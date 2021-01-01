« previous next »
  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #19840 on: Today at 07:33:01 am »
Quote from: djschembri on Today at 06:46:12 am
Saw both Brighton games against Spurs and Chelsea.
Caicedo dominated both games. What a player. He is a must have midfielder for us and exactly what we need.

Caicedo's the player we hoped we were getting with Keita. He's out of our reach though after dallying and he'll end up in Manchester or Chelsea/Arsenal or possibly Newcastle (along with Rice, Mc Allister, Bellingham and probably Mount depending on fee).

Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:25:11 am
Brighton can afford to take a punt on player and develop that player. Before this season their ambition was midtable security. Liverpool cant afford to take that type of punt as their ambitions are make higher and generally cant to wait on a player to develop. Brighton are unearthing gems but the circumstances surrounding Brighton compared to Liverpool are totally different.

Yet apparently we can afford to write seasons off waiting on a player who we won't get anyway. I think the market we're shopping in this summer is a lot closer to Brighton or Villa than the likes of City, particularly now we've stuffed up our CL place. We've already conceded on Bellingham and the prices are very high for the players the top clubs are in for.

Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:26:29 am

I dont see Caicedo and Mac Allister leaving in one window especially if Brighton get Europe.

Brighton are Southampton from 10 years ago. Being in Europe didn't stop them selling their best players every year.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #19841 on: Today at 07:38:17 am »
I see were all brainwashed into thinking Liverpool cant afford anyone then. Job done by the club eh?
Logged
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #19842 on: Today at 07:43:32 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:25:11 am
Brighton can afford to take a punt on player and develop that player. Before this season their ambition was midtable security. Liverpool cant afford to take that type of punt as their ambitions are make higher and generally cant to wait on a player to develop. Brighton are unearthing gems but the circumstances surrounding Brighton compared to Liverpool are totally different.
Correct and naturally Brighton also can give more opportunities to young talent to develop in a non-pressurised environment.
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:26:29 am


I dont see Caicedo and Mac Allister leaving in one window especially if Brighton get Europe.

If I had to choose any of the midfielders we are linked to, it will be Caicedo hands down. Tremendous player
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #19843 on: Today at 07:45:24 am »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 07:38:17 am
I see were all brainwashed into thinking Liverpool cant afford anyone then. Job done by the club eh?

Fromola doesn't represent us all, I can assure you.
