No one is saying they aren't. The point is, has 19 year Bellingham really that vast of potential over 20 years old Gravenberch to warrant paying over 100 million more? If they were to face each other in 5 years time in their prime, do you reckon it's that clear that Bellingham will be vastly better on the pitch?



Yes. It is based on everything weve seen so farBellingham have to stop developing (which he isnt if you look at his numbers this season vs last) but Gravenbach would have to get to his levelYoure madly under estimating Bellingham for some reason (maybe that hes English judging by your other post)Theres a reason literally every big club in the world would make him the record CM signing tomorrow now of course they could all be wrong ., but 19 year olds being the best CM in CL games on a regular basis is really really rareAs for Gravenbach - hed be a punt. Hes played 300 minutes with 1 start at the top levelNothing wrong with us making a speculative signing this summer but we need 2 first team midfielders minimum as well