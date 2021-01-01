Mac Allister strikes me as a good but not great PL midfielder who has been hyped to high-heavens off the back of the WC win and Brighton's fairytale season, but I don't think he's a £60m player nor do I think he takes us to the next level. But perhaps more pertinently, when you look at what we've been lacking the most this season - intensity, athleticism, energy, ball-winning - I'm not sure he really offers us any of those to any great degree. But then nor do many of the seriously linked players bar maybe Mount, which is concerning.



Gravenberch's reported price tag is a lot more palatable given the fucking crazy fees being quoted for good but not world-beating midfielders, but what little I know of him he's reminiscent of a midfield version of Gakpo - great technique, but no intensity. Either way it feels like he'd be a punt/risk (as buying players who've made their names in the Eredivisie often is) - a talented player who is seemingly available under value and given the dire straits we're in seems a good option but it's just adding another young, talented but generally unproven midfielder who doesn't exactly fit the mould of what we're lacking to a pool already containing Jones, Elliott and Bajcetic.



Mount I like and I think he gets a bad rap on here, but there's not much evidence to suggest he's consistently able to play as an #8 and again, we have plenty of promising options that *don't quite fit* the template to be adding another one on the premise he might be able to be moulded into something else. The thing with Mount though is he does at least bring the attributes we're missing - he's a pressing monster and has a touch of the Gini-esque energizer bunny about him, albeit usually from a further forward position. I have to assume the price quoted is just outrageous posturing from Chelsea, and given all the various factors at play he must be worth closer to £40m (which I think would be a good deal).



They seem to be the three most seriously linked, and you look at them as a collective and think is that really what we need in midfield? Do they address the things we're actually lacking, either individually or systemically? I'm not sure a Fabinho - Mount - Mac Allister midfield does all that much better next season off the ball than what we've seen this year to be honest. I don't think you can look at any of the players linked bar maybe Caicedo and say "oh yes that's exactly what we need".