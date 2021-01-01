Emre Can. I wonder if he'd still be here if he agreed a new contract, or if he was never really right for a Klopp midfield.



I really didn't enjoy him as a centre midfielder - such a ball watcher and really lacking in defensive nous to track runners and support the defence.We used to be so exposed on the counter in that early Klopp era, same as now, only then we weren't aged and fatigued out - Can had the legs - they just weren't good off the ball.All the players we signed for midfield did better in the 6 and 8 jobs, for me. I guess we can regret not getting a fee for him, but it wouldn't have been much anyway and we excelled on the pitch and on the market without him (or the ~£10million we may have received for him)