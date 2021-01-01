I get what you're saying Jack but how many players has Klopp pushed out of the squad unless they ask to leave? I can only think of Sakho.



Well the question is whether we buy someone who plays in his position not whether or not we ask him to find another club ... we've got plenty of 8s too but we'll buy another one.....Our problems in midfield this season have been being vapour defensively and a failiure to deal with a high press with the ball, I'd be shocked if we didn't buy to fix those problems