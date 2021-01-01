« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 491 492 493 494 495 [496]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 654480 times)

Offline Ravishing Rick Dude

  • Cut the music! Missed the 'Saka is shite!' memo.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,632
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #19800 on: Yesterday at 10:53:53 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:15:01 pm
Possibly. I have some concerns about Nunez and Gakpo. Diaz is great.

8 league goals for Nunez, we all have concerns. That's not good enough.
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Offline BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,613
  • Legacy fan
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #19801 on: Yesterday at 10:54:14 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:51:38 pm
In Salah, Jota, Diaz, Nunez and Gakpo we have 5 different attacking options. I can't remember when was the last time we've had 5 attacking options of that talent level ...
I agree.
In terms of the way we play, Darwin is the only one who isnt really suited to the high press/intensity. 80 odd million is a lot to pay for a Plan B but Id be very tempted to go primarily with 3 of the other 4 and use Nunez as an alternate option. We should be planning for next season and the front line is unlikely to change too dramatically. With diaz back, it would be good to get some rhythm.
Logged

Offline BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,613
  • Legacy fan
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #19802 on: Yesterday at 10:55:17 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 10:53:29 pm
I've liked him whenever I've watched him, but he signed a new contract in the summer and Villa don't seem to be desperate for money.
Yeah, a shame. A few clubs were sniffing about so Villa did well to sign him up. His brother is good too.
Logged

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,277
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #19803 on: Yesterday at 10:56:58 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Dude on Yesterday at 10:53:53 pm
8 league goals for Nunez, we all have concerns. That's not good enough.

His numbers were looking pretty good for the minutes he was getting until Gakpo took that middle spot, our whole attack has been really poor since.
Logged

Offline Ravishing Rick Dude

  • Cut the music! Missed the 'Saka is shite!' memo.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,632
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #19804 on: Yesterday at 11:03:25 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 10:56:58 pm
His numbers were looking pretty good for the minutes he was getting until Gakpo took that middle spot, our whole attack has been really poor since.

Yeah. I know we all sound like a broken record by repeating this almost everyday, but this situation with Gakpo is confusing as fuck. Gakpo who used to play for his previous club as LW, now is playing as a striker for us, and Nunez who used to play as a striker for his previous club, now is playing as a LW for us.

I just can't wrap my head around it.
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,225
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #19805 on: Yesterday at 11:03:30 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:50:56 pm
The Bayern fans felt he looked very promising everytime he got minutes, but that Nagelsman kind of shut the door on him in favour of the stalwarts like Goretzka.

To be fair, Kimmich and Goretzka are top class players, and Bayern play with 2 in midfield, and with Musiala or Muller ahead of them. Even a more established player like Sabitzer was struggling to get playing time, and had to go on loan.

Bayern already have Laimer secured on a free transfer in the summer, and since they originally got Gravenberch for 18.5 million last summer, I suspect that the reportes price tag of £25 million might be accurate ...
Logged

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,277
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #19806 on: Yesterday at 11:06:30 pm »
Those Gravenberch videos did a great job of putting me off him completely.
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 103,201
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #19807 on: Yesterday at 11:10:38 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 11:06:30 pm
Those Gravenberch videos did a great job of putting me off him completely.

Quite metronomic with his passing.

Back back and forth and forth.
Back back and forth and forth.
Logged

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,822
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #19808 on: Yesterday at 11:12:36 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:10:38 pm
Quite metronomic with his passing.

Back back and forth and forth.
Back back and forth and forth.

;D
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,922
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #19809 on: Yesterday at 11:12:53 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 10:31:44 pm
We apparently enquired about Jacob Ramsay last summer. Personally think hes class.
Good player.
Logged

Offline Original

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,099
  • Sound
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #19810 on: Yesterday at 11:14:00 pm »
Nunes had a stormer against Brentford apparently, played well the last few games too 🤐
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,922
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #19811 on: Yesterday at 11:15:07 pm »
Quote from: Original on Yesterday at 11:14:00 pm
Nunes had a stormer against Brentford apparently, played well the last few games too 🤐
He's playing for a move.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,225
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #19812 on: Yesterday at 11:17:03 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 11:06:30 pm
Those Gravenberch videos did a great job of putting me off him completely.

To be honest, it was to be expected that you will moan about him being our target ...
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,225
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #19813 on: Yesterday at 11:18:19 pm »
Quote from: Original on Yesterday at 11:14:00 pm
Nunes had a stormer against Brentford apparently, played well the last few games too 🤐

Anyone who has watched Nunes for Sporting and Portugal knows that he is a very good player ...
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 103,201
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #19814 on: Yesterday at 11:19:47 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 11:12:36 pm
;D

Waiting for Royhendo to appreciate it too, when he sees it in about a weeks time.
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,855
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #19815 on: Yesterday at 11:22:48 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:10:38 pm
Quite metronomic with his passing.

Back back and forth and forth.
Back back and forth and forth.
you'll upset a few with this.

Don't go against the grain if you can't handle it
Logged

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,277
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #19816 on: Yesterday at 11:28:38 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:17:03 pm
To be honest, it was to be expected that you will moan about him being our target ...

Except I didn't, we don't know if he's a target and unlike you I don't find youtube compilations enough to make a judgement. I just don't find videos of a guy blamming in shots from 20 yards completely uncontested to be all that mesmerising, especially when he only seems to do it every 10 games or so.

I'm also becoming very wary of players being praised for their progressive carries and little else. The Tifo description of him as someone who doesn't tackle or press and so needs others around him to compensate, does that sound like the kind of player we're lacking right now?

Oh and the Pogba comparison alone should be enough to send shudders down anyone's spine.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,225
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #19817 on: Yesterday at 11:31:16 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 11:28:38 pm
Except I didn't, we don't know if he's a target and unlike you I don't find youtube compilations enough to make a judgement. I just don't find videos of a guy blamming in shots from 20 yards completely uncontested to be all that mesmerising, especially when he only seems to do it every 10 games or so.

I'm also becoming very wary of players being praised for their progressive carries and little else. The Tifo description of him as someone who doesn't tackle or press and so needs others around him to compensate, does that sound like the kind of player we're lacking right now?

Oh and the Pogba comparison alone should be enough to send shudders down anyone's spine.

Watch full games. Enjoy football. Oh, and read less. Most of these internet "experts" are clueless ...
Logged

Offline Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,151
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #19818 on: Yesterday at 11:35:02 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 11:06:30 pm
Those Gravenberch videos did a great job of putting me off him completely.

Not overly impressed with him, but I guess for 25m, he'll do
Logged

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,277
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #19819 on: Yesterday at 11:36:02 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:31:16 pm
Watch full games. Enjoy football. Oh, and read less. Most of these internet "experts" are clueless ...

Well you're right about that.
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,155
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #19820 on: Today at 12:25:51 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 11:28:38 pm
Except I didn't, we don't know if he's a target and unlike you I don't find youtube compilations enough to make a judgement. I just don't find videos of a guy blamming in shots from 20 yards completely uncontested to be all that mesmerising, especially when he only seems to do it every 10 games or so.

I'm also becoming very wary of players being praised for their progressive carries and little else. The Tifo description of him as someone who doesn't tackle or press and so needs others around him to compensate, does that sound like the kind of player we're lacking right now?

Oh and the Pogba comparison alone should be enough to send shudders down anyone's spine.
Gravenberch is also good at passing.
https://fbref.com/en/players/b8e740fb/Ryan-Gravenberch
I liked what I seen from at Bayern but like Bayern like doesnt play him.
Logged

Offline Ravishing Rick Dude

  • Cut the music! Missed the 'Saka is shite!' memo.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,632
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #19821 on: Today at 02:11:48 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:31:16 pm
Watch full games. Enjoy football. Oh, and read less. Most of these internet "experts" are clueless ...

Oh, the irony...
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,910
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #19822 on: Today at 03:36:00 am »
Respect the Ayatollah of Transfers.
Logged

Offline G Richards

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,335
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #19823 on: Today at 03:51:30 am »
It will be interesting to see how the team evolves this summer.

Ive a sneaking suspicion that it might be Caicedo and Gravenberch for the midfield.

Then a replacement for Matip in central defence, Ndicka, or maybe the Korean lad?

I think theres a chance Mo might leave, too, if we dont have CL football. At his age and profile, he wont want to miss that competition, and I wouldnt be surprised if PSG signed him. We would sign another to replace him, maybe Diaby, or Kudus, and a new look attack will have to find its mojo next term.

Changes are afoot. Hopefully we get it right and kick on again.
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,142
  • 11,053ft up
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #19824 on: Today at 05:27:06 am »
Without knowing ultimately how many midfielders were going to sign it's hard to quantify what seems reasonable or not. If we're only signing two midfielders then Gravenberch doesn't really seem like a great idea. If he's one of 4 though where it's just a depth piece that maybe can turn into something better or a profit sale then sure, why not? Kind of thing that about all of our linked midfielders so far though. Without knowing who and how many then it's really hard to quibble so much with individual particulars.
Logged

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,058
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #19825 on: Today at 05:49:37 am »
Quote from: End Product on Yesterday at 09:07:00 pm
Would anyone sell nunez if we got our money back ? It is the one signing that I see as an odd fit, clearly huge potential but not our typical forward and maybe that was the point.
A couple of years ago he would have had Juventus written all over him, looks like a Serie A striker.
Logged

Online Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,130
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #19826 on: Today at 06:10:33 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 05:27:06 am
Without knowing ultimately how many midfielders were going to sign it's hard to quantify what seems reasonable or not. If we're only signing two midfielders then Gravenberch doesn't really seem like a great idea. If he's one of 4 though where it's just a depth piece that maybe can turn into something better or a profit sale then sure, why not? Kind of thing that about all of our linked midfielders so far though. Without knowing who and how many then it's really hard to quibble so much with individual particulars.

It probably depends on the players too though. I'd say if it was two and they were Gravenberch and someone like Caicedo, it might be OK (and may even leave money available for a big signing next year *cough*). Whereas three Gravenberch, Mount and Mac Allister would still leave us short in the DM department, despite them all being talented in their own rights.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp
Pages: 1 ... 491 492 493 494 495 [496]   Go Up
« previous next »
 