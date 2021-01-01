Ornstein speaking to NBC sports about our summer window specifically mentioned Gravenberch, Mount and Mac Allister. Whats Mac Allisters price?



Wouldn't at all be surprised to sign Gravernberch, Mount and A.N.Other, potentially Mac Allister. Gravenberch is a talented young player who can cover as a 6 or an 8 and looks to be available for £30m or so which is budget friendly. Mount has been linked for a while and seem well suited to our set up, and is more affordable than he would be due to his contract situation.Which would leave one more signing, unless we can convince Bellingham to sit at BVB for another season and pick him up next summer for less. Otherwise I hope we go big on the likes of Barella or Caicedo. Mac Allister looks creative but it's a bad time to buy him after the world cup win. Still he looks a big talent.