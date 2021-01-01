« previous next »
I hope the plan isn't to use Gravenberch as the 6.
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:09:32 pm
I hope the plan isn't to use Gravenberch as the 6.
Why?
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 08:10:43 pm
Why?

Because that's not where his strengths lie.
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 07:37:39 pm
Some take journalist's opinions if it's positive ;D

I definitely think some people get confused between a report and an opinion. Like I said, I think Ornstein's reliable when it comes to news but definitely would take the spending a lot comment as just his opinion.

Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 07:37:39 pm
Yeah agreed they must have come to some agreement with Caicedo but less than the bids rejected would be an odd move from Brighton?

I guess so. We were interested in Bellingham for around that figure which must be our "maximum limit" on a individual this summer.

I think it might just be a bid over say £x for Caicedo, something close to but not necessarily more than the amounts talked about in January, just to clear everything up and not have it hang over them for the rest of the season, given how it's going for them.
I think it's a race to get Caicedo or Mac Allister as I don't see Brighton selling both in one window.
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:16:56 pm
I think it's a race to get Caicedo or Mac Allister as I don't see Brighton selling both in one window.

I'm inclined to agree. Once one goes, I'd expect the price of the other to skyrocket considerably. If we faff around trying to negotiate a price for MacAllister and then someone like Arsenal sign Caicedo in the interim, we're absolutely boned.
Mac Allister strikes me as a good but not great PL midfielder who has been hyped to high-heavens off the back of the WC win and Brighton's fairytale season, but I don't think he's a £60m player nor do I think he takes us to the next level. But perhaps more pertinently, when you look at what we've been lacking the most this season - intensity, athleticism, energy, ball-winning - I'm not sure he really offers us any of those to any great degree. But then nor do many of the seriously linked players bar maybe Mount, which is concerning.

Gravenberch's reported price tag is a lot more palatable given the fucking crazy fees being quoted for good but not world-beating midfielders, but what little I know of him he's reminiscent of a midfield version of Gakpo - great technique, but no intensity. Either way it feels like he'd be a punt/risk (as buying players who've made their names in the Eredivisie often is) - a talented player who is seemingly available under value and given the dire straits we're in seems a good option but it's just adding another young, talented but generally unproven midfielder who doesn't exactly fit the mould of what we're lacking to a pool already containing Jones, Elliott and Bajcetic.

Mount I like and I think he gets a bad rap on here, but there's not much evidence to suggest he's consistently able to play as an #8 and again, we have plenty of promising options that *don't quite fit* the template to be adding another one on the premise he might be able to be moulded into something else. The thing with Mount though is he does at least bring the attributes we're missing - he's a pressing monster and has a touch of the Gini-esque energizer bunny about him, albeit usually from a further forward position. I have to assume the price quoted is just outrageous posturing from Chelsea, and given all the various factors at play he must be worth closer to £40m (which I think would be a good deal).

They seem to be the three most seriously linked, and you look at them as a collective and think is that really what we need in midfield? Do they address the things we're actually lacking, either individually or systemically? I'm not sure a Fabinho - Mount - Mac Allister midfield does all that much better next season off the ball than what we've seen this year to be honest. I don't think you can look at any of the players linked bar maybe Caicedo and say "oh yes that's exactly what we need".
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 06:56:32 pm
Wouldn't at all be surprised to sign Gravernberch, Mount and A.N.Other, potentially Mac Allister. Gravenberch is a talented young player who can cover as a 6 or an 8 and looks to be available for £30m or so which is budget friendly. Mount has been linked for a while and seem well suited to our set up, and is more affordable than he would be due to his contract situation.

How though? Like I asked earlier, are his pressing numbers really top-notch, and even if they are, how do we know they will remain so from midfield, where he rarely played? I don't see him as a slam dunk to come here and slide in - unless, like I said, we are selling a forward and bringing him in as cover for both forward and midfield. Personally, I'd have thought it would make more sense to bet on someone like Thuram or Kone. One of them plus Ugarte and Gravenberch (then a CB and/or LB and/or right-sided forward, whatever positions we deem necessary in addition to MF.)
Quote from: Bread on Today at 08:18:17 pm
I'm inclined to agree. Once one goes, I'd expect the price of the other to skyrocket considerably. If we faff around trying to negotiate a price for MacAllister and then someone like Arsenal sign Caicedo in the interim, we're absolutely boned.

Alexis rumoured to have release clause not sure how true.

Good news is Brighton cant block it if fee is met bad news for us is fee needs to be paid in one chunk.

I can't see us getting a specialist 6 and I think Fabinho, Henderson and Bajcetic will be used there.
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 08:26:43 pm
I can't see us getting a specialist 6 and I think Fabinho, Henderson and Bajcetic will be used there.

I'm starting to come to that conclusion as well. I think this is a mistake as I think Fabinho's legs have gone.
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:12:02 pm
Because that's not where his strengths lie.
Ah sound. Can't recall seeing him play often so don't know.
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 08:21:11 pm
Mac Allister strikes me as a good but not great PL midfielder who has been hyped to high-heavens off the back of the WC win and Brighton's fairytale season, but I don't think he's a £60m player nor do I think he takes us to the next level. But perhaps more pertinently, when you look at what we've been lacking the most this season - intensity, athleticism, energy, ball-winning - I'm not sure he really offers us any of those to any great degree. But then nor do many of the seriously linked players bar maybe Mount, which is concerning.


Totally agree
Really good post in general but wanted to underline this bit on Macallister. He doesnt add what were lacking and what hes really good at - line breaking passes - is one of the few things our midfield is decent at (Thiago, Henderson, Elliot and jones all do it well)

I sort of dont buy that were in for him because hes the worst of both worlds, not a talent level or skill set that massively improves us but a big price tag
Im not a huge fan of buying from Brighton as well over pay (and it raises questions about our scouting / ability to have an edge) BUT Ive massively come round on Caicedo who looks the real deal, is 3 years off peak and very clearly what we dont have
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:15:34 pm
I definitely think some people get confused between a report and an opinion. Like I said, I think Ornstein's reliable when it comes to news but definitely would take the spending a lot comment as just his opinion.

I think it might just be a bid over say £x for Caicedo, something close to but not necessarily more than the amounts talked about in January, just to clear everything up and not have it hang over them for the rest of the season, given how it's going for them.
Yeah true re Ornstein.

Whoever we are after this summer I hope it's done quickly and doesn't drag on. I don't watch enough of Brighton to know if either midfielder we've been linked with is, is right for us.
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 08:23:43 pm
How though? Like I asked earlier, are his pressing numbers really top-notch

They are yes
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 08:21:11 pm
Mac Allister strikes me as a good but not great PL midfielder who has been hyped to high-heavens off the back of the WC win and Brighton's fairytale season, but I don't think he's a £60m player nor do I think he takes us to the next level. But perhaps more pertinently, when you look at what we've been lacking the most this season - intensity, athleticism, energy, ball-winning - I'm not sure he really offers us any of those to any great degree. But then nor do many of the seriously linked players bar maybe Mount, which is concerning.

Gravenberch's reported price tag is a lot more palatable given the fucking crazy fees being quoted for good but not world-beating midfielders, but what little I know of him he's reminiscent of a midfield version of Gakpo - great technique, but no intensity. Either way it feels like he'd be a punt/risk (as buying players who've made their names in the Eredivisie often is) - a talented player who is seemingly available under value and given the dire straits we're in seems a good option but it's just adding another young, talented but generally unproven midfielder who doesn't exactly fit the mould of what we're lacking to a pool already containing Jones, Elliott and Bajcetic.

Mount I like and I think he gets a bad rap on here, but there's not much evidence to suggest he's consistently able to play as an #8 and again, we have plenty of promising options that *don't quite fit* the template to be adding another one on the premise he might be able to be moulded into something else. The thing with Mount though is he does at least bring the attributes we're missing - he's a pressing monster and has a touch of the Gini-esque energizer bunny about him, albeit usually from a further forward position. I have to assume the price quoted is just outrageous posturing from Chelsea, and given all the various factors at play he must be worth closer to £40m (which I think would be a good deal).

They seem to be the three most seriously linked, and you look at them as a collective and think is that really what we need in midfield? Do they address the things we're actually lacking, either individually or systemically? I'm not sure a Fabinho - Mount - Mac Allister midfield does all that much better next season off the ball than what we've seen this year to be honest. I don't think you can look at any of the players linked bar maybe Caicedo and say "oh yes that's exactly what we need".

This is a good post, but i would say what we would want Mount to be as an 8, is what Macallister already is to some degree at Brighton. Neither are athletically the most gifted, but both can press, have energy and Macallister is actually a better ball winner than Mount, he's also a player who has experience playing as a more  defensive midfielder, while in my opinion also is better technically.

If its a question of choosing out of Mount or Macallister as an 8, then its a no brainer for me, one actually has more experience playing as both a 8 and a 6 in a two man midfield, and also does better work in the first two thirds of the pitch, where Mount has the advantage is the final third but thats also why he has played most of his football as a wide forward/wide midfielder.

Personally i would take a Caicedo or Rice over the both of them though.
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 08:28:54 pm
Ah sound. Can't recall seeing him play often so don't know.

He can do as he has played there for Ajax and Munich but (IMHO) that's not where his strengths lie.
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 08:31:53 pm
They are yes

I know you like him. How do you see him fitting in our midfield setup?
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 08:31:40 pm
Yeah true re Ornstein.

Whoever we are after this summer I hope it's done quickly and doesn't drag on. I don't watch enough of Brighton to know if either midfielder we've been linked with is, is right for us.

Definitely.
I like Mac Allister but at £60m he is far too steep. Solid but unspectacular.

Shame Madrid got the lad from Monaco. Apart from Rodri he is probably the best in Europe.
I hope we do an old school unveiling where all our  new midfielders are presented to the media and photo's taken of them together.  ;D
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 08:34:44 pm
I know you like him. How do you see him fitting in our midfield setup?

Hed be the most advanced 8  or at least thats my guess but its hard to know when its not clear what our shape / system will be next season
He does have the potential to be great under klopp imo - but deeper CMs are the priority
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:28:13 pm
I'm starting to come to that conclusion as well. I think this is a mistake as I think Fabinho's legs have gone.

I agree the issue we have is Fab has 3 years left ? He is also on high wages too.

He not be easy to sell but if we are going to this is the time to do it before people realise he is done !
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:47:15 pm
I hope we do an old school unveiling where all our  new midfielders are presented to the media and photo's taken of them together.  ;D



Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:28:13 pm
I'm starting to come to that conclusion as well. I think this is a mistake as I think Fabinho's legs have gone.

It's looked that way sadly hasn't it,to me a Mount,Mac Allister,Fabinho midfield sounds again more like a midfield 2 with Mount hovering further up and would have much the same vulnerabilities to a counter when we lose the ball as we've had.

The plan is possibly we'd keep hold of the ball better and have control of the midfield through possession or something to that effect,maybe.

Of course it's still speculation and whoever we end up with could be different than these but really hope we end up signing a new 6 or we see a miraculous return to form from our current one,i've lost faith a bit with Fab this season must must admit.
 ;D

Good times mate.
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:16:56 pm
I think it's a race to get Caicedo or Mac Allister as I don't see Brighton selling both in one window.

Mac Allister is already out the door. The murmurs around him suggest to me that theres a set price he can leave for, whether an official clause or gentlemans agreement. If its getting out that clubs are meeting with his camp, then that reinforces that idea IMO.

Caicedo is the one theyll drive a hard bargain over, again unless there was some sort of agreement reached when he signed a new deal.
Quote from: Legs on Today at 08:49:33 pm
I agree the issue we have is Fab has 3 years left ? He is also on high wages too.

He not be easy to sell but if we are going to this is the time to do it before people realise he is done !
Sometimes you just need to take a loan fee and freeing up wages
Feels to me like Mac Allister is a City type signing to replace Gundogan who is out of contract this summer?

Agree with Haggis that athleticism and ball winning need to be the key criteria this summer, its clear what we have been lacking this season
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 08:33:40 pm
This is a good post, but i would say what we would want Mount to be as an 8, is what Macallister already is to some degree at Brighton. Neither are athletically the most gifted, but both can press, have energy and Macallister is actually a better ball winner than Mount, he's also a player who has experience playing as a more  defensive midfielder, while in my opinion also is better technically.

If its a question of choosing out of Mount or Macallister as an 8, then its a no brainer for me, one actually has more experience playing as both a 8 and a 6 in a two man midfield, and also does better work in the first two thirds of the pitch, where Mount has the advantage is the final third but thats also why he has played most of his football as a wide forward/wide midfielder.

Personally i would take a Caicedo or Rice over the both of them though.

I think him statistically being a better ball-winner than Mount is partly a function of the fact he plays deeper/more central, as much as anything else. Neither of them are particularly good at it, to be honest. What Mount has over Mac Allister (and what I imagine piques our interest) is an incredible engine and is a relentless presser (I've not seen huge amounts of Mac Allister but doesn't look to be a player who naturally plays that way).

For me the benefits of Mount are that he's versatile, HG, and potentially available for a reasonable price (I don't believe quotes of anything north of £50m if I'm honest) - you get a player who could possibly be moulded into anything, and he's already proven at a CL-level for a club with huge expectations. By contract, Mac Allister has had a decent 12 months at Brighton and as Jack notes, is neither an obvious fit for us in terms of what he offers vs what we lack, nor is he that top-level talent that will kick us on.

Which is all to say I'm not 100% convinced we should be after either of them, but I at least understand the Mount one more. Wholeheartedly agree on taking Caicedo or Rice over either of them though, spending £60m on Mac Allister instead of coughing up £80-90m for Caicedo/Rice would be dumb, and a huge opportunity cost.

But surely our scouting has to be a bit more sophisticated than "pick a PL midfielder having a good season in the league and pay out the arsehole for them, or pick a PL midfielder who may or may not be good enough but is *crucially* undervalued and pull the trigger and work out the details later". There must be plenty of midfielders across the continent who offer the right attributes? Instead we're largely linked with a rag-tag bunch of PL options who all have pretty different attributes and very few of whom have what we actually need. Unless its a diversion tactic, it's a bit concerning in terms of what it says about our strategy.
Good analysis on Mount and Gravenberch

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/uOJmnnE-oQA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/uOJmnnE-oQA</a>


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_LiW2CbWrfs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_LiW2CbWrfs</a>
Would anyone sell nunez if we got our money back ? It is the one signing that I see as an odd fit, clearly huge potential but not our typical forward and maybe that was the point.
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 08:54:25 pm
Mac Allister is already out the door. The murmurs around him suggest to me that theres a set price he can leave for, whether an official clause or gentlemans agreement. If its getting out that clubs are meeting with his camp, then that reinforces that idea IMO.

Caicedo is the one theyll drive a hard bargain over, again unless there was some sort of agreement reached when he signed a new deal.

I think the two who would make the most difference, covering the gaps we've showed this season would be

Caicedo and Kephren Thuram.

Arguably, Bajcetic, Thiago, Henderson and Elliot could cover the rest for one season
at least.

Off ball and power is what we need.

Those two and Gvardiol this summer please.
Quote from: End Product on Today at 09:07:00 pm
Would anyone sell nunez if we got our money back ? It is the one signing that I see as an odd fit, clearly huge potential but not our typical forward and maybe that was the point.
Yes if Klopp isn't going to play him as a striker a lot next season, which only he'll know.
I think, largely due to Todd Boehly, £70m has become the new £40m. Pretty much every half-decent midfielder has a £60m price tag slapped on them. Looking back now, £65m for Tchouameni looks like good value.
I don't necessarily mind the idea of Gravenberch as a Moneyball project, but athleticism and an actual proper No. 6 needs to be the priority
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 09:08:24 pm
I think, largely due to Todd Boehly, £70m has become the new £40m. Pretty much every half-decent midfielder has a £60m price tag slapped on them. Looking back now, £65m for Tchouameni looks like good value.

Oh absolutely, he actually probably is one of the worlds best defensive midfielders. Such a shame he chose Madrid.
You know who I'd love, is a player I've never heard of for a nothing fee who turns out to be incredible. Someone plucked from the back arse of nowhere who comes with little to no reputation and leaves as a superstar. Get our scouts to work.

One of them footballing hipster types on Youtube suggested a lad called Enzo Le Fee from Lorient. Never heard of him, get him in.
Quote from: Bread on Today at 09:10:39 pm
You know who I'd love, is a player I've never heard of for a nothing fee who turns out to be incredible. Someone plucked from the back arse of nowhere who comes with little to no reputation and leaves as a superstar. Get our scouts to work.

One of them footballing hipster types on Youtube suggested a lad called Enzo Le Fee from Lorient. Never heard of him, get him in.

Thats why i dont get why people are being a bit odd with the Gravenberch signing. This is a talented player who we have been linked with for a long time (so presume the stats nerds have had him on their radar as well), he may be cheap and hasnt been given a chance at a huge club. It screams us when we were good.

Its a classic case of no footballers being secret anymore.
