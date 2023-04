So following up on the discussions around Klopp’s comments, while I wish FSG would inject some cash into the club this summer to make us competitive again, I’m not sure they can do much about how wise we are with the money.



Maybe not a popular opinion but did a club that infamously didn’t play with a strike really need to spend £65m on a striker, who is a bit of a project? The combined £15m on Arthur Melo, Carvalho and Ramsay doesn’t seem like money well spent either. Then you have the Gakpo purchase which is a head scratcher considering the Nunez purchase 6 months prior.



The point I’m getting at is that the issues with our squad are not all down to FSG’s lack of investment. They don’t decide where we prioritise improving the squad. Since last summer we’ve spent £105m on a mishmash of attackers, and we’ve let the likes of Keita and Oxlade-Chamberlain go for free. To me it seems like our Sporting Director isn’t cut out for the job and realised that pretty quickly. If you take the £115m spent over the last year (+potential cash gained from selling aforementioned players) that could have covered the purchase of a couple of first team midfielders and a better value attacker. We’d probably be in a better position right now.