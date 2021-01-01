Brighton's asking price for Caicedo is designed for the oil clubs like Man City, PSG or Newcastle, or the idiots like Chelsea or Man Utd. Caicedo is not a top of the table player. He is a good player, but never in a million years a £80-90 million player.
By the way, is Enzo Fernandez loiking like a £106 million player?
We always have this argument
Enzo looks terrible but he is in a place run by a bloke going from board meetings to masturbation sessions, in between playing Champ Man, in real life.
Whether Caicedo is £65 million or £80 million makes no material difference now; does he fill the need for Liverpool and can he do this to a high level for 5 years or more? And remain fit! If the answer is yes, he probably fits the bill for us.
We probably only have Klopp for 3 years, and time is ticking even faster for the legs of Virgil. Whether your poison is Rice, Caicedo or someone else, I feel we have to bit the bullet on a highly skilled midfielder (plus others) this summer.
No point moaning about fees, if the top players we want all end up at Arsenal, Chelsea, Man U, City, Newcastle etc etc etc