Saw both Brighton games against Spurs and Chelsea.

Caicedo dominated both games. What a player. He is a must have midfielder for us and exactly what we need.



Brighton can afford to take a punt on player and develop that player. Before this season their ambition was midtable security. Liverpool cant afford to take that type of punt as their ambitions are make higher and generally cant to wait on a player to develop. Brighton are unearthing gems but the circumstances surrounding Brighton compared to Liverpool are totally different.





I dont see Caicedo and Mac Allister leaving in one window especially if Brighton get Europe.



Caicedo's the player we hoped we were getting with Keita. He's out of our reach though after dallying and he'll end up in Manchester or Chelsea/Arsenal or possibly Newcastle (along with Rice, Mc Allister, Bellingham and probably Mount depending on fee).Yet apparently we can afford to write seasons off waiting on a player who we won't get anyway. I think the market we're shopping in this summer is a lot closer to Brighton or Villa than the likes of City, particularly now we've stuffed up our CL place. We've already conceded on Bellingham and the prices are very high for the players the top clubs are in for.Brighton are Southampton from 10 years ago. Being in Europe didn't stop them selling their best players every year.