Nailed it. He is fucking shite.



I see no end of opinionated posts from you Killer; fair enough, thats what the sites for, giving opinions. I take it that your post refers to Conor Gallagher?Well, in my opinion, you are wrong about Gallagher, (and going back to another hobby-horse of yours, you are wrong about Caicedo and MacAllister. Of the two, Id much prefer Caicedo, and I think his qualitity on the ball is far better than you claim.)Roys posts since the Bellingham stuff broke are I believe, on the money: Milly, Hendo, Gini - all three workhorses first and foremost. I see lots of similarities between that stamp of player and Gallagher, and he is shite is frankly silly in the context of a discussion about LFCS current and future situation and needs - particularly so in light of the ludicrous skewing of the market, principally by Todd Boehly, which has seen prices soar to daft levels. I also believe that other clubs copied the Klopp template and that he is a victim of his own success. (He must also own some blame for the behind-the-scenes-stuff that the Chris Williams tweets reference, and the flack and pressure that will undoubtedly result).Whether the club eventually go under the radar for players so far un-discussed, or the links to Chelsea players are genuine, I have no idea. But my take from all thats occurred lately, is that we will witness a busy period of recruitment/sales, and that Klopps ability to improve new recruits will be the single biggest factor in a future thats unsure, given the rebuild at other clubs and the continued dominance of sportswashers money.