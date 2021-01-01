No one is saying they aren't. The point is, has 19 year Bellingham really that vast of potential over 20 years old Gravenberch to warrant paying over 100 million more? If they were to face each other in 5 years time in their prime, do you reckon it's that clear that Bellingham will be vastly better on the pitch?
Yes. It is based on everything weve seen so far
Bellingham have to stop developing (which he isnt if you look at his numbers this season vs last) but Gravenbach would have to get to his level
Youre madly under estimating Bellingham for some reason (maybe that hes English judging by your other post)
Theres a reason literally every big club in the world would make him the record CM signing tomorrow
now of course they could all be wrong ., but 19 year olds being the best CM in CL games on a regular basis is really really rare
As for Gravenbach - hed be a punt. Hes played 300 minutes with 1 start at the top level
Nothing wrong with us making a speculative signing this summer but we need 2 first team midfielders minimum as well