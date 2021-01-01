Not that far ahead, Gravenberch has played most his football at championship standard in the Eredivisie.
He doesn't score many of is that excellent defensively.
We need someone closer to their peak rather than a player who has struggled with the step up at Bayern
Arguments like this are complete nonsense in my opinion, we built a brilliant team on the back of signing a number of less fancied names. Gini and Robbo signed from relegated teams, Coutinho couldnt get a game at Inter, Sturridge at Chelsea, people questioned Manes scoring at Southampton, Salah didnt work out at Chelsea.. I could go on, Chelsea and UTD in the last couple of windows have signed expensive players that have failed to live up to their price tags.. Think you get my point