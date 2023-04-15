« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 12:09:55 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:01:06 pm
He looks slow but he's a cheap punt and he's young.

He isn't slow, he is very good on the ball and moves very well in possession. There are questions over his off the ball work but lets not forget when we signed Wijnaldum, the Newcastle fans said he couldn't hack it away from the comforts of home stadium. He scored 10 goals for them and zero away from home and there was a belief he was a fair weather player.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 12:15:15 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:09:55 pm
He isn't slow, he is very good on the ball and moves very well in possession. There are questions over his off the ball work but lets not forget when we signed Wijnaldum, the Newcastle fans said he couldn't hack it away from the comforts of home stadium. He scored 10 goals for them and zero away from home and there was a belief he was a fair weather player.
I am inclined to agree with you because I've barely watched him. Just a few extracts here and there.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 12:16:43 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:15:15 pm
I am inclined to agree with you because I've barely watched him. Just a few extracts here and there.

I mean ultimately we will see with all players how they do when they are here. He could be a flop but from what I have seen of him he does seem good and for £25m that would be a good price.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 12:19:15 pm
Not convinced he's an amazing fit however, Gravenberch for £25m is a good deal. I do feel like the £25m is completely made up though. I can see Bayern asking for >£40m. 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 12:19:46 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 11:49:38 am
Gravenberch would be a good start with hopefully, a further two midfielders to be purchased.

Thats it. If its gravenberch plus another 2, no problem at all with that but if its literally just one more on top of him then well be in big trouble still next season. Hes very unproven, Id put him in the same category as the likes of Elliott Jones and Bajcetic where the potential is there but theyre not 100% ready to play week in week out for a team chasing the title. If its Gravenberch, Barella and Caicedo, that would be a couple of fantastic buys but I feel like just like Bellingham, Caicedo might be too expensive for the mingebags.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 12:21:35 pm
Reinvent Trent Alexander-Arnold, get Luis Díaz back in and fix injury issues: how Liverpool can reset

Jonathan Northcroft, Football Correspondent
Sunday April 16 2023, 12.01am, The Sunday Times

Michael Edwards was in a garden centre when he took the call telling him that Liverpool would have to break a world transfer record for Virgil van Dijk. He was businesslike, not wanting the person ringing on behalf of Southampton to know his true feelings, but was silently punching the air, standing there amid the birdseed and potted plants.

That was Edwards at the top of his game. Liverpools former sporting director possessed detailed reports on 30 centre backs and had analysed the market. He knew that Van Dijk, by a distance, was the best Liverpool could sign and a price of £70 million plus £4 million add-ons, although unprecedented for a defender, would soon be regarded as a bargain.

So it proved. Joining on the first day of 2017-18s winter transfer window, Van Dijk became the colossus Jürgen Klopp constructed a great team around. Before long, Manchester United would be paying £80 million for Harry Maguire.

Van Dijks home debut was the same game in which Trent Alexander-Arnold began his run as Liverpools first-choice right back. That was Klopp at the top of his game, re-imagining a youngster who played in the midfield for Liverpools under-18s as a buccaneer who would spring forward from his back four.

To return to where they want to be, Liverpool need to return to what they were. Which, for a time, was the smartest club in football. Never the richest but the smartest, whose ability to add value in recruitment and coaching won them every prize in a cycle that began in that 2017-18 season and ended with defeat in the Champions League final last May.

The club have not been portrayed as smart since Tuesday evening, when The Timess Paul Joyce broke news of them withdrawing from the chase for Jude Bellingham. Supporters took it bitterly. Bellingham is that very rare commodity, a player whose ceiling is simply higher than the rest, giving him potential to transform any team. One imagines that in Liverpool red, he could have been Steven Gerrard-plus.

Aborting the Bellingham chase makes sense in the here and now but in macro terms the decision cannot be dressed up as anything other than a failure of strategy. While it is a misconception that Liverpools midfield rebuilding plans only ever revolved around Bellingham (they were close to signing Aurélien Tchouaméni last summer), it is true that Bellingham was near the top of their list for at least 18 months, and their understanding, earlier in the season, was that Borussia Dortmund would sell this summer for about £80 million plus add-ons.

However, Bellinghams rapid development during a campaign in which he has become the Dortmund captain and starred at a World Cup  at a tender 19  has redrawn his value and two clubs of a higher spending power, Manchester City and Real Madrid, are now strongly in the fray.

With Manchester United interested and Paris Saint-Germain (despite reports) also considered to be keen, Dortmund can anticipate an auction. Bellingham has no buyout clause and his price is expected to be north of £130 million once fees are factored in. However, his destination will be Bellinghams choice, not his clubs. It is understood that he would rather stay at Dortmund and reassess in 2024 than be pushed towards a move thats not absolutely right for him.

In further contrast to perceptions, there was never any indication that he preferred Liverpool. His father, Mark, is a Liverpool fan, but the player and his family have plotted his career to date flawlessly by taking all factors other than what is best for his development out of the equation. So, with no special levers to make the deal happen, Liverpool pulled out to avoid the risk of allocating a huge chunk of their budget and summer to a bidding war they were not favourites to win.

Doing so offers a good chance of delivering what Klopp wants: several signings that arrive near the start of the window. Thats the decision dictated by common sense, but would Edwards, with his knack for the market, have stopped Liverpool getting to this position?

Well never know. Much of the expertise that made Liverpool such good recruiters remains. A new sporting director is being sought but the outgoing Julian Ward (formerly Edwardss right-hand man) is contracted until the end of the season and continues making plans.

On Tuesday, as the Bellingham news was emerging, a representative from Liverpool was arriving in Amsterdam for a meeting with Ryan Gravenberchs father. Gravenberch, 20, is under serious consideration. An athletic and elegant midfielder, he can play at No 6, No 10 or even as a left-sided No 8.

Frustrated by a lack of game time since joining Bayern Munich from Ajax last June, he is valued at about £25 million and would leave Liverpool scope to pursue other targets, including Mason Mount, for whom Chelsea are likely to want about £70 million.

Liverpool are also now linked with both Alexis Mac Allister and Moisés Caicedo, both thought to be valued at about £80 million by Brighton & Hove Albion, and cheaper options such as Wolves Matheus Nunes and Chelseas Conor Gallagher.

Klopp is thought to be sanguine about the budget allocated for new players and though away form remains feeble, the fire of the old Liverpool has flickered at Anfield since victory in the Merseyside derby on February 13. That came after a week in which those close to Klopp saw him regather his energy, and he has cut a different, more optimistic, steelier figure since.

His buoyancy coincides with the return to day-to-day club involvement of the cerebral Mike Gordon, the president of the owners, Fenway Sports Group. Gordon and Klopp is the key relationship at the club, the one that underpinned the era of success. The news gives cause to think that renewed dynamism with decision-making is in store.

There is value for Klopp to add on the coaching side too. He and his assistant, Pep Ljinders, have a saying that training is our transfer and its time to show it with regard to Darwin Núñez, who seems no less rough a diamond than when signed last summer for £64 million rising to £85 million.

Erling Haaland scored more Premier League goals in August than Núñez has all season, and Klopp declined to start him against Arsenal last Sunday  just like in both league games with Manchester City and against Chelsea back in January. Moved to the left after appearing to struggle with the pressing work Klopp requires of his central forward, the Uruguay internationals future in a rebuilt Liverpool team is surely back in the middle, but Klopp faces either changing his attacking style to accommodate a striker who wants to gallop in behind, or adapting Núñez to one who can come towards the ball. Or a bit of both  like Pep Guardiola with Haaland.

The long-awaited return of Luis Díaz against Leeds tomorrow should be a starting point in the redesign. On top of the penetration and unpredictability he provides with the ball, the speed and aggression of Díazs pressing hauls team-mates up the pitch by making them go quicker and harder to keep up with him. Díaz is pivotal to a revamped Liverpools game. With Salah on one side and Díaz back on the other, Klopp can audition candidates to start in the middle of his front three next season, whether that is Núñez, Diogo Jota or Cody Gakpo.

It is time to reimagine Alexander-Arnold. After six seasons in defence he is still to develop basic elements of defending such as sensing danger and body positioning, and perhaps it is time to accept he never will. However, in possession he is more important to Liverpools game than ever. Per 90 minutes he has the most touches of the ball for the club and he still produces moments of magic, such as his nutmeg on Oleksandr Zinchenko and cross to Roberto Firmino for the equaliser against Arsenal.

However, there is a shift in Alexander-Arnold this season. He has fewer touches in the attacking third than in any campaign since 2018-19, and more of his work is done in deeper areas (see graphic). This seems partly an effort by Klopp to use his long passing. In possession against Arsenal, Liverpool switched to a box midfield with Alexander-Arnold as a playmaking pivot alongside Fabinho.

One key signing has already been made in Jonathan Power, the new club doctor. Addressing the worst injury record in the Premier League this season is key to a rebuild and the hope is that with a fitter team, stalwarts like Andy Robertson and Van Dijk will find their old form. Just maybe, Liverpool can do the same.

https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/liverpool-must-rediscover-former-intelligence-after-ending-bellingham-pursuit-mvmbnt2gl
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 12:21:38 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:19:15 pm
Not convinced he's an amazing fit however, Gravenberch for £25m is a good deal. I do feel like the £25m is completely made up though. I can see Bayern asking for >£40m.
Think weve got a pretty good rapport with them. Neither club tried to stiff the other with Thiago and Mane fees.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 12:23:04 pm
Quote from: LifelongRed,Sussex on Today at 10:26:38 am
Yes, I watch him every week, he simply bosses midfields, the perfect replacement for Fabinho.

Only 21, hell star for 10 years.

Different to Mac A.  Insane power, pace, recovery, tackling, winning duels, linking play, doing all that for 90 minutes.
Cheers for that.

Unless he has a release clause when he signed a new contract, he'll probably be too expensive for us?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 12:25:25 pm
Liverpool step up interest in Bayern midfielder Ryan Gravenberch

Jonathan Northcroft, Football Correspondent
Saturday April 15 2023, 8.00pm, The Sunday Times

Liverpool have stepped up their interest in Ryan Gravenberch, the 20-year-old Holland midfielder, as they look to press ahead quickly with plans to rebuild in midfield.

A representative of the club was in Holland on Tuesday for talks with Gravenberchs father, Ryan senior, who mentors the players career.

Gravenberch was one of the most coveted talents in Europe when he broke through at Ajax as a 16-year-old, becoming the Eredevisies youngest-ever debutant, and the sixth-youngest Dutch international when he won his first Holland cap in 2021.

However, he has found playing opportunities limited since moving to Bayern Munich in a £21 million deal last summer. This has led him to consider his future and he figures prominently on Liverpools list of midfield targets, with a projected price tag of about £25 million.

Liverpool were tracking Gravenberch long before they pulled out of the chase for Jude Bellingham last week because of doubts over joining what is likely to be a protracted bidding war for him, and over whether they could match the likes of Manchester City and Real Madrid for price.

Bellingham is expected to cost in the region of £130 million, which would devour the bulk of Liverpools budget. Instead, the club have decided to spend the money on a number of players and try to get business done quickly.

The tall, athletic and technical Gravenberch has been compared to Frank Rijkaard and during his stellar early years at Ajax, where he was a favourite of Erik ten Hag, could play at No 6, No 10 and as a left-sided No 8.

Gravenberch has not been picked by Bayerns new manager Thomas Tuchel who said last week: I see Ryans qualities in training, hes doing well. Hes a midfielder who can turn and dribble very well. Now its about being patient. Its about fighting to be there.

https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/l...erch-hvgkczqqx
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 12:26:53 pm
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 12:19:46 pm
Thats it. If its gravenberch plus another 2
What if one of the 2 is Mason Mount?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 12:30:00 pm
A reminder of Jose Enrique calling the potential signing of Gravenberch last month. This is what was said.


Talking on a livestream, the Spaniard was asked about Bayern star Gravenberch and replied: This player is ours, amigo He said yeah.

He then explained that the pair share representatives and suggested that talks had already taken place. "Its the same agent as me, team Raiola, Enrique added. We had a meeting not long ago in London, this is our player.

Before he could explain any further, the former Liverpool man was then cut off by his fellow host who said: Be careful, youre on live!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 12:35:06 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 12:26:53 pm
What if one of the 2 is Mason Mount?

This HG quota everyone keeps banging on about can be fixed with signing two new back up HG keepers that we'll need if Kelleher is sold. We shouldn't be paying a premium for established HG players. It's killed us before. Sign that Alex Scott lad from Bristol instead who's fee will be made up of loads of add-ons who will count in a couple of years. 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 12:37:26 pm
Gravenberch is a risky one. Had we signed him 1 year ago when he was doing bits for Ajax, it would have been hugely exciting, but I do wonder if his struggles for Bayern is indicative of how he's going to fare long term in one of the big European leagues.

In terms of predicting his career trajectory, I wonder if he'd be another Renato Sanches.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 12:41:04 pm
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 12:42:42 pm
Quote from: Avens on Today at 12:41:04 pm
So a quick look on fbref shows that Gravenberch has had a tough year at Munich. But there's some interesting stuff there. He's gone from being elite at progressive passing and dribbling for a midfielder in the Eredivisie to being pretty decent in the Bundesliga - no surprises really, it's a tougher league. What's interesting though is that his defensive stats have seen a bit of an upturn, which is making me wonder if he's being played as more of a DM than he's used to, which might be contributing to his decline in progressive numbers. Others who have seen him for Bayern might be able shed more light on that, but I'm guessing we like the look of his potential as an 8... if there was any question about that, I'm not sure ;D

I think he's been played as a no.6 sometimes there too.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 12:43:21 pm
Looking for positivity.

Gravenberch, Thuram and Caicedo would be an pretty good trio,
if we could also grab Gvardiol.

Ryan would be a classic FSG get: a player generally rated who has suffered a short period of downside
in his career. Klopp must fancy his raw attributes and his own ability to work with them.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 12:45:00 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:19:15 pm
Not convinced he's an amazing fit however, Gravenberch for £25m is a good deal. I do feel like the £25m is completely made up though. I can see Bayern asking for >£40m.

You feel a number is made up, so, in turn, make up another number  ;D ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 12:48:06 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 12:45:00 pm
You feel a number is made up, so, in turn, make up another number  ;D ;D

One is my opinion. One is reported where I believe it's unrealsitic. They won't want to make a loss on him. Just like when many suggested Micky Mount would be £35m or Enzo £60m.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 12:52:59 pm
I have no idea what Gravenberch is like as a player, but there seems to be frustration on the part of some Bayern fans as to how hes been treated/used there. A feeling that as is often a case at Bayern of favouritism towards some German players, who get picked regardless of form. Of misuse - hes come on in games as an attacking mid even number 10 there and struggled.  Of it being another situation where Bayern do what Bayern do - flatter a player and his agent to get them to sign, with little care as to whether or how they will use them at all - happy to let them rot basically.

Hes a 20 year old who maybe made the wrong move, sucked in by Bayerns flattery.  They have talented midfielders there ahead of him, 2 of them in Kimmich and Goretzka the almost untouchables of the squad, and when Goretzka doesnt play they play a formation with one DM, and then 2 attacking mids in from such as Musiala and Mueller. Plus now they have signed another in Laimer now too (although time will tell if he gets the same treatment as many - signed to weaken a team and just to stop others getting him).   

Just doesnt look a great fit at all for him there. So I wouldnt look that deeply into why wed go for a player who cant make it there. Hes barely had a chance.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 12:56:08 pm
Mount for £70m? Fucking hell. Would consider him for £40m or so, not £70m.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 01:12:54 pm
Northcroft: "It is understood that Bellingham would rather stay at Dortmund and reassess in 2024 than be pushed towards a move thats not absolutely right for him."


Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 01:21:02 pm
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 01:12:54 pm
Northcroft: "It is understood that Bellingham would rather stay at Dortmund and reassess in 2024 than be pushed towards a move thats not absolutely right for him."


On Bellingham, there seems to be some chatter (as well as Klopp mentioning this loosely) about timing and apparently not waiting to see where he goes. If we take this at face value then I am completely glad we are looking elsewhere.

One thing I have found infuriating is all this waiting for players. Its one thing waiting 6 months for a player who 100% has committed to signing for you (Van Dijk). But waiting full seasons is absolutely brain dead. We should not be waiting now at all for Bellingham, its not worth it even if he said he would make his decision end of July. 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 01:22:49 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:21:02 pm
On Bellingham, there seems to be some chatter (as well as Klopp mentioning this loosely) about timing and apparently not waiting to see where he goes. If we take this at face value then I am completely glad we are looking elsewhere.

One thing I have found infuriating is all this waiting for players. Its one thing waiting 6 months for a player who 100% has committed to signing for you (Van Dijk). But waiting full seasons is absolutely brain dead. We should not be waiting now at all for Bellingham, its not worth it even if he said he would make his decision end of July.

Well it would be nice if we solved the midfield problems with a couple this summer. And if Bellingham were to stay put to the next summer we could hopefully be in a position where we could go big on just one player, or potentially we have new owners or new investment by then.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 01:24:10 pm
Interesting short video on Gravenberch by Tifo from last year, before he ended up at Bayern. https://youtu.be/_LiW2CbWrfs
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 01:28:11 pm
Quote from: kloppismydad on Today at 12:56:08 pm
Mount for £70m? Fucking hell. Would consider him for £40m or so, not £70m.

I don't think any PL midfielders that we'd want are in our price range (bearing in mind we need to sign 3), Nunes possibly but we'd have got him a lot cheaper if we weren't sat on our hands last summer.

If we're not prepared to spend big we'll have to look abroad. Gravenberch would signify that.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 01:29:37 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 11:40:59 am
Source? That's not what's been said in the reports

"Liverpool too, privately, have been at pains to point out there is NO guarantee Bellingham will move this summer, an interesting take."

https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/liverpool-transfers-jude-bellingham-fsg-29695285
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 01:31:26 pm
Is Northcroft more of a London journalist? That's the only explanation I can get for him running the Mount for £70 milliom because there's not a chance in hell someone pays that for him, and if they do they're fucking stupid - even with more than 1 year on his contract £70 million would be fucking steep for him.

If we get Gravenberch, Mount, and a 6, then cool that's not bad.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 01:31:48 pm
One player I hope we are keeping an eye on is Xavi Simons from PSV.

14 goals and 7 assists in 28 games this season, only 19, very direct and has a high ceiling.

https://fbref.com/en/players/da4d670f/Xavi-Simons
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 01:33:41 pm
Quote from: J-Mc- on Today at 01:31:48 pm
One player I hope we are keeping an eye on is Xavi Simons from PSV.

14 goals and 7 assists in 28 games this season, only 19, very direct and has a high ceiling.

https://fbref.com/en/players/da4d670f/Xavi-Simons

To quote Brendan Rodgers, is he the Dutch Xavi?
