LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #19440 on: Today at 12:02:21 am
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 11:51:28 pm
Maybe Klopp needs some advice from hairy hands Richard Keys. Remember he said Rafa should "spend his own money" on players if he loved Newcastle so much. Over to you Jurgen

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #19441 on: Today at 12:07:58 am
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 11:36:03 pm
Chris Williams is a little bitch, pass it on.

Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:38:37 pm
What an over reaction from these piss poor journos who follow us. Fuck them all!


Chris Williams is a little bitch , pass it on.



Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #19442 on: Today at 12:16:12 am
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 11:56:50 pm
Yep, nothing has changed but only a fool would believe we don't need to change our approach in order to challenge and win trophies consistently again. It was just us and City for a time, that's no longer likely to be the cae.

So when Jurgen came..it was just City?

Man utd were spending big money. Chelsea were spending big money. Arsenal were spending more than us. Probably Spurs as well. Can't be arsed to go check.

Edit: how could i forget Everton winning the transfer window so many seasons in a row.  ;D

Somehow we won major trophies NOT outspending a host of teams.

It is possible to do that again.


And then there is Carlo Ancelotti who said the Premier League think they are the biggest in the World. They spend more than anybody else. Yet they lose to teams in Europe who spend less.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #19443 on: Today at 12:17:54 am
I wouldnt care if he told them all to blow it out their asses and get fucked. Journalism is garbage these days.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #19444 on: Today at 12:21:26 am
James Pearce just tweeted these

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #19445 on: Today at 12:39:07 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 02:08:17 pm
Then we need to find others. Sorry its mad that we have to spend that much, as mentioned again the likes of Alvarez cost half that. The nerds and scouts need to find them and the likes of Klopp and Ljinders need to dump their own hubris that their squad is unimprovable.

In among all the arguments, this is the bit I agree with most. The stats guys or "nerds" as you call them are not being listened to. We're not signing the statistical darlings anymore. Good players no doubt but there isn't the same level of strategy to our signings as there was a few years ago. Six to nine months ago, the public comments from Pep were that no one could improve our squad. We've clearly walked back from that now. I don't think anyone could have predicted quite so precipitous a fall but many called for reinforcements. Now, let us get back to what actually worked to get us into the position of strength the first time around.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #19446 on: Today at 01:13:50 am
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #19447 on: Today at 01:44:46 am
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:13:50 am
The knives really are out:

https://www.espn.com/soccer/liverpool-engliverpool/story/4923903/is-manager-jurgen-klopp-to-blame-for-liverpool-struggles

(Ian Darke - mush mouthed prick)

Knives out?  Just repeating what many outsiders have bitched for 7 months, after 7 years of pain looking in.

The only objective analysis is the that club/FSG patently failed to recruit quality centre midfielders whist we were at the top.  Paisley, Taggart, Guardiola, Bayern, RealM squads were ALWAYS surgically improved each summer.  One or two late 20s / 30s stars out, younger first-team replacements in.

FSG dropped the ball.

Forgetting, when we all said on repeat, that unlike US sport, missing out on top 4 riches is a disaster.

(Arsenal have only got round this by Kroenke pumping in £100ms of his US money, to buy all their recent recruits.  FSG, Glazers and Lewis/Levy are the only owners of the PL 20 who refuse to do that).
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #19448 on: Today at 01:49:10 am
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:13:50 am
The knives really are out:

https://www.espn.com/soccer/liverpool-engliverpool/story/4923903/is-manager-jurgen-klopp-to-blame-for-liverpool-struggles

(Ian Darke - mush mouthed prick)

He really hasn't said anything particularly harsh or critical there. People need to get over themselves here.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #19449 on: Today at 02:10:45 am
Quote from: jooneyisdagod on Today at 01:49:10 am
He really hasn't said anything particularly harsh or critical there. People need to get over themselves here.

Except it's Ian Darke who rarely if ever writes articles for ESPN. He's the TV guy first and foremost. It's kind of out the blue that he decides to write something about Klopp.
