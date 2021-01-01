Gravenberch's agent was at the Chelsea match at Anfield a few months ago.



He's a talented player that we should've bought from Ajax in the first place.



I agree with this, the kind of "risk" we should have taken, especially as we'd have eased him into the side since we had a settled midfield at the time. There is a VERY good player in Gravenberch, imo. He played a game mature above his age, with consistency too, when he broke through at Ajax at 18. He made the Bayern move so early, & it has hurt his game as a result. But to my mind the boy has good physical & technical skills that can be moulded to properly be lethal for Klopp's kind of football. He's 20, so there's good time on his side.He's fast, physical, & 6'3. He'd be a good addition to our midfield.