LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #20080 on: Today at 03:41:39 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:56:26 am
But Henderson in his peak was one of the best midfield pressers in the league
Yeah, replacing Hendo of 2019-2020, now.  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #20081 on: Today at 03:42:16 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 03:16:10 pm
Unless Bayern think they're being cute and can get more money out of us maybe.

Yup. A little like we've been on the subject of Bellingham innit?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #20082 on: Today at 03:42:47 pm
Bayern probably not happy that everyone suddenly knew we were after him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #20083 on: Today at 03:44:17 pm
Why would Bayern give a fuck? They barely play him and have signed another midfielder which puts him further down the pecking order.  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #20084 on: Today at 03:44:43 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:44:17 pm
Why would Bayern give a fuck? They barely play him and have signed another midfielder which puts him further down the pecking order.  ;D

Because we sold them a ticking time bomb last summer ;)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #20085 on: Today at 03:46:15 pm
Sadio's shit twin, I know mate.  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #20086 on: Today at 03:47:49 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 03:15:17 pm
Least the rumours lasted longer than Paul Mitchell

Bayern have decided that Ryan Gravenberch is not for sale. The club has already informed the Dutchman of that. Bayern believe Gravenberch will make his breakthrough at the club next season [@Plettigoal]

He was the first to announce Bobby was leaving if people asking if reliable.

In other words: "For a Premier League club, Gravenberch will cost more than the £25 million we originaly asked" ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #20087 on: Today at 03:49:21 pm
And if a team is willing to give them it and therefore a profit on a terrible signing more fool them. We can only hope were not so stupid.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #20088 on: Today at 03:51:18 pm
Hopefully this is all just a smoke screen and we get a Fabinho style signing out of nowhere.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #20089 on: Today at 03:51:49 pm
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 03:14:43 pm
Bayern have said Gravenberch isnt for sale. We move on then. :lmao :lmao


"Sorry fans, we tried. But we're bringing Morton back so he'll be like a new signing."

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #20090 on: Today at 03:53:05 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 03:49:21 pm
And if a team is willing to give them it and therefore a profit on a terrible signing more fool them. We can only hope were not so stupid.

He's not been a terrible signing and they likely do want to keep him. You don't sign a 19 year old project like Gravenberch and then give up on them after a year. We likely only get him if he's impatient and wants to try his luck here. He'll have to make it clear he wants to leave and force a move.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #20091 on: Today at 03:53:37 pm
Quote from: BER on Today at 03:20:06 pm
Weirder and weirder...assumed it was done given the noise, Bayern would be pretty upset otherwise.

Bayern are tap-up kings as we know with Mane, they do all their transfer business openly in the press, they dont get to be upset with other clubs.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #20092 on: Today at 03:56:12 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:44:17 pm
Why would Bayern give a fuck? They barely play him and have signed another midfielder which puts him further down the pecking order.  ;D
Theyve probably read all of your posts about him and decided to give him another chance.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #20093 on: Today at 03:58:49 pm
Shouldn't pay them a cent more than they forked out last summer. They've done nothing to warrant turning a profit.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #20094 on: Today at 04:01:08 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 03:58:49 pm
Shouldn't pay them a cent more than they forked out last summer. They've done nothing to warrant turning a profit.

He was in the last year of his contract when he signed for them.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #20095 on: Today at 04:02:47 pm
With Bellingham and Gravenberch looking unlikely, is there value in using that transfer money to extend Keita, Ox and/or Milner for another season or 2?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #20096 on: Today at 04:02:49 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 04:01:08 pm
He was in the last year of his contract when he signed for them.

Don't care. We shouldn't pay it. They should be lucky to get 25m off us.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #20097 on: Today at 04:06:23 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 04:02:47 pm
With Bellingham and Gravenberch looking unlikely, is there value in using that transfer money to extend Keita, Ox and/or Milner for another season or 2?

Get off the drugs!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #20098 on: Today at 04:07:13 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 04:02:49 pm
Don't care. We shouldn't pay it. They should be lucky to get 25m off us.

 ;D

I mean, the contract thing is quite a big pointer into why they would not be selling him at that price!

Anyway, it honestly would be odd if they just sold him now a year after signing him. Hes 20, hes got time to make things work there.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #20099 on: Today at 04:08:09 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 04:02:47 pm
With Bellingham and Gravenberch looking unlikely, is there value in using that transfer money to extend Keita, Ox and/or Milner for another season or 2?

Why not all of them?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #20100 on: Today at 04:11:39 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:06:23 pm
Get off the drugs!

dele says hi!. isnt he the original i look up to gerrard and like to emulate him as a player

wouldn't even be shocked if he was to come considering the  transfer shitshow for the past few seasons. ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #20101 on: Today at 04:13:00 pm
Posturing by Bayern and if not, move on.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #20102 on: Today at 04:13:02 pm
Quote from: leinad on Today at 02:51:16 pm
Weve been linked to a whole host of mids, none of which are predominantly 6s, its not hard to read the room.

You think Klopp will give up on Fabinho after one bad season? Thats not the type of manager he is.

It's mid april, if we listed who all the top 6 are going to sign based on rumours so far it'll end up being comically wrong by August 31st. I don't expect us to sign one but no links doesn't mean anything yet. We do lots of our business out of nowhere or with just a few days of speculation. Everyone was talking midfielders leading in to Jan meanwhile we done Gakpo from nowhere while all journos were wanking over him joining Utd in a few days.

Most of our business in Portugal or with Mendes players often gets kept relatively quiet till the last second too. Jota, Fab, Diaz we knew we had an interest in but the bid come from nowhere, Darwin a bit more speculation for a few weeks but done quick enough while others were going on about Utd etc.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #20103 on: Today at 04:13:48 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 04:02:49 pm
Don't care. We shouldn't pay it. They should be lucky to get 25m off us.

Not that I'm especially enthralled with the link or anything, but it's a weird line in the sand to draw when he was already valued higher than what they paid when they signed him due to his contract situation.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #20104 on: Today at 04:14:09 pm
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 04:11:39 pm
dele says hi!. isnt he the original i look up to gerrard and like to emulate him as a player

wouldn't even be shocked if he was to come considering the  transfer shitshow for the past few seasons. ;D

We're not even that desperate mate. Boehly on the other hand... ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #20105 on: Today at 04:15:32 pm
Danish international.  Side fighting relegation so may be cheaper.  Big physical presence.  7 goals in the PL this season from midfield.

Philip Billing becomes a more realistic target by the day.   :P
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #20106 on: Today at 04:16:22 pm
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 04:15:32 pm
Danish international.  Side fighting relegation so may be cheaper.  Big physical presence.  7 goals in the PL this season from midfield.

Philip Billing becomes a more realistic target by the day.   :P

Fuck Off Phillip! You ain't getting signed by us.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #20107 on: Today at 04:21:07 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 04:02:47 pm
With Bellingham and Gravenberch looking unlikely, is there value in using that transfer money to extend Keita, Ox and/or Milner for another season or 2?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #20108 on: Today at 04:21:35 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 03:02:10 pm
Going by Bayerns fans Gravenberch should have been given a lot more opportunities at Bayern and the insistence on playing an underperforming Goretzka(sp?) Has been quite infuriating.

Wouldn't read too much into the 'underperforming at Bayern' stuff. Doesn't really mean a lot.

It means he hasnt had a good season in a top league as of yet although hes had some decent appearances in Europe.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #20109 on: Today at 04:25:33 pm
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 03:53:05 pm
He's not been a terrible signing and they likely do want to keep him. You don't sign a 19 year old project like Gravenberch and then give up on them after a year. We likely only get him if he's impatient and wants to try his luck here. He'll have to make it clear he wants to leave and force a move.
They gave up on Renato Sanches after a season, ended loaning him to Swansea then sold him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #20110 on: Today at 04:29:34 pm
Gravenberch would have to be one stupid mofo to believe what Bayern tell him and he decides to stay.  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #20111 on: Today at 04:30:37 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 04:25:33 pm
They gave up on Renato Sanches after a season, ended loaning him to Swansea then sold him.
Can is another who - like Jason points out Gravenberch would need to do - forced a move to try to get regular football. Munich sent him to Leverkusen to play, with a first option so they could get him back if he looked like reaching his potential (plus a low release fee in his Leverkusen contract, which is how we pounced)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #20112 on: Today at 04:33:01 pm
If we are going to get rejected in our pursuit for every midfielder on the shortlist then hopefully we get a response quick.

We can then go back in for Bellingham and tell him it was all a joke and we were playing an elaborate prank.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #20113 on: Today at 04:39:35 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 04:13:00 pm
Posturing by Bayern and if not, move on.

Yeah, and ultimately if the player pushes for a move then most of the time the club will let them move on, especially with the options they already have.

If not, sign someone else.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #20114 on: Today at 04:48:07 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:16:22 pm
Fuck Off Phillip! You ain't getting signed by us.

ah philip. our rather unreliable swiss full back. the only thing that ran like clockwork was his injuries unfortunately.   :'(
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #20115 on: Today at 04:50:33 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:40:06 pm
They've just signed Konrad Laimer, Gravenberch is getting even less game time for fucks sakes.  Some of you lot believe evrey negative realted comments put out there but anything postive and you're no where to be found
They can't sign Laimer yet, not officially anyway, domestic Bosman deals can only be completed from 1st of July.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #20116 on: Today at 04:55:07 pm
Its as if some of you have never witnessed a transfer deal before, clubs say all sorts of crap all the time to get what they want, be it more money for their player or saying we have other targets from the buyers perspective.. All a bunch of nonsense before the inevitable happens and a sale is agreed.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #20117 on: Today at 04:59:21 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 04:30:37 pm
Can is another who - like Jason points out Gravenberch would need to do - forced a move to try to get regular football. Munich sent him to Leverkusen to play, with a first option so they could get him back if he looked like reaching his potential (plus a low release fee in his Leverkusen contract, which is how we pounced)
Emre Can. I wonder if he'd still be here if he agreed a new contract, or if he was never really right for a Klopp midfield.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #20118 on: Today at 05:00:12 pm
Whats with the leaks? Is it part of our masterplan? I really hope so, othwerwise we might end up like proper mugs.
