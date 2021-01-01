I really hope you're right. But sadly I don't think you are. I think some players that were world class no longer are. And we need way more than two above average midfielders to get back up to even challenging for top 4. Let alone being in it. There's no evidence to suggest VVD is going back to his best now he's the wrong side of 30. Roberston won't have the same energy levels he once did.



The forward players are good but they are miles away from peak Mane, Firmino and Salah.



I'm not talking about a return to being the equivalent of the best side we've ever had at its peak - I'm talking about a side that's at least equivalent in its ability to churn out results to this Arsenal side - two me they're two different things.I think a huge part of the problem is that the squad collectively vowed that they'd 'win everything together'. They then won everything together and had a heartbreaking end to a record breakingly gruelling season last time around. I reckon it's pretty simple - they need to make new vows to each other. But of course, regardless of that, the profile and abilities of the squad are naturally different.Nobody's gonna tell me Van Dijk is significantly less of a player now though - he might not be able to defend his own half on his own with Alisson in behind him, but he's still there or thereabouts as the best centre half in the game. He's just half assed this season.