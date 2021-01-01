What are Ugarte's numbers like when you compare his Portuguese stats vs his performances in European competition?
In the Champions League his passing stats fall to the 30-35 percentile of midfielders, his tackling stats are mostly in the 99 percentile (with only Tackles in the final 3rd in the 95 percentile)
Tackles and interceptions in the 99 percentile, ball recovery in the 91 percentile, take-ons successful in the 95 percentile.
In Europa his passing stats go to the 75-90 percentile, with medium pass stats all in the 90th percentile, Tackle stats in the 98 percentile, Takles and interceptions in the 98 percentile, ball recovery in the 96 percentile
So in Europe his defensive stats still rack up very high, and his passing stats hold up high to Europa but not quite as much in CL (where tbf Sporting would see less of the ball, and he is being classed with the best passers around)