Online lionel_messias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #19920 on: Today at 12:01:30 pm »
You pay what the market value is or step away and go to South America for uncut gems.

This notion of overpriced is nonsense. If we cannot afford Caicedo this summer, then Thuram or Lavia etc will have to be the targets, Thuram is around £40-50 million reportedly, and you can have his brother Marcus for free, with the added bonus of Dad, Lilliam Thuram becoming a regular at Anfield, presumably has a good contacts book on the French scene.

But back to the point, if we cannot afford Moises Caicedo, we are not playing at the top table of European football I'm afraid.
Online red1977

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #19921 on: Today at 12:03:54 pm »
Liverpool linked to Rice. I suspect there is not a Grain of truth in it.
Online Knight

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #19922 on: Today at 12:04:24 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 12:01:30 pm
You pay what the market value is or step away and go to South America for uncut gems.

This notion of overpriced is nonsense. If we cannot afford Caicedo this summer, then Thuram or Lavia etc will have to be the targets, Thuram is around £40-50 million reportedly, and you can have his brother Marcus for free, with the added bonus of Dad, Lilliam Thuram becoming a regular at Anfield, presumably has a good contacts book on the French scene.

But back to the point, if we cannot afford Moises Caicedo, we are not playing at the top table of European football I'm afraid.

We've also waited too long to get uncut gems. We could have been bringing in a potential long term successor for Henderson, Thiago or Fabinho in 2021 for relative pennies from south america who was raw and whose ceiling was unknown. We can no longer afford to do that. Our midfield is a mid table midfield. It'll only get worse next season. We absolutely need to bring in a top 4 midfield over this window. Punts won't cut it.
Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #19923 on: Today at 12:05:53 pm »
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 11:51:58 am
Brighton paid £5m for the lad 2 years ago. He's played one season for them. He's maximum a £40m-£50m footballer and there is still no guarantee at that level of fee. If anyone pays £70m to Brighton they're getting rinsed. There are no indicators that he's currently worth that much money. You think because we need a DM that we should overpay by almost 100% of what a player is worth?He's not the only option, he's just the one most in fashion.

That'd be straight out of Peter Risdale's playbook.

Well no, my post literally says we should consider a suitable alternative because Caicedo is too expensive. But that only flies if we do actually go and get the alternative - because if we don't we've neglected our biggest need. And at that point, yes, I think I'd be saying the club made a mistake in not overpaying for Caicedo.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #19924 on: Today at 12:06:54 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 12:01:30 pm
You pay what the market value is or step away and go to South America for uncut gems.

This notion of overpriced is nonsense. If we cannot afford Caicedo this summer, then Thuram or Lavia etc will have to be the targets, Thuram is around £40-50 million reportedly, and you can have his brother Marcus for free, with the added bonus of Dad, Lilliam Thuram becoming a regular at Anfield, presumably has a good contacts book on the French scene.

But back to the point, if we cannot afford Moises Caicedo, we are not playing at the top table of European football I'm afraid.

Brighton's asking price for Caicedo is designed for the oil clubs like Man City, PSG or Newcastle, or the idiots like Chelsea or Man Utd. Caicedo is not a top of the table player. He is a good player, but never in a million years a £80-90 million player.

By the way, is Enzo Fernandez loiking like a £106 million player?
Online HeartAndSoul

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #19925 on: Today at 12:07:52 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 12:04:24 pm
We've also waited too long to get uncut gems. We could have been bringing in a potential long term successor for Henderson, Thiago or Fabinho in 2021 for relative pennies from south america who was raw and whose ceiling was unknown. We can no longer afford to do that. Our midfield is a mid table midfield. It'll only get worse next season. We absolutely need to bring in a top 4 midfield over this window. Punts won't cut it.

Youre being generous by saying our midfield is a midtable midfield. Struggling to think of many teams in the league who would take Henderson and Fabinho starting for them week in week out currently.
Online Yorkykopite

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #19926 on: Today at 12:09:30 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:56:26 am
But Henderson in his peak was one of the best midfield pressers in the league

I'm not talking about replacing the Henderson of three or four years ago!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #19927 on: Today at 12:10:11 pm »
My thing is, I reckon even if Fabinho had an average-to-good season that we'd be multiple points better off and comfortably in the top 4 reckoning. So we can talk about players being overpriced all we want, but if paying £20-30m above someone's value is the difference between a top 6 finish and a top 4 finish next season, it'll be worth it. Obviously in an ideal scenario we go and get a DM who is much better value than Caicedo - it's the club's job to find who that is and do the deal.
Online Elblanco twatto

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #19928 on: Today at 12:10:52 pm »
Thinking purely of football, Ugarte and Eze have a certain "don't piss me off" vibe about them. I don't condone bullying (normally) but teams no longer fear us. Those two lads are a bit scary. I would be most reciprocal to either but both would be most spondicious. This wishing for transfers is quite therapeutic.
Online lionel_messias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #19929 on: Today at 12:11:17 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 12:04:24 pm
We've also waited too long to get uncut gems. We could have been bringing in a potential long term successor for Henderson, Thiago or Fabinho in 2021 for relative pennies from south america who was raw and whose ceiling was unknown. We can no longer afford to do that. Our midfield is a mid table midfield. It'll only get worse next season. We absolutely need to bring in a top 4 midfield over this window. Punts won't cut it.

You are spot on.

But we might need to go:

Caicedo, Gravenberch, Lavia.    or


Caicedo, Thuram only. Plus other areas looked at.

As we spread the budget out.
Online Schmidt

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #19930 on: Today at 12:12:08 pm »
The price someone cost two years ago is irrelevant.

That said, I'm not sure we should be targeting players when their prices are being driven up by interest from clubs that are either poorly run (Chelsea) or can spend as much as they want (City, PSG). We need numerous players in midfield and ideally that area of the pitch should be pretty stacked in terms of depth anyway, so burning money competing for one player seems counterproductive.

If we were placing the finishing touches then sure, but we're back to being very far away from that.
Online Yorkykopite

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #19931 on: Today at 12:12:38 pm »
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 12:03:54 pm
Liverpool linked to Rice. I suspect there is not a Grain of truth in it.

Pilau talk only.

(Jeez, don't let Crosby Nick see this!)
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #19932 on: Today at 12:12:49 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 10:59:17 am
But it is unclear our transfer stragedy.

Is this when a transfer strategy becomes a tragedy?

Probably quite apt ;D
Online BarryCrocker

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #19933 on: Today at 12:14:33 pm »
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 12:03:54 pm
Liverpool linked to Rice. I suspect there is not a Grain of truth in it.

Paddy Power are all over this.
Online Caston

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #19934 on: Today at 12:16:10 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:49:27 am
Hes got qualities but hes another attacking 8 / AM type of player- where would he fit?

Is he similar to Thiago?
Online Tobelius

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #19935 on: Today at 12:16:47 pm »
Bissouma from Spurs? Seeing as they don't bother to use him.
Online lionel_messias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #19936 on: Today at 12:17:17 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:06:54 pm
Brighton's asking price for Caicedo is designed for the oil clubs like Man City, PSG or Newcastle, or the idiots like Chelsea or Man Utd. Caicedo is not a top of the table player. He is a good player, but never in a million years a £80-90 million player.

By the way, is Enzo Fernandez loiking like a £106 million player?

We always have this argument :)

Enzo looks terrible but he is in a place run by a bloke going from board meetings to masturbation sessions, in between playing Champ Man, in real life.

Whether Caicedo is £65 million or £80 million makes no material difference now; does he fill the need for Liverpool and can he do this to a high level for 5 years or more? And remain fit! If the answer is yes, he probably fits the bill for us.

We probably only have Klopp for 3 years, and time is ticking even faster for the legs of Virgil. Whether your poison is Rice, Caicedo or someone else, I feel we have to bit the bullet on a highly skilled midfielder (plus others) this summer.

No point moaning about fees, if the top players we want all end up at Arsenal, Chelsea, Man U, City, Newcastle etc etc etc



Offline Caligula?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #19937 on: Today at 12:17:48 pm »
I'd have Mane back in a heartbeat. I don't care that we're stacked up top.
Online DelTrotter

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #19938 on: Today at 12:18:48 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 12:17:48 pm
I'd have Mane back in a heartbeat. I don't care that we're stacked up top.

Another player way past his best could be exactly what we need to sort ourselves out.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #19939 on: Today at 12:19:14 pm »
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 12:03:54 pm
Liverpool linked to Rice. I suspect there is not a Grain of truth in it.

Considering that he would be a great fit to our team, and that his price tag has been reduced, Rice to LFC is not as impossible as some people think ...
Online PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #19940 on: Today at 12:21:47 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 12:17:17 pm
We always have this argument :)

Enzo looks terrible but he is in a place run by a bloke going from board meetings to masturbation sessions, in between playing Champ Man, in real life.

Whether Caicedo is £65 million or £80 million makes no material difference now; does he fill the need for Liverpool and can he do this to a high level for 5 years or more? And remain fit! If the answer is yes, he probably fits the bill for us.

We probably only have Klopp for 3 years, and time is ticking even faster for the legs of Virgil. Whether your poison is Rice, Caicedo or someone else, I feel we have to bit the bullet on a highly skilled midfielder (plus others) this summer.

No point moaning about fees, if the top players we want all end up at Arsenal, Chelsea, Man U, City, Newcastle etc etc etc

To be fair, I'd rather have Rice than Caicedo. I think that Rice could be the perfect defensive midfielder in our setup. Caicedo, not so much ...
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #19941 on: Today at 12:22:48 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 12:16:47 pm
Bissouma from Spurs? Seeing as they don't bother to use him.

He's been injured hasn't he?
Online Garlicbread

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #19942 on: Today at 12:23:18 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:19:14 pm
Considering that he would be a great fit to our team, and that his price tag has been reduced, Rice to LFC is not as impossible as some people think ...

How much would he cost?
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #19943 on: Today at 12:25:43 pm »
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 12:03:54 pm
Liverpool linked to Rice. I suspect there is not a Grain of truth in it.



Shelling something like £100m in Rice whilst saying Bellingham is too expensive at £130m wouldn't surprise me.

Bellingham is already way better than Rice and still improving. He's going to be talked about in that top echelon of players in the world within the next few years.

Unless he's become obsessed with money over everything else (and demanding £500k/week or something) , I cannot understand why we've turned our back on him.

But then, if the owners are only making £150m available (for instance), then that would explain it.

But £150m isn't going to buy you three midfielders of the quality needed to get us challenging again.

Online Tobelius

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #19944 on: Today at 12:27:13 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 12:22:48 pm
He's been injured hasn't he?

Had to check and so he has,fractured ankle from february.
