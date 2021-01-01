Don't know much about Ornstein. We aren't going to spend big on one player imo which is what Caicedo would be if January bids for him were to go by?
Ornstein's fairly reliable when reporting news. That was just his opinion though so not really anything solid. I know some take a lot of stock in journalists's opinions though.
The Caicedo thing is interesting, he kicked up a fuss in January about wanting to leave and then signed a new contract. It wouldn't surprise me if he's agreed with Brighton he can leave in the summer if a bid came in over a certain amount, which may be less than the amounts mooted in January.
For us, I wouldn't be surprised if we spend 70/80m on a player and still buy a few others. I don't know if that's going to be Caicedo though.