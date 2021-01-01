« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 492 493 494 495 496 [497]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 655390 times)

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,190
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #19840 on: Today at 07:33:01 am »
Quote from: djschembri on Today at 06:46:12 am
Saw both Brighton games against Spurs and Chelsea.
Caicedo dominated both games. What a player. He is a must have midfielder for us and exactly what we need.

Caicedo's the player we hoped we were getting with Keita. He's out of our reach though after dallying and he'll end up in Manchester or Chelsea/Arsenal or possibly Newcastle (along with Rice, Mc Allister, Bellingham and probably Mount depending on fee).

Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:25:11 am
Brighton can afford to take a punt on player and develop that player. Before this season their ambition was midtable security. Liverpool cant afford to take that type of punt as their ambitions are make higher and generally cant to wait on a player to develop. Brighton are unearthing gems but the circumstances surrounding Brighton compared to Liverpool are totally different.

Yet apparently we can afford to write seasons off waiting on a player who we won't get anyway. I think the market we're shopping in this summer is a lot closer to Brighton or Villa than the likes of City, particularly now we've stuffed up our CL place. We've already conceded on Bellingham and the prices are very high for the players the top clubs are in for.

Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:26:29 am

I dont see Caicedo and Mac Allister leaving in one window especially if Brighton get Europe.

Brighton are Southampton from 10 years ago. Being in Europe didn't stop them selling their best players every year.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:42:32 am by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 252,906
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #19841 on: Today at 07:38:17 am »
I see were all brainwashed into thinking Liverpool cant afford anyone then. Job done by the club eh?
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Offline djschembri

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,525
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #19842 on: Today at 07:43:32 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:25:11 am
Brighton can afford to take a punt on player and develop that player. Before this season their ambition was midtable security. Liverpool cant afford to take that type of punt as their ambitions are make higher and generally cant to wait on a player to develop. Brighton are unearthing gems but the circumstances surrounding Brighton compared to Liverpool are totally different.
Correct and naturally Brighton also can give more opportunities to young talent to develop in a non-pressurised environment.
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:26:29 am


I dont see Caicedo and Mac Allister leaving in one window especially if Brighton get Europe.

If I had to choose any of the midfielders we are linked to, it will be Caicedo hands down. Tremendous player
Logged

Offline Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,132
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #19843 on: Today at 07:45:24 am »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 07:38:17 am
I see were all brainwashed into thinking Liverpool cant afford anyone then. Job done by the club eh?

Fromola doesn't represent us all, I can assure you.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,610
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #19844 on: Today at 08:04:24 am »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 07:38:17 am
I see were all brainwashed into thinking Liverpool cant afford anyone then. Job done by the club eh?

Well it's reported that we have a good size transfer budget. If the year was 2018 not 2023 we'd probably get several good players with it. Prices have doubled, our budget hasn't.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,190
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #19845 on: Today at 08:05:28 am »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 07:45:24 am
Fromola doesn't represent us all, I can assure you.

Who can we afford then, bearing in mind we've conceded defeat on Bellingham as we realise we now need a new midfield and can't spend big money on one as we have to stretch whatever we do have over several players with no CL income? Our budget is naff all at the best of times without big sales.

If we can't afford Bellingham then I don't see how we can afford players like Rice or Caicedo either given what they'll cost and what other clubs will be prepared to pay. You can't underestimate what signings like Fernandez has done to the market either, while we sat on our hands last summer and waited. Not like I (and most fans) didn't see this coming.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,132
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #19846 on: Today at 08:13:17 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:05:28 am
Who can we afford then, bearing in mind we've conceded defeat on Bellingham as we realise we now need a new midfield and can't spend big money on one as we have to stretch whatever we do have over several players with no CL income? Our budget is naff all at the best of times without big sales.

If we can't afford Bellingham then I don't see how we can afford players like Rice or Caicedo either given what they'll cost and what other clubs will be prepared to pay. You can't underestimate what signings like Fernandez has done to the market either, while we sat on our hands last summer and waited. Not like I (and most fans) didn't see this coming.

$132 million is a higher number than $70 million or even $90 million. It also appears we wanted to avoid a long-running saga which a Bellingham pursuit would appear to be heading towards, in favour of securing a number of other options earlier.

Yeah you saw it coming because you assume the worst all the time. Us not signing Bellingham (at this stage) doesn't make you an oracle.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,052
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #19847 on: Today at 08:15:20 am »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 08:13:17 am
$132 million is a higher number than $70 million or even $90 million. It also appears we wanted to avoid a long-running saga which a Bellingham pursuit would appear to be heading towards, in favour of securing a number of other options earlier.

Yeah you saw it coming because you assume the worst all the time. Us not signing Bellingham (at this stage) doesn't make you an oracle.

£70m wont get us Caicedo or Rice. Id rather pay £130m than £80m for Bellingham, those two are nowhere near as good.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,190
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #19848 on: Today at 08:19:27 am »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 08:13:17 am
$132 million is a higher number than $70 million or even $90 million. It also appears we wanted to avoid a long-running saga which a Bellingham pursuit would appear to be heading towards, in favour of securing a number of other options earlier.

Yeah you saw it coming because you assume the worst all the time. Us not signing Bellingham (at this stage) doesn't make you an oracle.

I think it's at least sensible to concede defeat with Bellingham now after the farce of the last year. We need 3 midfielders, probably 2 defenders and another forward. I don't think we're paying 70 million for anyone when it's probably our whole budget at most (plus sales) and has to stretch for 5 or 6 players. Unless we sell Salah or someone for huge money.

Writing a season off on the hope of signing someone next year was a bloody ridiculous policy anyway and terrible strategy. Anyone could see we needed a midfielder last summer, Bellingham or no Bellingham.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,611
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #19849 on: Today at 08:36:30 am »
Fabrizio: Understand Alexis Mac Allister and his camp consider summer move as 100% guaranteed. The expectation is for an early transfer. 🔵🇦🇷

Alexis will give his best for Brighton until June.

🔴 Liverpool and Man United will discuss with player side soon.

Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,226
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #19850 on: Today at 08:36:48 am »
Quote from: End Product on Yesterday at 09:07:00 pm
Would anyone sell nunez if we got our money back ? It is the one signing that I see as an odd fit, clearly huge potential but not our typical forward and maybe that was the point.

Well, if we sell him to another Premier League club, we will look pretty stupid when he keeps scoring 20+ league goals every season ...
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,314
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #19851 on: Today at 08:50:59 am »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 07:28:14 am
https://twitter.com/nahsjsjsjshsh/status/1647325284985651200?s=46

Mac Allister vs Chelsea

Hes such a progressive CM (AM?) . how is he what we need?
When people look at our midfield do they think progressing the ball or joining attacks / getting shots off is the issue?
If we want this kind of player Mount is probably better because of his defensive work rate but if we get either the obvious question is what budget do we have to solve our actual midfield problems
« Last Edit: Today at 08:56:26 am by JackWard33 »
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,190
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #19852 on: Today at 08:52:23 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 08:36:48 am
Well, if we sell him to another Premier League club, we will look pretty stupid when he keeps scoring 20+ league goals every season ...

Need to give him a proper season in a functioning team and then look at it. Concerns would be his robustness as he's missed several games here and there for various things and I don't think he's looked fit since the shoulder injury at Newcastle. Also his position as Klopp has stuck with Gakpo as his 9 and Nunez out left competing with Diaz would be a waste. If anything we could look to move Jota on so we can sign another natural wide player and have a more balanced attack.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:54:01 am by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,260
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #19853 on: Today at 08:55:44 am »
https://twitter.com/OfficialBHAFC/status/1647585639590686728?t=fVl8mSnMGdc364Zpcmk4eA&s=19

Caicedo vs Chelsea shows everything we need adding, just constantly winning tackles and being first to the ball
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,610
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #19854 on: Today at 08:56:39 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:15:20 am
£70m wont get us Caicedo or Rice. Id rather pay £130m than £80m for Bellingham, those two are nowhere near as good.

You really under value Caicedo. I reckon he'd win the midfield battle against Jude.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,610
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #19855 on: Today at 08:57:22 am »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 08:55:44 am
https://twitter.com/OfficialBHAFC/status/1647585639590686728?t=fVl8mSnMGdc364Zpcmk4eA&s=19

Caicedo vs Chelsea shows everything we need adding, just constantly winning tackles and being first to the ball

He'll go to a rival and will make their midfield untouchable. He's the new Kante.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,987
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #19856 on: Today at 08:57:58 am »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 08:36:30 am
Fabrizio: Understand Alexis Mac Allister and his camp consider summer move as 100% guaranteed. The expectation is for an early transfer. 🔵🇦🇷

Alexis will give his best for Brighton until June.

🔴 Liverpool and Man United will discuss with player side soon.

His team (presumably) blabbing to Romano every 5 seconds is already getting annoying, sign Moises!!
Logged

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,243
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #19857 on: Today at 08:58:20 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:15:20 am
£70m wont get us Caicedo or Rice. Id rather pay £130m than £80m for Bellingham, those two are nowhere near as good.

There is an argument both their agents will have with Brighton should they be valued at £80 million: if that's true, can I have £200k a week please?

In reality, they won't sell both but I think we can get Caicedo, if we really pushed, or Alexis if we pushed a little less perhaps.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,610
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #19858 on: Today at 09:16:52 am »
In reality Caicedo probably won't happen. But he was the midfielder we should have targeted as soon as Tchoumeni decided to go to Madrid. He probably would have been £50m at the beginning of last summer at most. Before Chelsea started buying their average left back for £60m.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online peachybum

  • orangeyface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,987
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #19859 on: Today at 09:18:47 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:05:28 am
If we can't afford Bellingham then I don't see how we can afford players like Rice or Caicedo either

Which is why we're linked to Mount, Gravenberch and Mac Allister. Obviously the next level down from the elite guys but so were alot of our best players of the last several years and it worked out pretty well.
Logged
I wanna be like Jurgen Klopp
Pages: 1 ... 492 493 494 495 496 [497]   Go Up
« previous next »
 