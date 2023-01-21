The only thing that has changed is we're not making the CL. I doubt our entire transfer strategy relied on making the CL, with one year out blowing up years of work.



I also doubt, everyone at Liverpool, Gordon and Klopp included, sat in a room last summer didn't discuss what the effect on our rebuild strategy would be if results went south and we missed CL. Especially after we've only made it the year before with a header from our goalie.



Klopp is sitting in these pressers saying the same thing he says every year - "we're not City or Chelsea, we don't operate like that, I don't want to operate like that" The same lines he popped out before every transfer window, even the ones when we spent world record fees.



Do the math on amortising a 130m fee and wages, then add up the wages of Naby, Ox, Mello and see what you come up with, because my math says it's not leaving us much worse off and then add up the games played by Naby, Ox and Mello and see if Jude played more than all three last year.



Everything happening up until the close of the window is smoke and mirrors, don't get yourself in a huff.



Also, you can't take the manager on face value saying we can't afford Jude, and then not take him on face value that he's happy and likes the owners.



All this anti-fsg shit is getting stoked to high heaven by newspapers for content to sell clicks and papers, classic Murdoch playbook. Ignore it.



