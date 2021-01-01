« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 635678 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #19000 on: Today at 01:58:24 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:53:33 pm
Yeah I agree its possible. For me though the interesting thing will be how quickly we get things done. I dont think we will be doing the thing where we have a player in mind and commit all in, we will probably have several alternatives this time.

So we may approach Colwill but if he isnt able to be got early this window we probably move on to second choice.

Me too. Let's hope they don't mess around.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #19001 on: Today at 02:00:29 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 01:58:24 pm
Me too. Let's hope they don't mess around.

It will be funny because it will be June 30th, we will have only signed one player, people will be up in arms about why we havent signed more and fans will say its only June FFS ;D

Getting players in early was one of the reasons put forward as to why we move away from Bellingham. Lets see if its utter crap again by the club.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #19002 on: Today at 02:02:39 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 01:54:55 pm
Colwill
Ugarte
Mount

And then a lower profile mid like Le Fee/Veiga/Thuram - all have impressive numbers.

I'm hoping Mac Allister is more of a target than Mount and from what's quoted, they'd be similar price wise.

Colwill, Ugarte, Mac Allister would be a great start. That's already approaching £200m.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #19003 on: Today at 02:03:26 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:53:33 pm
Yeah I agree its possible. For me though the interesting thing will be how quickly we get things done. I dont think we will be doing the thing where we have a player in mind and commit all in, we will probably have several alternatives this time.

So we may approach Colwill but if he isnt able to be got early this window we probably move on to second choice.

I don't think all business needs to be done early, but I'd say we need a couple of midfielders in the door for pre-season training starting.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #19004 on: Today at 02:03:32 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:34:03 pm
I really hope you're right. But sadly I don't think you are. I think some players that were world class no longer are. And we need way more than two above average midfielders to get back up to even challenging for top 4. Let alone being in it. There's no evidence to suggest VVD is going back to his best now he's the wrong side of 30. Roberston won't have the same energy levels he once did.

The forward players are good but they are miles away from peak Mane, Firmino and Salah.

I'm not talking about a return to being the equivalent of the best side we've ever had at its peak - I'm talking about a side that's at least equivalent in its ability to churn out results to this Arsenal side - two me they're two different things. 

I think a huge part of the problem is that the squad collectively vowed that they'd 'win everything together'. They then won everything together and had a heartbreaking end to a record breakingly gruelling season last time around. I reckon it's pretty simple - they need to make new vows to each other. But of course, regardless of that, the profile and abilities of the squad are naturally different.

Nobody's gonna tell me Van Dijk is significantly less of a player now though - he might not be able to defend his own half on his own with Alisson in behind him, but he's still there or thereabouts as the best centre half in the game. He's just half assed this season.
« Reply #19005 on: Today at 02:03:56 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 01:44:30 pm
Well they're going to have to sell a lot of players this summer, and because of that and how much they'll want, many of them will have to go to other top 6 clubs.

and soundbites they want to turn Felix loan into a Perm..how much dollar will that cost them
« Reply #19006 on: Today at 02:04:14 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 02:02:39 pm
Colwill, Ugarte, Mac Allister would be a great start. That's already approaching £200m.

Would be shite. I like Mac Allister, but no way should we pay anything over £50m for him. Ugarte at £52m? No fucking chance, stupid way to spend money.
« Reply #19007 on: Today at 02:05:40 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:04:14 pm
Would be shite. I like Mac Allister, but no way should we pay anything over £50m for him. Ugarte at £52m? No fucking chance, stupid way to spend money.

That was my point. Good players but it's near £200m. Mac Allister is going to be well above £50m Killer. You can add on 50% to that. Colwill will be £50m easily too.
« Reply #19008 on: Today at 02:06:01 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 02:02:39 pm
Colwill, Ugarte, Mac Allister would be a great start. That's already approaching £200m.

It is? Ugarte release clause of 53m, Mac Allister reliably rumoured around 50-60m mark... where is the other 100 or so mil coming from?

Colwill has a year left on his deal and Chelsea need to raise some serious finances this summer - can't seem them getting more than 30-40m for him, even in this crazy market.
« Reply #19009 on: Today at 02:06:40 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 02:03:26 pm
I don't think all business needs to be done early, but I'd say we need a couple of midfielders in the door for pre-season training starting.

I think we need another defender in early doors as well. There is a lot to get through in terms of our high line and if we continue to play this system we played against Arsenal, a lot to adapt to in terms of being a defender that maybe starts at left back and tucks in to make it a back 3 with the ball.
« Reply #19010 on: Today at 02:06:54 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:04:14 pm
Would be shite. I like Mac Allister, but no way should we pay anything over £50m for him. Ugarte at £52m? No fucking chance, stupid way to spend money.

No idea how Ugarte, pretty much profiling as the most dominant 6 in Europe this season, at 21 year olds, is stupid at 53m?
« Reply #19011 on: Today at 02:07:11 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:00:29 pm
It will be funny because it will be June 30th, we will have only signed one player, people will be up in arms about why we havent signed more and fans will say its only June FFS ;D


 ;D

Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:00:29 pm
Getting players in early was one of the reasons put forward as to why we move away from Bellingham. Lets see if its utter crap again by the club.

Fingers crossed they have an actual plan.
« Reply #19012 on: Today at 02:08:04 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 02:06:01 pm
It is? Ugarte release clause of 53m, Mac Allister reliably rumoured around 50-60m mark... where is the other 100 or so mil coming from?

Colwill has a year left on his deal and Chelsea need to raise some serious finances this summer - can't seem them getting more than 30-40m for him, even in this crazy market.

Mac Allister will be £75m and Colwill £50m. He has 2 years left not 1.
« Reply #19013 on: Today at 02:08:17 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 02:05:40 pm
That was my point. Good players but it's near £200m. Mac Allister is going to be well above £50m Killer. You can add on 50% to that. Colwill will be £50m easily too.

Then we need to find others. Sorry its mad that we have to spend that much, as mentioned again the likes of Alvarez cost half that. The nerds and scouts need to find them and the likes of Klopp and Ljinders need to dump their own hubris that their squad is unimprovable.
« Reply #19014 on: Today at 02:09:00 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 02:06:54 pm
No idea how Ugarte, pretty much profiling as the most dominant 6 in Europe this season, at 21 year olds, is stupid at 53m?

Dominant 6 in Portugal.
« Reply #19015 on: Today at 02:09:35 pm »
What are Ugarte's numbers like when you compare his Portuguese stats vs his performances in European competition?
« Reply #19016 on: Today at 02:12:34 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 02:08:04 pm
Mac Allister will be £75m and Colwill £50m. He has 2 years left not 1.

And he is not coming here, Colwill is a big talent who hasnt got a chance at Chelsea yet, I think they would rather sell us Mount or Gallagher. Colwill is not happening, if he goes it will be to a Brighton Villa Leeds level team, but personally think looking at the age profile of Chelseas best cbs and the uncertainty around the likes of Fofona and Chaloboah he will probably stay.
« Reply #19017 on: Today at 02:14:02 pm »
What are the odds that weve pulled out of Bellingham because theres too much to do but we then fail to bring in the 3 CMs and the CB that we need?
« Reply #19018 on: Today at 02:14:43 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 02:14:02 pm
What are the odds that weve pulled out of Bellingham because theres too much to do but we then fail to bring in the 3 CMs and the CB that we need?

Then add it to a long list of this club being a clueless mess.
« Reply #19019 on: Today at 02:20:41 pm »
We genuinely have some absolute idiots posting evrey day on RAWK. Like really, really stupid.
« Reply #19020 on: Today at 02:20:50 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:09:35 pm
What are Ugarte's numbers like when you compare his Portuguese stats vs his performances in European competition?

In the Champions League his passing stats fall to the 30-35 percentile of midfielders, his tackling stats are mostly in the 99 percentile (with only Tackles in the final 3rd in the 95 percentile)

Tackles and interceptions in the 99 percentile, ball recovery in the 91 percentile, take-ons successful in the 95 percentile.

In Europa his passing stats go to the 75-90 percentile, with medium pass stats all in the 90th percentile, Tackle stats in the 98 percentile, Takles and interceptions in the 98 percentile, ball recovery in the 96 percentile

So in Europe his defensive stats still rack up very high, and his passing stats hold up high to Europa but not quite as much in CL (where tbf Sporting would see less of the ball, and he is being classed with the best passers around)
« Reply #19021 on: Today at 02:23:05 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 02:20:50 pm
In the Champions League his passing stats fall to the 30-35 percentile of midfielders, his tackling stats are mostly in the 99 percentile (with only Tackles in the final 3rd in the 95 percentile)

Tackles and interceptions in the 99 percentile, ball recovery in the 91 percentile, take-ons successful in the 95 percentile.

In Europa his passing stats go to the 75-90 percentile, with medium pass stats all in the 90th percentile, Tackle stats in the 98 percentile, Takles and interceptions in the 98 percentile, ball recovery in the 96 percentile

So in Europe his defensive stats still rack up very high, and his passing stats hold up high to Europa but not quite as much in CL (where tbf Sporting would see less of the ball, and he is being classed with the best passers around)

Ta, that all sounds pretty promising.
« Reply #19022 on: Today at 02:23:21 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 02:20:50 pm
In the Champions League his passing stats fall to the 30-35 percentile of midfielders, his tackling stats are mostly in the 99 percentile (with only Tackles in the final 3rd in the 95 percentile)

Tackles and interceptions in the 99 percentile, ball recovery in the 91 percentile, take-ons successful in the 95 percentile.

In Europa his passing stats go to the 75-90 percentile, with medium pass stats all in the 90th percentile, Tackle stats in the 98 percentile, Takles and interceptions in the 98 percentile, ball recovery in the 96 percentile

So in Europe his defensive stats still rack up very high, and his passing stats hold up high to Europa but not quite as much in CL (where tbf Sporting would see less of the ball, and he is being classed with the best passers around)

Sounds promising but again £52m is a lot.
« Reply #19023 on: Today at 02:23:48 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 02:12:34 pm
And he is not coming here, Colwill is a big talent who hasnt got a chance at Chelsea yet, I think they would rather sell us Mount or Gallagher. Colwill is not happening, if he goes it will be to a Brighton Villa Leeds level team, but personally think looking at the age profile of Chelseas best cbs and the uncertainty around the likes of Fofona and Chaloboah he will probably stay.

You can't say Colwill is a £50m player at then say he'll end up at Brighton/Leeds/Villa. That's way outside of their remit.
« Reply #19024 on: Today at 02:25:03 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:23:05 pm
Ta, that all sounds pretty promising.

He battered Arsenal till he got sent off stopping a break! That's the dedication I like.
« Reply #19025 on: Today at 02:25:26 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 02:23:48 pm
You can't say Colwill is a £50m player at then say he'll end up at Brighton/Leeds/Villa. That's way outside of their remit.

This is the RAWK Transfer thread/forum. Outside of fucking bears everything is open to question and interpretation.
« Reply #19026 on: Today at 02:25:47 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 02:12:34 pm
And he is not coming here, Colwill is a big talent who hasnt got a chance at Chelsea yet, I think they would rather sell us Mount or Gallagher. Colwill is not happening, if he goes it will be to a Brighton Villa Leeds level team, but personally think looking at the age profile of Chelseas best cbs and the uncertainty around the likes of Fofona and Chaloboah he will probably stay.
Depends on the player. If he wants to stay then yeah they aren't selling and he likely signs a new deal. But only 2 years on his contract, he could try and sit it out and force it if he doesn't want to sign up. If you knew City or us were after you how likely are you to accept a deal with Leeds ?
« Reply #19027 on: Today at 02:26:08 pm »
How does us being the best non-state funded side over the the previous 5 seasons equate to us being a clueless mess? And what does that make everyone else?
« Reply #19028 on: Today at 02:26:14 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 02:23:48 pm
You can't say Colwill is a £50m player at then say he'll end up at Brighton/Leeds/Villa. That's way outside of their remit.

The issue Colwill has at Chelsea now is that Chelsea have a number of defenders that they will probably commit to long term. One of those is Badiashile who plays the position like him and who looks excellent.
« Reply #19029 on: Today at 02:26:41 pm »
I've thought about it and I've decided I want Mac Allister.
