https://www.ajaxtotaal.nl/forum/viewtopic.php?t=3023&start=350https://fbref.com/en/players/b8e740fb/Ryan-Gravenberch
I wouldn't say they thought the world of him. If he wasn't ready to join Bayern last year he won't be ready to play for us after being left to rot on their bench all season. Would be a poor signing considering we need midfielders capable of playing immediately.
Similar Players to Ryan Gravenberch
Midfielders
Rk Player Nation Squad Compare
1 Conor Gallagher eng ENG Chelsea Compare
2 Alexis Mac Allister ar ARG Brighton & Hove Albion Compare
3 Khéphren Thuram-Ulie fr FRA Nice Compare
4 Youssouf Fofana fr FRA Monaco Compare
5 Kevin Stöger at AUT Bochum Compare
6 Federico Valverde uy URU Real Madrid Compare
7 Óscar Rodríguez Arnaiz es ESP Celta Vigo Compare
8 Lovro Majer hr CRO Rennes Compare
9 Jean-Ricner Bellegarde fr FRA Strasbourg Compare
10 Jude Bellingham eng ENG Dortmund Compare
We have a type I think..