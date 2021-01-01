It will be interesting to see how the team evolves this summer.
Ive a sneaking suspicion that it might be Caicedo and Gravenberch for the midfield.
Then a replacement for Matip in central defence, Ndicka, or maybe the Korean lad?
I think theres a chance Mo might leave, too, if we dont have CL football. At his age and profile, he wont want to miss that competition, and I wouldnt be surprised if PSG signed him. We would sign another to replace him, maybe Diaby, or Kudus, and a new look attack will have to find its mojo next term.
Changes are afoot. Hopefully we get it right and kick on again.