LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #19680 on: Today at 06:49:19 pm
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 06:47:41 pm
Klopp jas used him almost exclusively as a #8. He's a midfielder.

He did but that doesn't mean i have to agree with it. He can and has been wrong you know.  Doesn't mean i love the man any less.  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #19681 on: Today at 06:49:38 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 06:46:52 pm
Maybe, but its not just enough to be ahead of the other projects, Caicedo for example is ahead of the other projects and already one of the best midfielders in the league.
Don't think we can afford Caicedo.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #19682 on: Today at 06:49:52 pm
Gravenberch + 1 or 2 more this summer in midfield plus maybe a defender.

Improve and get back to CL level for 2024 summer.

Then Bellingham next summer to push us to the top again.  Just as City are punished for their financial cheating.

I choose to believe this.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #19683 on: Today at 06:50:02 pm
Selling Fabinho would be a mistake imo. If we'd get in a new #6 and Fabinho could be rest and rotate it and out, perhaps it would do him good for a season or 2.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #19684 on: Today at 06:50:20 pm
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 06:47:41 pm
Klopp jas used him almost exclusively as a #8. He's a midfielder.
Yeah that's where I see him being used again.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #19685 on: Today at 06:51:12 pm
Klopp apparently sees Elliot as a midfielder last 2 seasons, and has given him plenty of games in there this season. I think the boy has struggled physically in midfield, but Klopp sees him there.

Can't see him changing his mind next season on that. Elliot is viewed as a midfielder by Klopp & Lijnders despite fans' objections.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #19686 on: Today at 06:51:22 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 06:49:38 pm
Don't think we can afford Caicedo.

If people are willing to out stock into what journalists say, then Ornstein said on that link posted earlier he thinks we'll spend big.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #19687 on: Today at 06:53:01 pm
Ornstein speaking to NBC sports about our summer window specifically mentioned Gravenberch, Mount and Mac Allister. Whats Mac Allisters price?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #19688 on: Today at 06:53:39 pm
Seen £60m rumoured initially.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #19689 on: Today at 06:53:51 pm
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 06:53:01 pm
Ornstein speaking to NBC sports about our summer window specifically mentioned Gravenberch, Mount and Mac Allister. Whats Mac Allisters price?

Anywhere from £50m to £70m.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #19690 on: Today at 06:55:57 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:53:39 pm
Seen £60m rumoured initially.

Should be all over him for that price I think.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #19691 on: Today at 06:56:32 pm
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 06:53:01 pm
Ornstein speaking to NBC sports about our summer window specifically mentioned Gravenberch, Mount and Mac Allister. Whats Mac Allisters price?

Wouldn't at all be surprised to sign Gravernberch, Mount and A.N.Other, potentially Mac Allister. Gravenberch is a talented young player who can cover as a 6 or an 8 and looks to be available for £30m or so which is budget friendly. Mount has been linked for a while and seem well suited to our set up, and is more affordable than he would be due to his contract situation.

Which would leave one more signing, unless we can convince Bellingham to sit at BVB for another season and pick him up next summer for less. Otherwise I hope we go big on the likes of Barella or Caicedo. Mac Allister looks creative but it's a bad time to buy him after the world cup win. Still he looks a big talent.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #19692 on: Today at 06:56:53 pm
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 06:53:01 pm
Ornstein speaking to NBC sports about our summer window specifically mentioned Gravenberch, Mount and Mac Allister. Whats Mac Allisters price?

I'd guess somewhere around £60m.

On paper, those are three really individual purchases. But as a trio, you'd be questioning the lack of an actual 6.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #19693 on: Today at 06:56:54 pm
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 06:55:57 pm
Should be all over him for that price I think.

Thats really expensive. Not sure he is worth that.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #19694 on: Today at 06:57:32 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:56:54 pm
Thats really expensive. Not sure he is worth that.

I think its reasonable, in a world where Caicedo is seen as a 90 million pound player.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #19695 on: Today at 06:58:06 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:56:54 pm
Thats really expensive. Not sure he is worth that.

He is if Mount is worth 40-50.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #19696 on: Today at 07:03:42 pm
3 CMs, all of them 8s. We already have Elliot and Jones as 8s and Thiago whos still good enough to start for us when fit 3 8s would be a really bad call.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #19697 on: Today at 07:04:55 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 07:03:42 pm
3 CMs, all of them 8s. We already have Elliot and Jones as 8s and Thiago whos still good enough to start for us when fit 3 8s would be a really bad call.

I think Gravenberch is a 6/8.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #19698 on: Today at 07:07:07 pm
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 07:04:55 pm
I think Gravenberch is a 6/8.

He's an 8/6 mate. Technicalities and all that.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #19699 on: Today at 07:07:50 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:51:22 pm
If people are willing to out stock into what journalists say, then Ornstein said on that link posted earlier he thinks we'll spend big.
Don't know much about Ornstein. We aren't going to spend big on one player imo which is what Caicedo would be if January bids for him were to go by?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #19700 on: Today at 07:11:35 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 07:03:42 pm
3 CMs, all of them 8s. We already have Elliot and Jones as 8s and Thiago whos still good enough to start for us when fit 3 8s would be a really bad call.

Maybe if the idea is to go all in on copying Pep's tactics and play Trent inside when we have the ball then having an out and out #6 isn't totally necessary as we have that extra player as protection in the centre.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #19701 on: Today at 07:17:17 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 07:07:50 pm
Don't know much about Ornstein. We aren't going to spend big on one player imo which is what Caicedo would be if January bids for him were to go by?

Ornstein's fairly reliable when reporting news. That was just his opinion though so not really anything solid. I know some take a lot of stock in journalists's opinions though.

The Caicedo thing is interesting, he kicked up a fuss in January about wanting to leave and then signed a new contract. It wouldn't surprise me if he's agreed with Brighton he can leave in the summer if a bid came in over a certain amount, which may be less than the amounts mooted in January.

For us, I wouldn't be surprised if we spend 70/80m on a player and still buy a few others. I don't know if that's going to be Caicedo though.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #19702 on: Today at 07:20:26 pm
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 07:11:35 pm
Maybe if the idea is to go all in on copying Pep's tactics and play Trent inside when we have the ball then having an out and out #6 isn't totally necessary as we have that extra player as protection in the centre.

One of Peps most important players is Rodri, they are a different team without him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #19703 on: Today at 07:23:08 pm
Caicedo or Mac Allister if we're shopping at Brighton?

Caicedo for me, especially in light of who else we are linked with.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #19704 on: Today at 07:23:09 pm
Quote from: Legs on Today at 05:36:08 pm
Lol ???

He completely bossed the leaders midfield and all players are over priced now but dont worry we wont get him.

We have moved onto tier 3 players now.
He didn't boss them. They played very good football.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #19705 on: Today at 07:29:47 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:07:07 pm
He's an 8/6 mate. Technicalities and all that.

Changes the decimal entirely.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #19706 on: Today at 07:37:39 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:17:17 pm
Ornstein's fairly reliable when reporting news. That was just his opinion though so not really anything solid. I know some take a lot of stock in journalists's opinions though.

The Caicedo thing is interesting, he kicked up a fuss in January about wanting to leave and then signed a new contract. It wouldn't surprise me if he's agreed with Brighton he can leave in the summer if a bid came in over a certain amount, which may be less than the amounts mooted in January.

For us, I wouldn't be surprised if we spend 70/80m on a player and still buy a few others. I don't know if that's going to be Caicedo though.
Some take journalist's opinions if it's positive ;D

Yeah agreed they must have come to some agreement with Caicedo but less than the bids rejected would be an odd move from Brighton?

I guess so. We were interested in Bellingham for around that figure which must be our "maximum limit" on a individual this summer.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #19707 on: Today at 07:38:44 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:56:54 pm
Thats really expensive. Not sure he is worth that.
Pre Plastics and the Sportswashing crowd it would be seen as inordinately expensive, now given the fact they've completely wrecked the transfer market it's now the new normal unfortunately.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #19708 on: Today at 07:41:55 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:53:39 pm
Seen £60m rumoured initially.

So the rumour mill is saying £60mil for MacAllister, £50mil for Mount and £25mil for Gravenberch to make our midfield rebuild a grand total of £135mil, £5mil more than what Dortmund are asking for for Bellingham.

At least the maths checks out, but I hope our overall budget goes up to £200mil, because I still think we need a CB on top of all that.
