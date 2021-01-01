« previous next »
Ryan Gravenberch is enthusiastic over the opportunity to steer his development back on track at Anfield, with Liverpool having made a strong pitch to the player's camp to sign him from Bayern Munich

- Melissa Reddy
RyanBabel19:
Ryan Gravenberch is enthusiastic over the opportunity to steer his development back on track at Anfield, with Liverpool having made a strong pitch to the player's camp to sign him from Bayern Munich

- Melissa Reddy

(🟢) NEW:

Gravenberch is one of several midfield options Liverpool are exploring - with at least one defensive signing also expected. [@MelissaReddy_]
Caston:
With Chelsea wanting £70m to sell Mason Mount this summer, the feeling is that a contract extension to remain at Stamford Bridge is most likely. [Simon Jones - @MailSport]

Liverpool were one of the teams to ask about Conor Gallagher in January, but they have made no recent enquiries about the Chelsea midfielder. [Simon Jones - @MailSport]

That makes no sense about Mount.

They want 70m but because of value an extension is more likely. What happens if he doesnt sign an extension?

I think Chelsea are just stating a maximum value out there to put out the feelers. 50m will get him.
Mel Reddy's article:

Ryan Gravenberch is enthusiastic over the opportunity to steer his development back on track at Anfield, with Liverpool having made a strong pitch to the player's camp to sign him from Bayern Munich.

As revealed by Sky Sports News last summer, the Netherlands international was on a shortlist of options that also featured Aurelien Tchouameni, Enzo Fernandez, Nicolo Barella and the then-unavailable Jude Bellingham for the Premier League club to strengthen their midfield ahead of this season.

Bayern rapidly tied up a deal for Gravenberch from Ajax to beat out Liverpool and other European rivals but he has been afforded just 711 minutes of playing time since that transfer, with Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka preferred.

The 20-year-old's representative, Rafaela Pimenta, explored loan options in January but the Bundesliga giants were unwilling to permit a winter exit.
Pimenta met with Liverpool at the turn of the year and last week the club engaged Gravenberch's father, Ryan senior, who still guides his career.

Erik ten Hag, who promoted the multi-functional midfielder to the first team and extracted the best from him at Ajax, made a check on his availability for Manchester United before loaning Marcel Sabitzer from Bayern instead in January.

Bayern, who are set to add RB Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer to their ranks this summer, are open to selling Gravenberch and want to recoup the £20m fee - including add-ons - they agreed for him, as well as a small profit.

Ajax are also understood to have a seven-and-a-half per cent sell-on clause.

Liverpool are not the only club to enquire over Gravenberch but, conscious of the competition they will face for targets this summer and the scale of the rebuild that awaits, the club have made a head start on their recruitment objectives.

Gravenberch is one of several midfield options the club are exploring, with at least one defensive signing also expected.

Gravenberch (looks nailed on), Caicedo and Ugarte would the other two I'd go for. Both those for same price as Bellingham.

£150m plus add-ons

With sales we might be able to afford it if we have £100m + sales in the budget.
Jack said this yesterday - in the 12 mids we are looking at - where is Ugarte?

WHERE IS UGARTE?

Gerry Attrick:
I think the old Obsessed with London thing rears its head with Rice. Genuinely seems like somebody who I cannot imagine in another city.

This.

£100m too, competing with Arsenal and no doubt Boehly.

I don't think we'll move for Rice at that price and he'll want to stay local.
clinical:
Gravenberch (looks nailed on), Caicedo and Ugarte would the other two I'd go for. Both those for same price as Bellingham.

£150m with sales we might be able to afford it if we have £100m + sales in the budget.

Would probably be best summer we could hope for I think. I'm all in on Caicedo but can't see us pulling that one off.
newterp:
Jack said this yesterday - in the 12 mids we are looking at - where is Ugarte?

WHERE IS UGARTE?



Can we get some German experience to play alongside him. Who wouldnt want a Muller Ugarte combo next season?
Tie up a Gravenberch deal early, get ahead of everyone and sign Ugarte, go get Barrella to complete the trio
