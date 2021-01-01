« previous next »
Offline Lynndenberries

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #19320 on: Today at 07:29:08 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 07:10:22 pm
Salah cost Roma 20 million in 2015. De Bruyne cost Wolfsburg 22 million in 2014. They were not low risk punts. By the way, I am not in favor of signing Mount or Gallagher. Colwill would be nice ...
Salah was purchased for 15m after a successful loan and De Bruyne had success at Werder Bremen on loan when Wolfsburg were throwing money at everything. Both were incredibly highly rated too. It's apples to oranges.
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Online JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #19321 on: Today at 07:30:13 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 07:11:00 pm

Gapko numbers where very good at PSV too

In the Eredivise they were decent but there was a big drop off when he played in europe - don't think he was an analytics driven signing or at least that you'd expect him to be much more than a squad player at best at our level based on his numbers
Offline Kopenhagen

  Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #19322 on: Today at 07:31:15 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 07:30:13 pm
In the Eredivise they were decent but there was a big drop off when he played in europe - don't think he was an analytics driven signing or at least that you'd expect him to be much more than a squad player at best at our level based on his numbers

It was a Lijnders signing.
Offline Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #19323 on: Today at 07:32:36 pm »
I reckon we might end up getting Daichi Kamada on a free.
Offline Samie

  The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #19324 on: Today at 07:33:24 pm »
Why are wanting a #10 for fucks sakes?
Offline killer-heels

  Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #19325 on: Today at 07:38:07 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 07:32:36 pm
I reckon we might end up getting Daichi Kamada on a free.

Opinion or rumours?
Online Max_powers

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #19326 on: Today at 07:43:25 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 07:01:33 pm
I think its fair to say that a lot of our signings under Klopp have exceeded expectations. In that they werent the most spectacular names at the time, and we had little competition for their signatures. But they were stand out players at lower/mid table sides with good underlying numbers. These are players like Salah, Gini, Robertson, Tsimikas, Jota. Mane to an extent. A lot of the names being floated are coming off the back of disappointing seasons and are fairly known entities.

Is it getting harder to make those kind of signings? We were ahead of the curve with analytics and scouting but it seems many clubs have caught up. Every player having a half decent season is being valued at £70m.

Gallagher was a stand out player for a lower midtable club a year ago. I wouldn't say he is more of a known entity than Mane, Gini or even Salah to be honest. He has had a few loan spells where he has looked good, and now is having a mediocre season in a crap Chelsea team.

IMO Chelsea's biggest issue is the attack, if they had good to great attackers, a lot of their midfielders would look a lot better and they would be in Top 4. They are shite because they have only scored 29 league goals. But they have been ok at controlling games. I do rate some of their other players like Kovacic, Havertz too, but I don't think they would be good profile for us.

I think there is opportunity for teams to benefit from Chelsea's terrible squad management. Also historically speaking Chelsea also have a habit of signing and developing some of the best players in the world and then failing to utilize their talents.

TBF we should only pursue that signing if the value is reasonable. 35m or less.
Offline SamLad

  Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #19327 on: Today at 07:43:53 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 07:18:22 pm
Too slow. Nowhere near level required. Jacobs is also a chancer of highest order.
why TF can't we get rumours out of chancers of a low order?  that's what I wanna know.
Offline Samie

  The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #19328 on: Today at 07:45:07 pm »
You do if you read this thread.  ;D
Offline SamLad

  Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #19329 on: Today at 07:46:08 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:45:07 pm
You do if you read this thread.  ;D
good point :)
Offline Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #19330 on: Today at 07:48:41 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:38:07 pm
Opinion or rumours?

Hes been linked but not by anyone reliable as far as I can see. Definitely leaving Frankfurt on a free, and despite being strongly linked with Dortmund hes apparently wanting to move overseas. Just feels like he could be a low-cost versatile option if were spending money elsewhere.
Offline PeterTheRed

  Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #19331 on: Today at 07:51:11 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 07:29:08 pm
Salah was purchased for 15m after a successful loan and De Bruyne had success at Werder Bremen on loan when Wolfsburg were throwing money at everything. Both were incredibly highly rated too. It's apples to oranges.

Salah was a 5 million loan with a 15 million obligation to buy. De Bruyne was warming the bench at Chelsea for a year after his loan spell at Werder, and before moving to Wolfsburg. Do your homework before arguing for no reason ...
Offline killer-heels

  Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #19332 on: Today at 07:52:25 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 07:51:11 pm
Salah was a 5 million loan with a 15 million obligation to buy. De Bruyne was warming the bench at Chelsea for a year after his loan spell at Werder, and before moving to Wolfsburg. Do your homework before arguing for no reason ...

Salah looked a bit of a pace merchant at Chelsea but De Bruyne looked class.
Offline killer-heels

  Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #19333 on: Today at 07:57:11 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 07:48:41 pm
Hes been linked but not by anyone reliable as far as I can see. Definitely leaving Frankfurt on a free, and despite being strongly linked with Dortmund hes apparently wanting to move overseas. Just feels like he could be a low-cost versatile option if were spending money elsewhere.

In a perverse way its those types of signings that might actually be quite exciting. A lot of the names briefed (or cobbled together) by the press are very underwhelming.
Online Max_powers

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #19334 on: Today at 07:57:15 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:52:25 pm
Salah looked a bit of a pace merchant at Chelsea but De Bruyne looked class.

He looked class in Germany. He barely ever played for Chelsea.
Offline Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #19335 on: Today at 07:59:46 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 07:51:11 pm
Salah was a 5 million loan with a 15 million obligation to buy. De Bruyne was warming the bench at Chelsea for a year after his loan spell at Werder, and before moving to Wolfsburg. Do your homework before arguing for no reason ...
I mean De Bruyne definitely didn't. He had success at Bremen as a 21 year old, sat on Chelsea's bench for half a season, then was sold to  Wolfsburg in January. Salah played half of season at Fiorentina and had success, before moving onto Roma.

Not sure how those are even remotely similar to Gravenberch having no success yet at Bayern and Gallagher being touted at £40m after having an awful season at Chelsea.

But yes, do your research and all. You act like they were total non-entities before making their moves for fairly modest fees.
Online Coolie High

  bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #19336 on: Today at 08:12:04 pm »
Oscar looked a better prospect than De Bruyne at the time.
Online skipper757

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #19337 on: Today at 08:12:09 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 07:21:37 pm
to be honest I expected any offer for Bellingham to include keita as part exchange.

Keitas a free agent, so that wouldnt work for BVB.

Best hope Jude is there until 2024.
Online paisley1977

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #19338 on: Today at 08:17:56 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 06:43:12 pm

Undervalued players are undervalued because not everyone rates them.

When you have Michael Edwards at the helm it helps.
Online Coolie High

  bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #19339 on: Today at 08:19:35 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 06:43:12 pm
Exactly.

People genuinely were against Robertson signing and wanted more glamourous names we were linked with like Digne.

Same with Gini too.

Undervalued players are undervalued because not everyone rates them.

Its harder to get undervalued players in England nowadays, Germany and France especially are where we should be looking to if we want to follow that template.
Offline killer-heels

  Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #19340 on: Today at 08:19:46 pm »
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 08:12:09 pm
Keitas a free agent, so that wouldnt work for BVB.

Best hope Jude is there until 2024.

Can you be arsed for another year of this shit?
Online Dave McCoy

  "Don't you know who I am?!"
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #19341 on: Today at 08:25:17 pm »
I think Roy is right in that it should only take 2, in my opinion 3, midfielders to get us back to CL points total. In order for that to work though we need players that are at a PL/CL challenging level now, not two or three years from now. Players like Lavia or Gallagher do us absolutely no good in that regards. Whatever our budget is this shouldn't be all that hard. The only worrying thing again is who's making the decisions but at this point we just have to keep the faith and see how it plays out in the team come next August.

I have to assume Klopp was just being general today in that 6 would be kind of crazy.
