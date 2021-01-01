Brighton's asking price for Caicedo is designed for the oil clubs like Man City, PSG or Newcastle, or the idiots like Chelsea or Man Utd. Caicedo is not a top of the table player. He is a good player, but never in a million years a £80-90 million player.



By the way, is Enzo Fernandez loiking like a £106 million player?



We always have this argumentEnzo looks terrible but he is in a place run by a bloke going from board meetings to masturbation sessions, in between playing Champ Man, in real life.Whether Caicedo is £65 million or £80 million makes no material difference now; does he fill the need for Liverpool and can he do this to a high level for 5 years or more? And remain fit! If the answer is yes, he probably fits the bill for us.We probably only have Klopp for 3 years, and time is ticking even faster for the legs of Virgil. Whether your poison is Rice, Caicedo or someone else, I feel we have to bit the bullet on a highly skilled midfielder (plus others) this summer.No point moaning about fees, if the top players we want all end up at Arsenal, Chelsea, Man U, City, Newcastle etc etc etc