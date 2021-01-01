« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 473 474 475 476 477 [478]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 636580 times)

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,164
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #19080 on: Today at 03:50:00 pm »
Quote from: Jayo10 on Today at 03:47:47 pm
The embargoed section of Klopps press conference got pretty heated by all accounts. Klopp got very annoyed at a few reporters questions supposedly, questions that were not seen as being unreasonable either, many of which really represent questions we have as fans. Seeing a fair bit of tweeting about it now.

I hope he suplexed Pearce through a table.
Logged

Online Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,154
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #19081 on: Today at 03:50:40 pm »
Quote from: Jayo10 on Today at 03:47:47 pm
The embargoed section of Klopps press conference got pretty heated by all accounts. Klopp got very annoyed at a few reporters questions supposedly, questions that were not seen as being unreasonable either, many of which really represent questions we have as fans. Seeing a fair bit of tweeting about it now.

Why is it embargoed? Is that standard?
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,975
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #19082 on: Today at 03:51:18 pm »
Quote from: Jayo10 on Today at 03:47:47 pm
The embargoed section of Klopps press conference got pretty heated by all accounts. Klopp got very annoyed at a few reporters questions supposedly, questions that were not seen as being unreasonable either, many of which really represent questions we have as fans. Seeing a fair bit of tweeting about it now.

All very inevitable.
Logged

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,444
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #19083 on: Today at 03:51:19 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:36:29 pm
Actually Ajax fans thought the world of him but said he wasn't read to join such a massive club in Bayern.  They wanted him to stay a couple more seasons.
https://www.ajaxtotaal.nl/forum/viewtopic.php?t=3023&start=350

I wouldn't say they thought the world of him. If he wasn't ready to join Bayern last year he won't be ready to play for us after being left to rot on their bench all season. Would be a poor signing considering we need midfielders capable of playing immediately.
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,571
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #19084 on: Today at 03:54:01 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:51:18 pm
All very inevitable.

He's clearly angry. But he'll never call out the people who pay him £15m a year and just given his staff a big payrise. And rightly so. I know I wouldn't. But I'd be shocked if he hasn't thought at some point FSG have let him down.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,164
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #19085 on: Today at 03:54:51 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 03:51:19 pm
https://www.ajaxtotaal.nl/forum/viewtopic.php?t=3023&start=350

I wouldn't say they thought the world of him. If he wasn't ready to join Bayern last year he won't be ready to play for us after being left to rot on their bench all season. Would be a poor signing considering we need midfielders capable of playing immediately.

https://fbref.com/en/players/b8e740fb/Ryan-Gravenberch

Similar Players to Ryan Gravenberch
Last 365 Days Share & Export
Get as Excel Workbook
Get table as CSV (for Excel)
Midfielders
Rk   Player   Nation   Squad   Compare
1   Conor Gallagher   eng ENG   Chelsea   Compare
2   Alexis Mac Allister   ar ARG   Brighton & Hove Albion   Compare
3   Khéphren Thuram-Ulie   fr FRA   Nice   Compare
4   Youssouf Fofana   fr FRA   Monaco   Compare
5   Kevin Stöger   at AUT   Bochum   Compare
6   Federico Valverde   uy URU   Real Madrid   Compare
7   Óscar Rodríguez Arnaiz   es ESP   Celta Vigo   Compare
8   Lovro Majer   hr CRO   Rennes   Compare
9   Jean-Ricner Bellegarde   fr FRA   Strasbourg   Compare
10   Jude Bellingham   eng ENG   Dortmund   Compare

We have a type I think..
Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,336
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #19086 on: Today at 03:56:47 pm »
David Lynch says we've got a focus on adding homegrown players - hence us looking at Mount, Gallagher and Colwill from Chelsea. According to him, we're expected to 'explore the conditions of deals to sign' Gallagher and Colwill.
Logged

Online RedSetGo

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 262
  • The Lord Jesus Saves. "LFC 2018-20" 2.0 incoming
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #19087 on: Today at 03:56:55 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:24:24 pm
Gravenberch's agent was at the Chelsea match at Anfield a few months ago.  :wave

He's a talented player that we should've bought from Ajax in the first place.

I agree with this, the kind of "risk" we should have taken, especially as we'd have eased him into the side since we had a settled midfield at the time. There is a VERY good player in Gravenberch, imo. He played a game mature above his age, with consistency too, when he broke through at Ajax at 18. He made the Bayern move so early, & it has hurt his game as a result. But to my mind the boy has good physical & technical skills that can be moulded to properly be lethal for Klopp's kind of football. He's 20, so there's good time on his side.

He's fast, physical, & 6'3. He'd be a good addition to our midfield.
Logged

Online JasonF

  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,677
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #19088 on: Today at 03:57:11 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 03:50:40 pm
Why is it embargoed? Is that standard?

Yeah, every pre match conference they have a breakout section for the evening papers. 10:30pm it usually drops. Sometimes there's two embargo sections when we play on a Sunday or Monday so we might get some of it tonight and some tomorrow night.
Logged

Online Jayo10

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 703
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #19089 on: Today at 03:57:11 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 03:51:19 pm
https://www.ajaxtotaal.nl/forum/viewtopic.php?t=3023&start=350

I wouldn't say they thought the world of him. If he wasn't ready to join Bayern last year he won't be ready to play for us after being left to rot on their bench all season. Would be a poor signing considering we need midfielders capable of playing immediately.

Gravenberch was always spoken of as being very mature with a good team behind him, top class attitude and eager to develop rather than earn the biggest wage. So Bayern so soon was a peculiar move given their options. I think they will still have high hopes for him though, very unlikely the would sell him for even what they spent on him.

I think he is quality, don't think hes an option really, Bayern won't cut him so soon, and we won't give Bayern a profit (which is what it would take) on a player they have barely used.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 473 474 475 476 477 [478]   Go Up
« previous next »
 