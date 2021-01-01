Yep, nothing has changed but only a fool would believe we don't need to change our approach in order to challenge and win trophies consistently again. It was just us and City for a time, that's no longer likely to be the cae.
So when Jurgen came..it was just City?
Man utd were spending big money. Chelsea were spending big money. Arsenal were spending more than us. Probably Spurs as well. Can't be arsed to go check.
Edit: how could i forget Everton winning the transfer window so many seasons in a row.
Somehow we won major trophies NOT outspending a host of teams.
It is possible to do that again.
And then there is Carlo Ancelotti who said the Premier League think they are the biggest in the World. They spend more than anybody else. Yet they lose to teams in Europe who spend less.