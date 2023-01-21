« previous next »
Offline A Red Abroad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #19440 on: Today at 12:02:21 am »
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 11:51:28 pm
Maybe Klopp needs some advice from hairy hands Richard Keys. Remember he said Rafa should "spend his own money" on players if he loved Newcastle so much. Over to you Jurgen

Offline A Red Abroad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #19441 on: Today at 12:07:58 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 11:36:03 pm
Chris Williams is a little bitch, pass it on.

Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:38:37 pm
What an over reaction from these piss poor journos who follow us. Fuck them all!


Chris Williams is a little bitch , pass it on.



Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #19442 on: Today at 12:16:12 am »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 11:56:50 pm
Yep, nothing has changed but only a fool would believe we don't need to change our approach in order to challenge and win trophies consistently again. It was just us and City for a time, that's no longer likely to be the cae.

So when Jurgen came..it was just City?

Man utd were spending big money. Chelsea were spending big money. Arsenal were spending more than us. Probably Spurs as well. Can't be arsed to go check.

Edit: how could i forget Everton winning the transfer window so many seasons in a row.  ;D

Somehow we won major trophies NOT outspending a host of teams.

It is possible to do that again.


And then there is Carlo Ancelotti who said the Premier League think they are the biggest in the World. They spend more than anybody else. Yet they lose to teams in Europe who spend less.
Offline Beninger

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #19443 on: Today at 12:17:54 am »
I wouldnt care if he told them all to blow it out their asses and get fucked. Journalism is garbage these days.
Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #19444 on: Today at 12:21:26 am »
James Pearce just tweeted these

Offline jooneyisdagod

  • Doesn't like having pussy round the house
« Reply #19445 on: Today at 12:39:07 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 02:08:17 pm
Then we need to find others. Sorry its mad that we have to spend that much, as mentioned again the likes of Alvarez cost half that. The nerds and scouts need to find them and the likes of Klopp and Ljinders need to dump their own hubris that their squad is unimprovable.

In among all the arguments, this is the bit I agree with most. The stats guys or "nerds" as you call them are not being listened to. We're not signing the statistical darlings anymore. Good players no doubt but there isn't the same level of strategy to our signings as there was a few years ago. Six to nine months ago, the public comments from Pep were that no one could improve our squad. We've clearly walked back from that now. I don't think anyone could have predicted quite so precipitous a fall but many called for reinforcements. Now, let us get back to what actually worked to get us into the position of strength the first time around.
Offline newterp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #19446 on: Today at 01:13:50 am »
Offline LifelongRed,Sussex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #19447 on: Today at 01:44:46 am »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:13:50 am
The knives really are out:

https://www.espn.com/soccer/liverpool-engliverpool/story/4923903/is-manager-jurgen-klopp-to-blame-for-liverpool-struggles

(Ian Darke - mush mouthed prick)

Knives out?  Just repeating what many outsiders have bitched for 7 months, after 7 years of pain looking in.

The only objective analysis is the that club/FSG patently failed to recruit quality centre midfielders whist we were at the top.  Paisley, Taggart, Guardiola, Bayern, RealM squads were ALWAYS surgically improved each summer.  One or two late 20s / 30s stars out, younger first-team replacements in.

FSG dropped the ball.

Forgetting, when we all said on repeat, that unlike US sport, missing out on top 4 riches is a disaster.

(Arsenal have only got round this by Kroenke pumping in £100ms of his US money, to buy all their recent recruits.  FSG, Glazers and Lewis/Levy are the only owners of the PL 20 who refuse to do that).
Offline jooneyisdagod

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #19448 on: Today at 01:49:10 am »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:13:50 am
The knives really are out:

https://www.espn.com/soccer/liverpool-engliverpool/story/4923903/is-manager-jurgen-klopp-to-blame-for-liverpool-struggles

(Ian Darke - mush mouthed prick)

He really hasn't said anything particularly harsh or critical there. People need to get over themselves here.
Offline newterp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #19449 on: Today at 02:10:45 am »
Quote from: jooneyisdagod on Today at 01:49:10 am
He really hasn't said anything particularly harsh or critical there. People need to get over themselves here.

Except it's Ian Darke who rarely if ever writes articles for ESPN. He's the TV guy first and foremost. It's kind of out the blue that he decides to write something about Klopp.
Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #19450 on: Today at 02:38:17 am »
Hes a TV guy first and foremost but writes for ESPN on probably a monthly basis.

Not everyone is out to get Liverpool Football Club.
Offline Hysterical Fool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #19451 on: Today at 02:40:45 am »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 05:27:04 pm
Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago, Bajcetic, Jones, Elliott, CM1, CM2

Thats where I think we land for next season.

CM1 and CM2 both need to be physical and able to get around the pitch. Ideally 25 or younger. Ideally +6ft.

Not too arsed about them being amazing on the ball. Need strong, physical players who are strong runners to aid the technical players around them.

Who are CM1 and CM2 who fit that mould?

Gakpo and Ugarte
Offline spider-neil

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #19452 on: Today at 02:49:29 am »
What were people's reactions to signing;

Gini
Robertson
Signed from relegated sides

Mane
Signed from Southampton

I remember the reactions and they weren't favourable.

It doesn't matter if a player is on the bench for another club (KDB and Salah were once bench players) or if they are from a relegated club (Roberton and Gini were from relegated clubs) or if they are on a free (Matip and Milner were free transfers). What is important is how they slot into the team and contribute.
Offline Hysterical Fool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #19453 on: Today at 02:57:50 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 08:25:17 pm
I think Roy is right in that it should only take 2, in my opinion 3, midfielders to get us back to CL points total. In order for that to work though we need players that are at a PL/CL challenging level now, not two or three years from now. Players like Lavia or Gallagher do us absolutely no good in that regards. Whatever our budget is this shouldn't be all that hard. The only worrying thing again is who's making the decisions but at this point we just have to keep the faith and see how it plays out in the team come next August.

I have to assume Klopp was just being general today in that 6 would be kind of crazy.

For me though even if we kept the same squad with one or two youth players, wed comfortably get a CL points total next season.

This has been an aberration of a season in so many respects that have impacted the performances of all English top clubs. Normal service will resume soon enough even if the club dont sign anyone.
Online harleydanger

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #19454 on: Today at 02:57:55 am »
The only thing that has changed is we're not making the CL. I doubt our entire transfer strategy relied on making the CL, with one year out blowing up years of work.

I also doubt, everyone at Liverpool, Gordon and Klopp included, sat in a room last summer didn't discuss what the effect on our rebuild strategy would be if results went south and we missed CL. Especially after we've only made it the year before with a header from our goalie.

Klopp is sitting in these pressers saying the same thing he says every year - "we're not City or Chelsea, we don't operate like that, I don't want to operate like that" The same lines he popped out before every transfer window, even the ones when we spent world record fees.

Do the math on amortising a 130m fee and wages, then add up the wages of Naby, Ox, Mello and see what you come up with, because my math says it's not leaving us much worse off and then add up the games played by Naby, Ox and Mello and see if Jude played more than all three last year.

Everything happening up until the close of the window is smoke and mirrors, don't get yourself in a huff.

Also, you can't take the manager on face value saying we can't afford Jude, and then not take him on face value that he's happy and likes the owners.

All this anti-fsg shit is getting stoked to high heaven by newspapers for content to sell clicks and papers, classic Murdoch playbook.  Ignore it.

Offline Hysterical Fool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #19455 on: Today at 03:02:28 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:58:43 pm
He has been reading this site to read our opinions on Conor Gallagher, hasnt he.

Yes, hes even replied directly recently
