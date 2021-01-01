Im sure many will disagree but its really disingenuous when he talks like this about transfers

The club are the ones that briefed local journalists so they have spoken about Bellingham its not speculation - hes just choosing not to comment further

Its also unfair to characterize fans who want significant investment in the team as spoilt brats (especially when hes on record as also wanting the same thing.

Im sure theres plenty of blerts out there who want us to sign Bellingham, Mbappe and every other top player but the vast majority of fans just want us to keep up with our competition and know theres a financial / investment plan to challenge not a 5 year old lecture on what we cant do



Yes good point. The subtext here: why is Klopp satisfied with this situation? There is no one in football, or outside it, who imagined Bellingham would transfer for less than £100 million, even before a mid-season World Cup. So what was our strategy? Also, why is transfer budget suddenly apparent now, do we not plan 2-3 windows in advance?Journalists who have been briefing Jude Bellingham for some time now have fueled this fire; most fans are not spoiled kids.At the minute, I'd settle for any semblance of competance from us. Hopefully, the likes of Kephren Thuram, Barela, Ugarte, Lavia, Kone and Gvardiol in being planned. Really not sure though....