To be honest, it was to be expected that you will moan about him being our target ...



Except I didn't, we don't know if he's a target and unlike you I don't find youtube compilations enough to make a judgement. I just don't find videos of a guy blamming in shots from 20 yards completely uncontested to be all that mesmerising, especially when he only seems to do it every 10 games or so.I'm also becoming very wary of players being praised for their progressive carries and little else. The Tifo description of him as someone who doesn't tackle or press and so needs others around him to compensate, does that sound like the kind of player we're lacking right now?Oh and the Pogba comparison alone should be enough to send shudders down anyone's spine.