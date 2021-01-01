Im reading today that we have 200m
.not sure if that included expected player sales, but sales should bring in around 30/40m (Matip, Phillips)
.so Im assuming 150m will be for 3 midfielders and then 50-90m for a CB and left sided attacker?
I can see why they didnt go for Bellingham. In theory, Bajcetic could play as a 6, look at Barcelona, they gave a Pedri and Gavi a chance and they are regular starters.
If we do get 3 midfielders, then we really should be moving out Fabinho, especially as we will have Thiago, Hendo, Jones and Elliot, and Trent?