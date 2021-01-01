« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023

Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 05:12:27 pm
I get it but look forward, there are a host of midfielders who press nearly as good as Gallagher and are just as mobile and have better quality on the ball, thats who we should be targeting.

Doesn't really matter who I, or any fan for that matter, want us to sign, does it, if ultimately Klopp will get the players that he wants. It gets reported what players Klopp is targeting & we try to make sense of what role they'll play based on his tactics.



Quote from: Sinyoro on Today at 05:16:10 pm
Am I missing something here, all this hysteria trying to twist Klopp's words:

- He said..' this answer is not about Bellingham', then went on to explain that you can't buy 6 players costing £100m each. In fact, he refused to answer anything about Bellingham.

The narrative being pushed now is that Klopp's analogy regarding a kid at Christmas was meant for Bellingham, well, it wasn't.

The window is not even open and a lot of people are on a negativity feeding frenzy.

Bellingham will sign for Liverpool, now y'all can feel good about it.

Its not from the press conference that has already been released, its from the embargoed one that comes out later.

But the lovely English gutter press where so giddy about it, theyve already been tweeting stuff and laying into him about his answers.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 04:44:37 pm
Nailed it. He is fucking shite.

I see no end of opinionated posts from you Killer; fair enough, thats what the sites for, giving opinions. I take it that your post refers to Conor Gallagher?

Well, in my opinion, you are wrong about Gallagher, (and going back to another hobby-horse of yours, you are wrong about Caicedo and MacAllister. Of the two, Id much prefer Caicedo, and I think his qualitity on the ball is far better than you claim.)

Roys posts since the Bellingham stuff broke are I believe, on the money: Milly, Hendo, Gini - all three workhorses first and foremost. I see lots of similarities between that stamp of player and Gallagher, and he is shite is frankly silly in the context of a discussion about LFCS current and future situation and needs - particularly so in light of the ludicrous skewing of the market, principally by Todd Boehly, which has seen prices soar to daft levels. I also believe that other clubs copied the Klopp template and that he is a victim of his own success. (He must also own some blame for the behind-the-scenes-stuff that the Chris Williams tweets reference, and the flack and pressure that will undoubtedly result).

Whether the club eventually go under the radar for players so far un-discussed, or the links to Chelsea players are genuine, I have no idea. But my take from all thats occurred lately, is that we will witness a busy period of recruitment/sales, and that Klopps ability to improve new recruits will be the single biggest factor in a future thats unsure, given the rebuild at other clubs and the continued dominance of sportswashers money.
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 05:04:44 pm
Colwill- Good. Gallagher- Fucking rancid. Hes about as bad as I can imagine Liverpool signing in this era. Hes so, so shit.

You are KH, and I claim my reward😎
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 05:21:58 pm
I see no end of opinionated posts from you Killer; fair enough, thats what the sites for, giving opinions. I take it that your post refers to Conor Gallagher?

Well, in my opinion, you are wrong about Gallagher, (and going back to another hobby-horse of yours, you are wrong about Caicedo and MacAllister. Of the two, Id much prefer Caicedo, and I think his qualitity on the ball is far better than you claim.)

Roys posts since the Bellingham stuff broke are I believe, on the money: Milly, Hendo, Gini - all three workhorses first and foremost. I see lots of similarities between that stamp of player and Gallagher, and he is shite is frankly silly in the context of a discussion about LFCS current and future situation and needs - particularly so in light of the ludicrous skewing of the market, principally by Todd Boehly, which has seen prices soar to daft levels. I also believe that other clubs copied the Klopp template and that he is a victim of his own success. (He must also own some blame for the behind-the-scenes-stuff that the Chris Williams tweets reference, and the flack and pressure that will undoubtedly result).

Whether the club eventually go under the radar for players so far un-discussed, or the links to Chelsea players are genuine, I have no idea. But my take from all thats occurred lately, is that we will witness a busy period of recruitment/sales, and that Klopps ability to improve new recruits will be the single biggest factor in a future thats unsure, given the rebuild at other clubs and the continued dominance of sportswashers money.

I refer back to my original post Killer is replying to in which his per 90 stats show someone who isn't great at goals or assists, is bad at passes, is mediocre at defensive work, and his best skill is receiving the ball, running into the penalty area, then doing nothing with it because he is bad at shooting and passing.

I can understand the concept of going back to tradition with the workman like midfield, but that doesn't mean going after shite English midfielders, it means going after workman like midfielders.

Just because Gallagher is a Brexit player doesn't mean he is the next Milner or Henderson or Gini
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 05:21:13 pm
Its not from the press conference that has already been released, its from the embargoed one that comes out later.

But the lovely English gutter press where so giddy about it, theyve already been tweeting stuff and laying into him about his answers.

Terrible journalism, we all know what they are like.

They have this piling up tendency where falsehoods are propagated to the extent that people start to believe everything they spout.

I put the press on ignore when it comes to reporting on Liverpool- agenda much
Despite Hendersons limitations on ball, he has always been a great passer. Gallagher doesnt even have that.
Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago, Bajcetic, Jones, Elliott, CM1, CM2

Thats where I think we land for next season.

CM1 and CM2 both need to be physical and able to get around the pitch. Ideally 25 or younger. Ideally +6ft.

Not too arsed about them being amazing on the ball. Need strong, physical players who are strong runners to aid the technical players around them.

Who are CM1 and CM2 who fit that mould?
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 05:21:13 pm
Its not from the press conference that has already been released, its from the embargoed one that comes out later.

But the lovely English gutter press where so giddy about it, theyve already been tweeting stuff and laying into him about his answers.

I think that's a line from the main press conference. I haven't watched it yet but someone shared the transcript earlier in the thread. I haven't seen any quotes from the embargo section anywhere (just a reaction to it), I doubt a mainstream journalist would take the risk of sharing that info before 10:30pm.
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 05:21:58 pm
I see no end of opinionated posts from you Killer; fair enough, thats what the sites for, giving opinions. I take it that your post refers to Conor Gallagher?

Well, in my opinion, you are wrong about Gallagher, (and going back to another hobby-horse of yours, you are wrong about Caicedo and MacAllister. Of the two, Id much prefer Caicedo, and I think his qualitity on the ball is far better than you claim.)

Roys posts since the Bellingham stuff broke are I believe, on the money: Milly, Hendo, Gini - all three workhorses first and foremost. I see lots of similarities between that stamp of player and Gallagher, and he is shite is frankly silly in the context of a discussion about LFCS current and future situation and needs - particularly so in light of the ludicrous skewing of the market, principally by Todd Boehly, which has seen prices soar to daft levels. I also believe that other clubs copied the Klopp template and that he is a victim of his own success. (He must also own some blame for the behind-the-scenes-stuff that the Chris Williams tweets reference, and the flack and pressure that will undoubtedly result).

Whether the club eventually go under the radar for players so far un-discussed, or the links to Chelsea players are genuine, I have no idea. But my take from all thats occurred lately, is that we will witness a busy period of recruitment/sales, and that Klopps ability to improve new recruits will be the single biggest factor in a future thats unsure, given the rebuild at other clubs and the continued dominance of sportswashers money.

What club copied the Klopp template of having three workhorses in midfield? Man City, Madrid, Arsenal? Dont agree with that assertion and also dont agree that we have to keep trying to recreate the midfield three of Milner Wijinaldum Henderson, even though it was really Fabinho that took us to the next level in that midfield.

Wijinaldum also gets described as a workhorse but he has a high level of technical ability, a great touch, skill when needs be and could dribble, he was incredibly press resistant just not expansive with his passing.

