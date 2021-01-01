« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 653131 times)

cdav

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #19760 on: Today at 09:18:08 pm
Quote from: Bread on Today at 09:10:39 pm
You know who I'd love, is a player I've never heard of for a nothing fee who turns out to be incredible. Someone plucked from the back arse of nowhere who comes with little to no reputation and leaves as a superstar. Get our scouts to work.

One of them footballing hipster types on Youtube suggested a lad called Enzo Le Fee from Lorient. Never heard of him, get him in.

I was convinced for ages Le Fee was a pisstake name and I'd missed a joke :lmao

He's 5'6 so its a definite no
Haggis36

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #19761 on: Today at 09:22:55 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:13:45 pm
Thats why i dont get why people are being a bit odd with the Gravenberch signing. This is a talented player who we have been linked with for a long time (so presume the stats nerds have had him on their radar as well), he may be cheap and hasnt been given a chance at a huge club. It screams us when we were good.

Its a classic case of no footballers being secret anymore.

I think people (including myself) might be more excited by Gravenberch if we felt we were otherwise addressing our most pressing needs, or if we were reliably linked with a competent #6 for example. More than happy to have him on board, but a) is his skillset/physique/level of development significantly different than Curtis Jones for example, and b) if not, is that £25m+ better spent elsewhere on what this team badly lacks?

If it's Caicedo, Ugarte + Gravenberch? I'd be super excited. If it's any two from Mac Allister/Mount/Nunes/Gallagher + Gravenberch (which feels more likely) - that's a lot of money to spend to address precisely none of our issues.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #19762 on: Today at 09:25:03 pm
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 09:05:23 pm
Good analysis on Mount and Gravenberch

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/uOJmnnE-oQA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/uOJmnnE-oQA</a>


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_LiW2CbWrfs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_LiW2CbWrfs</a>

That's a really good set of videos, with the Gravenberch one signalling out the obvious positives and issues. He isn't defensively strong and needs that support, and he isn't much of a presser. This may develop in his game but it isn't there right now.

I do wonder if we are just completely moving away from high intensity pressing style, some of the transfer links just don't seem to marry up with that ideal at the moment. Are we looking at a completely different way of playing, or just lazy scouting?
JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #19763 on: Today at 09:25:35 pm
Quote from: cdav on Today at 09:18:08 pm
He's 5'6 so its a definite no

RAWK height fetishists should get their own thread where they get excited about big lads and write off all the tiny lads
Phineus

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #19764 on: Today at 09:27:13 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 09:25:35 pm
RAWK height fetishists should get their own thread where they get excited about big lads and write off all the tiny lads

Especially ones who are putting up fantastic numbers on and off the ball, very much under the radar.

Really hope were looking at Le Fee, might be some actual value there.
newterp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #19765 on: Today at 09:28:27 pm
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 09:27:13 pm
Especially ones who are putting up fantastic numbers on and off the ball, very much under the radar.

Really hope were looking at Le Fee, might be some actual value there.

for a low fee too.
spider-neil

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #19766 on: Today at 09:29:54 pm
I think the obsession with height is justified considering we've been bullied in midfield this season. Gravenberch at 6'2 is a good start.
killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #19767 on: Today at 09:30:06 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 09:25:03 pm
That's a really good set of videos, with the Gravenberch one signalling out the obvious positives and issues. He isn't defensively strong and needs that support, and he isn't much of a presser. This may develop in his game but it isn't there right now.

I do wonder if we are just completely moving away from high intensity pressing style, some of the transfer links just don't seem to marry up with that ideal at the moment. Are we looking at a completely different way of playing, or just lazy scouting?

Is there anyway we can find pressing stats?
Caps4444

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #19768 on: Today at 09:31:29 pm
Im reading today that we have 200m.not sure if that included expected player sales, but sales should bring in around 30/40m (Matip, Phillips).so Im assuming 150m will be for 3 midfielders and then 50-90m for a CB and left sided attacker?

I can see why they didnt go for Bellingham. In theory, Bajcetic could play as a 6, look at Barcelona, they gave a Pedri and Gavi a chance and they are regular starters.

If we do get 3 midfielders, then we really should be moving out Fabinho, especially as we will have Thiago, Hendo, Jones and Elliot, and Trent?
cdav

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #19769 on: Today at 09:32:08 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 09:25:35 pm
RAWK height fetishists should get their own thread where they get excited about big lads and write off all the tiny lads

Maybe we do tbf! But its the way the league is going again and having watched us be bullied by shite this season its got to be a key attribute we bring in this summer
DelTrotter

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #19770 on: Today at 09:32:25 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:29:54 pm
I think the obsession with height is justified considering we've been bullied in midfield this season. Gravenberch at 6'2 is a good start.

It's because we can't run though not because Hendo and Fab aren't tall enough.
Logged

frag

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #19771 on: Today at 09:32:54 pm
I think there is a need to develop a new way of playing. Our front 3 will be different than Bobby, Mo & Mane so well need a midfield thats different.

Dont think its a case of finding players that fit our last 4 years style of play, instead finding a different way of playing. Teams figure tactics out and Id expect Klopp and team to be identifying a new gameplan. Might suggest why some of the names linked arent exact fits with the past.
Tobelius

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #19772 on: Today at 09:34:18 pm
Quote from: Bread on Today at 09:10:39 pm
You know who I'd love, is a player I've never heard of for a nothing fee who turns out to be incredible. Someone plucked from the back arse of nowhere who comes with little to no reputation and leaves as a superstar. Get our scouts to work.

One of them footballing hipster types on Youtube suggested a lad called Enzo Le Fee from Lorient. Never heard of him, get him in.

We all just use FBref or whatever and come up with the same players,what we need is someone who does nothing but watch every game of every obscure league everywhere and come up with a list and announce the chosen ones like an oracle.

Shame we don't know anyone like that...
Haggis36

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #19773 on: Today at 09:35:01 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 09:25:03 pm
That's a really good set of videos, with the Gravenberch one signalling out the obvious positives and issues. He isn't defensively strong and needs that support, and he isn't much of a presser. This may develop in his game but it isn't there right now.

I do wonder if we are just completely moving away from high intensity pressing style, some of the transfer links just don't seem to marry up with that ideal at the moment. Are we looking at a completely different way of playing, or just lazy scouting?

I think our mega high-intensity pressing days are behind us given the make-up of the squad these days (i.e. not having prime Mane, Firmino, Gini, Henderson) but I'm sure it's something we're still looking to do to some extent? Most top/successful teams press very well. I mean we've dropped/shifted Nunez to accomodate Gakpo which is regularly touted as being due to pressing (it's certainly not improving our goalscoring), and Klopp has regularly bemoaned our lack of intensity and ability to compete for the ball. We also seem absolutely wedded to playing a high line which requires pressure on the ball, so I can't imagine we've abandoned that principle altogether. But as you say, many of the links just don't correspond to that. At best, they'll be better than certain incumbents who either can't get on the pitch or who physically cannot run, but that shouldn't be the bar...
killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #19774 on: Today at 09:35:56 pm
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 09:34:18 pm
We all just use FBref or whatever and come up with the same players,what we need is someone who does nothing but watch every game of every obscure league everywhere and come up with a list and announce the chosen ones like an oracle.

Shame we don't know anyone like that...

Problem is despite all his watching of all those leagues, he still said get Bellingham.
buttersstotch

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #19775 on: Today at 09:39:15 pm
Gravenberch makes a lot of sense, £25-30m for a lot of talent. Clearly he's a project player though and I too am concerned by the lack of an athletic 6. Maybe we see Bajcetic as that player? I think we only sign two midfielders if we don't quality for Europe unless we sell one of Thiago/Fabinho. Would feel a little concerned going in to the season if we just signed Gravenberch and one of Gallagher/Mount/Mcallister.
Knight

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #19776 on: Today at 09:42:01 pm
Thurman, Ugarte, Grav. Jobs a good un. Avoids overpriced PL players. Gonna need to find a homegrown CB though.
HeartAndSoul

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #19777 on: Today at 09:42:10 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 09:25:03 pm
That's a really good set of videos, with the Gravenberch one signalling out the obvious positives and issues. He isn't defensively strong and needs that support, and he isn't much of a presser. This may develop in his game but it isn't there right now.

I do wonder if we are just completely moving away from high intensity pressing style, some of the transfer links just don't seem to marry up with that ideal at the moment. Are we looking at a completely different way of playing, or just lazy scouting?

Yep gakpo nunez and gravenberch. None of them youd say are klopp high intesity type players. Its almost like weve gone off signing players based on fitting in the style and just signing players based on passing the eye test nowadays.
Rosario

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #19778 on: Today at 09:47:25 pm
If and its a big if Bayern are giving up on Gravenberch he seems worthwhile get as long as we supplement him with a 6 and a pressing monster opposite that in midfield. Fab looks shot and if we cant manage to sell him this summer well pretty much be stuck with him until he sees out his contract amd hoping he can find some resemblance of his old self again.

When you see his comparisons on FBREF its pretty clear we have a type of player in mind since every player weve been linked with is towards the top of that list.
LifelongRed,Sussex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #19779 on: Today at 09:49:59 pm
For club and country, a midfield destroyer, including plenty of footage against top 6 teams home and away.

https://youtu.be/zO_7Ia_B0bE
JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #19780 on: Today at 09:50:53 pm
Us not being linked to Ugarte  like at all despite being linked to 40 midfielders is increasingly wild .. at least put his name in a list somewhere so we can all stare at his radars and you tube comps and remember what ball winning is 
BER

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #19781 on: Today at 09:54:12 pm
The transfer window doesn't open until when?
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #19782 on: Today at 09:57:02 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 01:42:13 pm
thanks

so basically 'we can't afford him' but also 'we don't think we appeal to him' too, is what we're telling the press. what a fall from grace - usually they're so bullish, they haven't even mentioned tuning into sky sports news and laughing at other clubs being poorly run
we do appear to be quite an unserious club at the moment!

To be fair, a transfer fee of £130+ million and wages of £300,000+ is very expensive for anyone apart from Man City and PSG. At the same time, if we don't have guarantees from Bellingham's camp that he will join us, or that he will leave Dortmund this summer at all, it would be much wiser if we pursue other targets and get them early.

The reports from France last year suggestet that we have met AS Monaco's valuation of Tchouameni, but the player decided to go to Real Madrid, once they missed out on Mbappe and were able to afford him.

We are very far from being a poorly run club. We have managed to replace Mane, Firmino and Origi with Diaz, Nunez and Gakpo in less than 12 months. If we manage to do the same trick with our midfield, we will be competing for the top honors again sooner than you expect ...
killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #19783 on: Today at 09:58:47 pm
We have replaced them Mac, but we dont know if they are any good.
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #19784 on: Today at 10:00:09 pm
Quote from: cdav on Today at 02:05:00 pm
That Mount £70m fee is what Chelsea are briefing they want, he will go for a lot less as they need to sell. Will be around £45-50m I think

Depends how badly Newcastle will want their handsome English poster boy, for their sportswashing project. I suspect they will have no problem meeting Chelsea's valuation ...
rafathegaffa83

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #19785 on: Today at 10:03:33 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 09:50:53 pm
Us not being linked to Ugarte  like at all despite being linked to 40 midfielders is increasingly wild .. at least put his name in a list somewhere so we can all stare at his radars and you tube comps and remember what ball winning is 

Also strange he hasn't been mentioned as he is a Mendes client. Although will our interest in Portuguese league dissipate with Ward going?
Rosario

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #19786 on: Today at 10:09:40 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 09:50:53 pm
Us not being linked to Ugarte  like at all despite being linked to 40 midfielders is increasingly wild .. at least put his name in a list somewhere so we can all stare at his radars and you tube comps and remember what ball winning is 

Only seen highlights of him and Caicedo but looking at stats and highlights of the pair of them boy if we could get those two through the door alongside one of the more progressive ball carrying players weve been linked with, feels like we would transform this team overnight.
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #19787 on: Today at 10:13:59 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:58:47 pm
We have replaced them Mac, but we dont know if they are any good.

To be fair, anyone who watches football knows that Diaz, Nunez and Gakpo are already very good. And will be even better, when the midfield behind them is sorted out ...
killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #19788 on: Today at 10:15:01 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:13:59 pm
To be fair, anyone who watches football knows that Diaz, Nunez and Gakpo are already very good. And will be even better, when the midfield behind them is sorted out ...

Possibly. I have some concerns about Nunez and Gakpo. Diaz is great.
LifelongRed,Sussex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #19789 on: Today at 10:16:27 pm
Quote from: Rosario on Today at 10:09:40 pm
Only seen highlights of him and Caicedo but looking at stats and highlights of the pair of them boy if we could get those two through the door alongside one of the more progressive ball carrying players weve been linked with, feels like we would transform this team overnight.

It really would.

Trent and the CBs would have cover and protection, game-changers and forwards wouldnt get sucked back to help the battle against better athletes.

Arteta and Ten Hag turned things around, due to player recruitment.

Things came change quickly.
amir87

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #19790 on: Today at 10:24:55 pm
If were spreading the supposed Bellingham budget across 3 players then signing Gravenberch makes a lot of sense. Lets say we get him we could potentially still have £100m left to spend on two more midfielders.

Id love us to get Caicedo. Problem is, unless he has a buyout clause below what Brighton asked for in January then we wont be getting him. Cant see us spending £70/80m on him.

The lack of solid links to a number 6 is mystifying but we did sign Fabinho out of the blue and its still early days as far as rumours are concerned. Hope we can go get some deals done quietly.
BobPaisley3

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #19791 on: Today at 10:31:44 pm
We apparently enquired about Jacob Ramsay last summer. Personally think hes class.
BobPaisley3

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #19792 on: Today at 10:33:19 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:15:01 pm
Possibly. I have some concerns about Nunez and Gakpo. Diaz is great.
If were going back to high intensity, it has to be Diaz, Gakpo, Salah. Having Darwin as another option is fine because there will be times when we vary the way we need to play. Really dont want him down the left unless theres an injury crisis.
