offline robertobaggio37

  But we will conquer the ball, each fucking time.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20126 on: Today at 05:25:56 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:03:01 pm
:P

We used to do transfers in stealth mode no that long ago, thats why the concern. Also, our SD leaving amidst the most critical transfer window in recent history is.. well not ideal.
Offline Scouser-Tommy

  Allez, Allez, Allez...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20127 on: Today at 05:30:03 pm »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 05:25:49 pm
Jones, Gravenberch or both?
Curtis Jones isnt good enough, I havent seen Gravenberch play to have an opinion.
Online Garlicbread

  Veet lurk brurred.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20128 on: Today at 05:32:43 pm »
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/apr/17/todd-boehly-tells-chelsea-season-embarrassing-dressing-room-brighton-real-madrid


Liverpool are stepping up their attempts to sign Mason Mount, whose contract expires at the end of next season. Mount has shown no signs of extending his deal.
Offline RyanBabel19

  Embarrassing.
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20129 on: Today at 05:41:41 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 04:21:35 pm
It means he hasnt had a good season in a top league as of yet although hes had some decent appearances in Europe.

Most 20 year olds are in that position in all honesty. The job of those at the club to identify the risk and work out whether its worth it. The same could be said for Caicedo for example before he moved to Brighton

Not getting chances doesn't equal shit or not good enough for a big side like its being portrayed. This 'x reject' stuff is silly, plentyyyyy of great players never got enough chances at clubs
Online Schmidt

  's small stretchy scrotum
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20130 on: Today at 05:50:38 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 05:32:43 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/apr/17/todd-boehly-tells-chelsea-season-embarrassing-dressing-room-brighton-real-madrid


Liverpool are stepping up their attempts to sign Mason Mount, whose contract expires at the end of next season. Mount has shown no signs of extending his deal.

It'll be interesting to see if Chelsea really do need to balance the books this season, and if so then how much interest there'll be in the players they have. They do have a lot of talent hoarded but they also have a lot of first teamers who aren't particularly good and are on ridiculous wages, so if they want to sign more they'll need to move a lot of fringe players on. Given Mount's contract situation it'd be silly of them to force him to stay if they need to raise funds, so I think this £70 million price tag is probably bullshit.
Offline classycarra

  The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20131 on: Today at 06:04:33 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 04:59:21 pm
Emre Can. I wonder if he'd still be here if he agreed a new contract, or if he was never really right for a Klopp midfield.
I really didn't enjoy him as a centre midfielder - such a ball watcher and really lacking in defensive nous to track runners and support the defence.

We used to be so exposed on the counter in that early Klopp era, same as now, only then we weren't aged and fatigued out - Can had the legs - they just weren't good off the ball.

All the players we signed for midfield did better in the 6 and 8 jobs, for me. I guess we can regret not getting a fee for him, but it wouldn't have been much anyway and we excelled on the pitch and on the market without him (or the ~£10million we may have received for him)
Online Chris~

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20132 on: Today at 06:04:57 pm »
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 05:00:12 pm
Whats with the leaks? Is it part of our masterplan? I really hope so, othwerwise we might end up like proper mugs.
Doubt most of it is coming from our side given who's reporting stuff the last few days. More player/agent side
Online Coolie High

  bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20133 on: Today at 06:05:56 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 05:41:41 pm
Most 20 year olds are in that position in all honesty. The job of those at the club to identify the risk and work out whether its worth it. The same could be said for Caicedo for example before he moved to Brighton

Not getting chances doesn't equal shit or not good enough for a big side like its being portrayed. This 'x reject' stuff is silly, plentyyyyy of great players never got enough chances at clubs

Yes but we let him go to Brighton to prove just that and away from what hes actually proven, Caicedo had attributes that Gravenberch simply doesnt have when he was a kid still playing in South America, no amount of training is going to make him into a defensive monster in terms of tackles winning the ball back interceptions that Caicedo already is.
Online Coolie High

  bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20134 on: Today at 06:07:08 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 05:32:43 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/apr/17/todd-boehly-tells-chelsea-season-embarrassing-dressing-room-brighton-real-madrid


Liverpool are stepping up their attempts to sign Mason Mount, whose contract expires at the end of next season. Mount has shown no signs of extending his deal.

Come back please Edwards.. >:(
Offline Samie

  Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20135 on: Today at 06:10:19 pm »
This journo is relaible as they come for Dutch football news.

Quote
Liverpool met Ryan Gravenberchs representatives last Wednesday.

Gravenberch wants to join Liverpool. [@MikeVerweij]
Offline classycarra

  The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20136 on: Today at 06:12:32 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:10:19 pm
This journo is relaible as they come for Dutch football news.

Verweij promising
Online Flaccido Dongingo

  Dont swing at the king!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20137 on: Today at 06:24:56 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 06:12:32 pm
Verweij promising
There's no schmoke without fire
Offline Samie

  Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20138 on: Today at 06:26:02 pm »
Steve Mclaren is that you?
Online Ravishing Rick Dude

  Cut the music! Missed the 'Saka is shite!' memo.
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20139 on: Today at 06:30:38 pm »
