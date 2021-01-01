I think its fair to say that a lot of our signings under Klopp have exceeded expectations. In that they werent the most spectacular names at the time, and we had little competition for their signatures. But they were stand out players at lower/mid table sides with good underlying numbers. These are players like Salah, Gini, Robertson, Tsimikas, Jota. Mane to an extent. A lot of the names being floated are coming off the back of disappointing seasons and are fairly known entities.



Is it getting harder to make those kind of signings? We were ahead of the curve with analytics and scouting but it seems many clubs have caught up. Every player having a half decent season is being valued at £70m.



Gallagher was a stand out player for a lower midtable club a year ago. I wouldn't say he is more of a known entity than Mane, Gini or even Salah to be honest. He has had a few loan spells where he has looked good, and now is having a mediocre season in a crap Chelsea team.IMO Chelsea's biggest issue is the attack, if they had good to great attackers, a lot of their midfielders would look a lot better and they would be in Top 4. They are shite because they have only scored 29 league goals. But they have been ok at controlling games. I do rate some of their other players like Kovacic, Havertz too, but I don't think they would be good profile for us.I think there is opportunity for teams to benefit from Chelsea's terrible squad management. Also historically speaking Chelsea also have a habit of signing and developing some of the best players in the world and then failing to utilize their talents.TBF we should only pursue that signing if the value is reasonable. 35m or less.