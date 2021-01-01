« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 658767 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20040 on: Today at 02:36:09 pm »
Quote from: leinad on Today at 02:30:35 pm
I havent seen one reliable link to a 6, people on here need to resign themselves to the fact that we wont sign one.

For how long we've been linked with Fabinho, before we've signed him?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20041 on: Today at 02:42:11 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 02:27:47 pm
Considering his agent and how we often get linked to loads of players in Portugal, it is odd there arent any links at all.

Its too quiet  frankly it couldnt be more suspicious ;)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20042 on: Today at 02:44:15 pm »
Weren't we linked with the Benfica 6 Florentino Luis a while back,at least had scouts watching him or something like that.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20043 on: Today at 02:48:30 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 02:44:15 pm
Weren't we linked with the Benfica 6 Florentino Luis a while back,at least had scouts watching him or something like that.

For sure the right profile we need in 6 role, so thats something.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20044 on: Today at 02:51:16 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 02:33:55 pm
Dunno about that - public links have rarely translated into the players that play for us .. plus Im guessing Klopp and co watched our games this season

Weve been linked to a whole host of mids, none of which are predominantly 6s, its not hard to read the room.

You think Klopp will give up on Fabinho after one bad season? Thats not the type of manager he is.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20045 on: Today at 02:52:26 pm »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 02:13:35 pm
Yeah coz they've been complete paupers in the transfer market the last couple of years

You've seen nothing yet if they take over.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20046 on: Today at 02:53:19 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 02:27:53 pm
How many home grown players are Liverpool going to have to add to the squad this summer?

Kelleher sold, Adrian gone

2 new HG backup keepers in. Problem solved?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20047 on: Today at 02:54:46 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 02:33:36 pm
Gravenberch already has 130 senior appearances at club level, and 11 caps for Holland. It is safe to say that he is a bit ahead in his development, than the players mentioned above ...
Not that far ahead, Gravenberch has played most his football at championship standard in the Eredivisie.
He doesn't score many of is that excellent defensively.

We need someone closer to their peak rather than a player who has struggled with the step up at Bayern
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20048 on: Today at 02:56:52 pm »
Quote from: leinad on Today at 02:51:16 pm
Weve been linked to a whole host of mids, none of which are predominantly 6s, its not hard to read the room.

You think Klopp will give up on Fabinho after one bad season? Thats not the type of manager he is.

The same Klopp that dropped him mid season, picked an 18 year old over him and - more importantly - correctly criticizes our inability to win the ball after every poor performance

The type of manager he is is one hellbent on success not someone running a community outreach football program
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20049 on: Today at 02:57:53 pm »
I'd be happy with Caicedo and Thuram. I think Fabinho will look a lot better with a proper midfield infront of him. Not asking for much I know ;D.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20050 on: Today at 02:59:54 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 02:54:46 pm
Not that far ahead, Gravenberch has played most his football at championship standard in the Eredivisie.
He doesn't score many of is that excellent defensively.

We need someone closer to their peak rather than a player who has struggled with the step up at Bayern

20 Champions League appearances and 11 caps for Holland is hardly Championship standard. And yes, he has failed to displace Kimmich and Goretzka in Bayern's double pivot ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20051 on: Today at 03:02:10 pm »
Going by Bayerns fans Gravenberch should have been given a lot more opportunities at Bayern and the insistence on playing an underperforming Goretzka(sp?) Has been quite infuriating.

Wouldn't read too much into the 'underperforming at Bayern' stuff. Doesn't really mean a lot.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20052 on: Today at 03:02:12 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:57:22 pm
Can we get some German experience to play alongside him. Who wouldnt want a Muller Ugarte combo next season?

Hmmm, not sure about this :P
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20053 on: Today at 03:02:30 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 02:56:52 pm
The same Klopp that dropped him mid season, picked an 18 year old over him and - more importantly - correctly criticizes our inability to win the ball after every poor performance

The type of manager he is is one hellbent on success not someone running a community outreach football program

It's also the same Klopp who prioritised a forward who presses over a midfielder in January, so it's not a stretch to think he might prioritise legs in the more advanced midfield positions over a destroyer type.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20054 on: Today at 03:03:39 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 03:02:30 pm
It's also the same Klopp who prioritised a forward who presses over a midfielder in January, so it's not a stretch to think he might prioritise legs in the more advanced midfield positions over a destroyer type.

It still doesn't seem like that's how January and Gakpos transfer occurred despite it being pushed on here
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20055 on: Today at 03:11:37 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 02:56:52 pm
The same Klopp that dropped him mid season, picked an 18 year old over him and - more importantly - correctly criticizes our inability to win the ball after every poor performance

The type of manager he is is one hellbent on success not someone running a community outreach football program
I get what you're saying Jack but how many players has Klopp pushed out of the squad unless they ask to leave?  I can only think of Sakho.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20056 on: Today at 03:12:39 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:55:42 pm
I've yet to see anyone be worth the rumoured price other than Gravenberch. Chelsea have changed the market imo. spending £105m on Enzo and £85m on Mudryk. It's set the baseline.

Annoyingly, we cannot even say Mudryk is £85 million a goal...

As he is yet to score 😂😂😂😂😂
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20057 on: Today at 03:14:04 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 02:34:04 pm
Him and Fabinho win similar numbers of headers.
Fair point.
Quote from: leinad on Today at 02:30:35 pm
I havent seen one reliable link to a 6, people on here need to resign themselves to the fact that we wont sign one.
Just my opinion but I think we'll play with more of a 2 and 1 (as opposed to the current 6 and 2 8s), with 2 multifunctional athletic midfielders who can pass, run, tackle, etc with Gakpo playing the Bobby role with Nunez ahead of him. In this case, we don't really need a traditional 6 who has to cover as much ground as Fab does now.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20058 on: Today at 03:14:21 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 03:11:37 pm
I get what you're saying Jack but how many players has Klopp pushed out of the squad unless they ask to leave?  I can only think of Sakho.

Well the question is whether we buy someone who plays in his position not whether or not we ask him to find another club ... we've got plenty of 8s too but we'll buy another one.....

Our problems in midfield this season have been being vapour defensively and a failiure to deal with a high press with the ball, I'd be shocked if we didn't buy to fix those problems
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20059 on: Today at 03:14:22 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 03:11:37 pm
I get what you're saying Jack but how many players has Klopp pushed out of the squad unless they ask to leave?  I can only think of Sakho.

If anyone is crazy enough to bid decent money for Fabinho, we'd be crazy to not accept it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20060 on: Today at 03:14:43 pm »
Bayern have said Gravenberch isnt for sale. We move on then. :lmao :lmao
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20061 on: Today at 03:15:17 pm »
Least the rumours lasted longer than Paul Mitchell

Bayern have decided that Ryan Gravenberch is not for sale. The club has already informed the Dutchman of that. Bayern believe Gravenberch will make his breakthrough at the club next season [@Plettigoal]

He was the first to announce Bobby was leaving if people asking if reliable.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20062 on: Today at 03:15:34 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 03:14:43 pm
Bayern have said Gravenberch isnt for sale. We move on then. :lmao :lmao

Why would we even discuss terms with him if Bayern hadn't indicated a willingness to sell?  That makes no sense.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20063 on: Today at 03:16:05 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 03:15:34 pm
Why would we even discuss terms with him if Bayern hadn't indicated a willingness to sell?  That makes no sense.

All clubs do it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20064 on: Today at 03:16:06 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 03:15:34 pm
Why would we even discuss terms with him if Bayern hadn't indicated a willingness to sell?  That makes no sense.

Wasnt that just talk though?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20065 on: Today at 03:16:10 pm »
Unless Bayern think they're being cute and can get more money out of us maybe.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20066 on: Today at 03:16:24 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 03:03:39 pm
It still doesn't seem like that's how January and Gakpos transfer occurred despite it being pushed on here

It's not really being pushed on here, it's something Klopp said, though I'm having trouble finding the original quote. That said, here's a quote from an article by Bascombe around the time of his signing:

Quote
Gakpos availability changed the plan as Klopp determined pressing from the front would help his midfield and defence.

And here are similar words from Jurgen himself, albeit not the original quote I remember:

Quote
His defending is outstanding, the manager said.

Now you will say we bought a striker and talk about defending, but the defending in this position is outstanding.

This central position, thats really what we need.

Everybody in this team is used to that when the ball goes wide and goes inside to the No. 6 that there is somebody around.

Then all of a sudden there is nobody around and then pass the ball from there.

Against Chelsea, there were two sixes. Brighton, two sixes. Thats the engine room, the decisive room of a football pitch, and we just let Brighton pass the ball and, woops, done. Thats not possible.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20067 on: Today at 03:17:04 pm »
Maybe Tuchel came in and changed the view on him. The rumours wed signed him came before Tuchel joined.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20068 on: Today at 03:18:16 pm »
Bayern posturing?  If Gravenberch is set on leaving, then he can push for it.  Obviously no easy contract or release clause situation but still do-able if all parties can come to a conclusion.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20069 on: Today at 03:19:17 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 02:54:46 pm
Not that far ahead, Gravenberch has played most his football at championship standard in the Eredivisie.
He doesn't score many of is that excellent defensively.

We need someone closer to their peak rather than a player who has struggled with the step up at Bayern
Arguments like this are complete nonsense in my opinion, we built a brilliant team on the back of signing a number of less fancied names. Gini and Robbo signed from relegated teams, Coutinho couldnt get a game at Inter, Sturridge at Chelsea, people questioned Manes scoring at Southampton, Salah didnt work out at Chelsea.. I could go on, Chelsea and UTD in the last couple of windows have signed expensive players that have failed to live up to their price tags.. Think you get my point
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20070 on: Today at 03:19:42 pm »
Maybe us briefing the press we really like him has convinced them they should hold on/demand more while they're in transition to a new manager
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20071 on: Today at 03:20:06 pm »
Weirder and weirder...assumed it was done given the noise, Bayern would be pretty upset otherwise.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20072 on: Today at 03:22:20 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 03:15:17 pm
Least the rumours lasted longer than Paul Mitchell

Bayern have decided that Ryan Gravenberch is not for sale. The club has already informed the Dutchman of that. Bayern believe Gravenberch will make his breakthrough at the club next season [@Plettigoal]

He was the first to announce Bobby was leaving if people asking if reliable.

:lmao
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20073 on: Today at 03:26:16 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 03:15:34 pm
Why would we even discuss terms with him if Bayern hadn't indicated a willingness to sell?  That makes no sense.

Why would we put our entire transfer plans on hold for a player who hadn't given us a commitment to come here
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20074 on: Today at 03:28:36 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 03:26:16 pm
Why would we put our entire transfer plans on hold for a player who hadn't given us a commitment to come here

Touché.
