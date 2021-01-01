Then we need to find others. Sorry its mad that we have to spend that much, as mentioned again the likes of Alvarez cost half that. The nerds and scouts need to find them and the likes of Klopp and Ljinders need to dump their own hubris that their squad is unimprovable.



In among all the arguments, this is the bit I agree with most. The stats guys or "nerds" as you call them are not being listened to. We're not signing the statistical darlings anymore. Good players no doubt but there isn't the same level of strategy to our signings as there was a few years ago. Six to nine months ago, the public comments from Pep were that no one could improve our squad. We've clearly walked back from that now. I don't think anyone could have predicted quite so precipitous a fall but many called for reinforcements. Now, let us get back to what actually worked to get us into the position of strength the first time around.