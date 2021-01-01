« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 638709 times)

Online MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #19280 on: Today at 06:46:32 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 06:40:35 pm
And the Red Sox are dreadful too!
I met Red Sox fans who happen to support us in a pub and they didn't have any positive thing to say about FSG.  You can guess what they were unhappy with.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #19281 on: Today at 06:48:18 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:54:59 pm
Someone should tell them that Gravenberch plays in Germany.

His agent Jose Fortes lives in Amsterdam ...
Online Max_powers

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #19282 on: Today at 06:48:44 pm »
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 06:41:51 pm
Its a mixture, not just undervalued signings.

The fees for Mane and Gini werent low for the time.  We were shrewd with Salah as Roma had FFP issues.  Matip and Robbo were great.

But heres the thing:  that didnt make us the best team in the world.  What made us the best team in the world (and not just top 4 hopefuls) were Fabinho, VVD, and Alisson.  Three massive fees with the latter two being record breakers.  There were no half measures whatsoever.

Us settling for some combination of Mount/Gallagher, Gravenberch, a 6, etc could be shrewd and wed definitely be top 4 contenders. But its not the impact of a Jude Bellingham.

We were hoping to be top 4 and have a winter 2017 and summer 2018 to resolidify title credentials.  Instead, were 8th and being linked with players that are nowhere as good.  You can sense the disappointment.

The other issue is:  statistical driven buys are harder as not only have teams caught up in player valuation, we have also had issues with our own sporting operations turnover.  Are we making stats-driven signings these days?

Why is this stated as fact. Nobody knows how he will perform out of the Dortmund set-up. We have seen many of these "sure shot" signings for big money fail to live up to the hype. Look at players who have signed for greater than 100 million pounds, only one success in that group and a bunch of absolute duds.

 
Online Kopenhagen

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #19283 on: Today at 06:48:56 pm »
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 06:41:51 pm
Are we making stats-driven signings these days?

Going by the Mel Reddy piece, no.
Online Lynndenberries

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #19284 on: Today at 06:49:40 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 06:46:32 pm
I met Red Sox fans who happen to support us in a pub and they didn't have any positive thing to say about FSG.  You can guess what they were unhappy with.
They had all the faith in the world of their fans, until the Mooky Betts trade.
Online Agent99

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #19285 on: Today at 06:51:34 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 06:27:02 pm
We really have become a snobbish bunch, I can't imagine what the view was when we signed Gini or Robbo, especially considering we are languishing mid-table struggling to get into Europe.

My hope we are going back to statistically lead signings of undervalued players who with good coaching become world class. It's literally what made us the best team in the world.
Gallagher is a squad player and we need starters. He isn't good enough and it's got nothing to do with being snobbish.
Online Lynndenberries

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #19286 on: Today at 06:51:52 pm »
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 06:41:51 pm
Are we making stats-driven signings these days?
Certainly not like we used to. Gakpo was never a stats driven signing, not sure Nunez really was either. There a lot to like about Nunez when we bought him, and still is right now, but it was a big risk at that price.
Online skipper757

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #19287 on: Today at 06:55:07 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 06:48:44 pm
Why is this stated as fact. Nobody knows how he will perform out of the Dortmund set-up. We have seen many of these "sure shot" signings for big money fail to live up to the hype. Look at players who have signed for greater than 100 million pounds, only one success in that group and a bunch of absolute duds.

Were any of those duds signed and coached by Klopp?

If we believe in the club and how were good at getting value, and if we like our track record with big signings, and its known Klopp likes him, why would you assume he wouldnt make an impact?
Online PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #19288 on: Today at 06:55:56 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 03:16:10 pm
IF true we are after bench players from Bayern & Chelsea.

To be fair, Salah, De Bruyne and Hummels didn't turn out bad ...
Online Tobelius

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #19289 on: Today at 06:56:12 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 06:46:32 pm
I met Red Sox fans who happen to support us in a pub and they didn't have any positive thing to say about FSG.  You can guess what they were unhappy with.

They've spread themselves too thin,sort of stretched,like butter scraped over too much bread.
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #19290 on: Today at 06:56:16 pm »
Will Spearman is our new Head of Data Analytics/ Recruitment side of things. He was working under the previous guy.
Online lionel_messias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #19291 on: Today at 06:57:06 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:48:26 am
Im sure many will disagree but its really disingenuous when he talks like this about transfers
The club are the ones that briefed local journalists so they have spoken about Bellingham its not speculation -  hes just choosing not to comment further
Its also unfair to characterize fans who want significant investment in the team as spoilt brats (especially when hes on record as also wanting the same thing.
Im sure theres plenty of blerts out there who want us to sign Bellingham, Mbappe and every other top player but the vast majority of fans just want us to keep up with our competition and know theres a financial / investment plan to challenge not a 5 year old lecture on what we cant do

Yes good point. The subtext here: why is Klopp satisfied with this situation? There is no one in football, or outside it, who imagined Bellingham would transfer for less than £100 million, even before a mid-season World Cup. So what was our strategy? Also, why is transfer budget suddenly apparent now, do we not plan 2-3 windows in advance?

Journalists who have been briefing Jude Bellingham for some time now have fueled this fire; most fans are not spoiled kids.

At the minute, I'd settle for any semblance of competance from us. Hopefully, the likes of Kephren Thuram, Barela, Ugarte, Lavia, Kone and Gvardiol in being planned. Really not sure though....
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #19292 on: Today at 06:57:20 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:56:16 pm
Will Spearman is our new Head of Data Analytics/ Recruitment side of things. He was working under the previous guy.

Yep, at least we have Steamin Willy Spearman in position.
Online clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #19293 on: Today at 06:58:24 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 06:56:12 pm
They've spread themselves too thin,sort of stretched,like butter scraped over too much bread.

All about profit rather than quality of products for them now. Greed is killing their brands.
Online RedSetGo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #19294 on: Today at 06:58:43 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 06:23:47 pm
More chance of being 1st choice for Liverpool than City

Plus City have Ake, who they use similar to how they'd use Colwill.
Online Lynndenberries

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #19295 on: Today at 06:59:20 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 06:55:56 pm
To be fair, Salah, De Bruyne and Hummels didn't turn out bad ...
What do Salah and De Bruyne have to do with anything? They were low risk punts by teams outside of Europe's elite, then proved themselves to be special before moving onto bigger clubs. Someone like Gallagher isn't being moved on for cheap, his price is reportedly around £40m.
