Gravenberch for £25m is fine if we're planning on bringing in two more midfielders who could both be expected to contribute straight away. Gravenberch would be a project and take time to get up to speed. If we signed him alongside Mac Allister and Rice, I'd be very happy although Rice is highly unlikely. At the moment Gravenberch, Mount, Mac Allister are the most strongly linked but that's three who would play as a number 8 with one of them being being a project and one needing time to adapt as an 8 (Mount).We've still not been linked with a proper number six, which could mean a few things - Fabinho is staying, Trent's hybrid midfield role is a long-term plan, we think we can turn Gravenberch into a 6 given his size and progressive passing, or we are looking for a six and we don't know them yet.